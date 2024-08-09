Next.js
Learn how to deploy full-stack (SSR) Next.js apps to Cloudflare Pages.
New apps
To create a new Next.js app, pre-configured to run on Cloudflare, run:
$ npm create cloudflare@latest my-next-app -- --framework=next
For more guidance on developing your app, refer to Bindings or the Next.js documentation.
Existing apps
1. Install next-on-pages
First, install @cloudflare/next-on-pages:
$ npm install --save-dev @cloudflare/next-on-pages
2. Add
wrangler.toml file
Then, add a
wrangler.toml file to the root directory of your Next.js app:
name = "my-app"
compatibility_date = "2024-07-29"
compatibility_flags = ["nodejs_compat"]
pages_build_output_dir = ".vercel/output/static"
This is where you configure your Pages project and define what resources it can access via bindings.
3. Update
next.config.mjs
Next, update the content in your
next.config.mjs file.
next.config.mjs
+ import { setupDevPlatform } from '@cloudflare/next-on-pages/next-dev';
/** @type {import('next').NextConfig} */const nextConfig = {};
+ if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development') {+ await setupDevPlatform();+ }
export default nextConfig;
These changes allows you to access bindings in local development.
4. Ensure all server-rendered routes use the Edge Runtime
Next.js has two “runtimes” — “Edge” and “Node.js”. When you run your Next.js app on Cloudflare, you can use available Node.js APIs — but you currently can only use Next.js’ “Edge” runtime.
This means that for each server-rendered route — ex: an API route or one that uses
getServerSideProps — you must configure it to use the “Edge” runtime:
export const runtime = "edge";
5. Update
package.json
Add the following to the scripts field of your
package.json file:
package.json
"pages:build": "npx @cloudflare/next-on-pages",
"preview": "npm run pages:build && wrangler pages dev",
"deploy": "npm run pages:build && wrangler pages deploy"
npm run pages:build: Runs
next build, and then transforms its output to be compatible with Cloudflare Pages.
npm run preview: Builds your app, and runs it locally in workerd, the open-source Workers Runtime. (
next devwill only run your app in Node.js)
npm run deploy: Builds your app, and then deploys it to Cloudflare
6. Deploy to Cloudflare Pages
Either deploy via the command line:
$ npm run deploy
Or connect a Github or Gitlab repository, and Cloudflare will automatically build and deploy each pull request you merge to your production branch.
7. (Optional) Add
eslint-plugin-next-on-pages
Optionally, you might want to add
eslint-plugin-next-on-pages, which lints your Next.js app to ensure it is configured correctly to run on Cloudflare Pages.
$ npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-next-on-pages
Once it is installed, add the following to
.eslintrc.json:
.eslintrc.json
{ "extends": [ "next/core-web-vitals",+ "plugin:eslint-plugin-next-on-pages/recommended" ], "plugins": [+ "eslint-plugin-next-on-pages" ]}