Next.js

Learn how to deploy full-stack (SSR) Next.js apps to Cloudflare Pages.

​​ New apps

To create a new Next.js app, pre-configured to run on Cloudflare, run:

$ npm create cloudflare@latest my-next-app -- --framework=next

For more guidance on developing your app, refer to Bindings or the Next.js documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Existing apps

First, install @cloudflare/next-on-pages External link icon Open external link :

$ npm install --save-dev @cloudflare/next-on-pages

​​ 2. Add wrangler.toml file

Then, add a wrangler.toml file to the root directory of your Next.js app:

name = "my-app" compatibility_date = "2024-07-29" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] pages_build_output_dir = ".vercel/output/static"

This is where you configure your Pages project and define what resources it can access via bindings.

Next, update the content in your next.config.mjs file.

next.config.mjs + import { setupDevPlatform } from '@cloudflare/next-on-pages/next-dev'; /** @type {import('next').NextConfig} */ const nextConfig = {}; + if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development') { + await setupDevPlatform(); + } export default nextConfig;

These changes allows you to access bindings in local development.

​​ 4. Ensure all server-rendered routes use the Edge Runtime

Next.js has two “runtimes” External link icon Open external link — “Edge” and “Node.js”. When you run your Next.js app on Cloudflare, you can use available Node.js APIs — but you currently can only use Next.js’ “Edge” runtime.

This means that for each server-rendered route — ex: an API route or one that uses getServerSideProps — you must configure it to use the “Edge” runtime:

export const runtime = "edge" ;

Add the following to the scripts field of your package.json file:

package.json "pages:build" : "npx @cloudflare/next-on-pages" , "preview" : "npm run pages:build && wrangler pages dev" , "deploy" : "npm run pages:build && wrangler pages deploy"

npm run pages:build : Runs next build , and then transforms its output to be compatible with Cloudflare Pages.

: Runs , and then transforms its output to be compatible with Cloudflare Pages. npm run preview : Builds your app, and runs it locally in workerd External link icon Open external link , the open-source Workers Runtime. ( next dev will only run your app in Node.js)

: Builds your app, and runs it locally in , the open-source Workers Runtime. ( will only run your app in Node.js) npm run deploy : Builds your app, and then deploys it to Cloudflare

​​ 6. Deploy to Cloudflare Pages

Either deploy via the command line:

$ npm run deploy

Or connect a Github or Gitlab repository, and Cloudflare will automatically build and deploy each pull request you merge to your production branch.

Optionally, you might want to add eslint-plugin-next-on-pages , which lints your Next.js app to ensure it is configured correctly to run on Cloudflare Pages.

$ npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-next-on-pages

Once it is installed, add the following to .eslintrc.json :

.eslintrc.json { "extends": [ "next/core-web-vitals", + "plugin:eslint-plugin-next-on-pages/recommended" ], "plugins": [ + "eslint-plugin-next-on-pages" ] }