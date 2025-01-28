Troubleshooting builds

If your git integration is experiencing issues, you may find the following banners in the Deployment page of your Pages project.

Project creation

This repository is being used for a Cloudflare Pages project on a different Cloudflare account.

Using the same GitHub/GitLab repository across separate Cloudflare accounts is disallowed. To use the repository for a Pages project in that Cloudflare account, you should delete any Pages projects using the repository in other Cloudflare accounts.

Deployments

If you run into any issues related to deployments or failing, check your project dashboard to see if there are any SCM installation warnings listed as shown in the screenshot below.

To resolve any errors displayed in the Cloudflare Pages dashboard, follow the steps listed below.

This project is disconnected from your Git account, this may cause deployments to fail.

To resolve this issue, follow the steps provided above in the Reinstalling a Git installation section for the applicable SCM provider. If the issue persists even after uninstalling and reinstalling, contact support.

Cloudflare Pages is not properly installed on your Git account, this may cause deployments to fail.

To resolve this issue, follow the steps provided above in the Reinstalling a Git installation section for the applicable SCM provider. If the issue persists even after uninstalling and reinstalling, contact support.

The Cloudflare Pages installation has been suspended, this may cause deployments to fail.

Go to your GitHub installation settings:

https://github.com/settings/installations for individual accounts

for individual accounts https://github.com/organizations/<YOUR_ORGANIZATION_NAME>/settings/installations for organizational accounts

Click Configure on the Cloudflare Pages application. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click Unsuspend to allow Cloudflare Pages to make future deployments.

The project is linked to a repository that no longer exists, this may cause deployments to fail.

You may have deleted or transferred the repository associated with this Cloudflare Pages project. For a deleted repository, you will need to create a new Cloudflare Pages project with a repository that has not been deleted. For a transferred repository, you can either transfer the repository back to the original Git account or you will need to create a new Cloudflare Pages project with the transferred repository.

The repository cannot be accessed, this may cause deployments to fail.

You may have excluded this repository from your installation's repository access settings. Go to your GitHub installation settings:

https://github.com/settings/installations for individual accounts

for individual accounts https://github.com/organizations/<YOUR_ORGANIZATION_NAME>/settings/installations for organizational accounts

Click Configure on the Cloudflare Pages application. Under Repository access, ensure that the repository associated with your Cloudflare Pages project is included in the list.

There is an internal issue with your Cloudflare Pages Git installation.

This is an internal error in the Cloudflare Pages SCM system. You can attempt to reinstall your Git installation, but if the issue persists, contact support.

GitHub/GitLab is having an incident and push events to Cloudflare are operating in a degraded state. Check their status page for more details.

This indicates that GitHub or GitLab may be experiencing an incident affecting push events to Cloudflare. It is recommended to monitor their status page (GitHub ↗, GitLab ↗) for updates and try deploying again later.