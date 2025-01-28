Troubleshooting builds
If your git integration is experiencing issues, you may find the following banners in the Deployment page of your Pages project.
Using the same GitHub/GitLab repository across separate Cloudflare accounts is disallowed. To use the repository for a Pages project in that Cloudflare account, you should delete any Pages projects using the repository in other Cloudflare accounts.
If you run into any issues related to deployments or failing, check your project dashboard to see if there are any SCM installation warnings listed as shown in the screenshot below.
To resolve any errors displayed in the Cloudflare Pages dashboard, follow the steps listed below.
To resolve this issue, follow the steps provided above in the Reinstalling a Git installation section for the applicable SCM provider. If the issue persists even after uninstalling and reinstalling, contact support.
Go to your GitHub installation settings:
https://github.com/settings/installationsfor individual accounts
https://github.com/organizations/<YOUR_ORGANIZATION_NAME>/settings/installationsfor organizational accounts
Click Configure on the Cloudflare Pages application. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click Unsuspend to allow Cloudflare Pages to make future deployments.
You may have deleted or transferred the repository associated with this Cloudflare Pages project. For a deleted repository, you will need to create a new Cloudflare Pages project with a repository that has not been deleted. For a transferred repository, you can either transfer the repository back to the original Git account or you will need to create a new Cloudflare Pages project with the transferred repository.
You may have excluded this repository from your installation's repository access settings. Go to your GitHub installation settings:
https://github.com/settings/installationsfor individual accounts
https://github.com/organizations/<YOUR_ORGANIZATION_NAME>/settings/installationsfor organizational accounts
Click Configure on the Cloudflare Pages application. Under Repository access, ensure that the repository associated with your Cloudflare Pages project is included in the list.
This is an internal error in the Cloudflare Pages SCM system. You can attempt to reinstall your Git installation, but if the issue persists, contact support.
GitHub/GitLab is having an incident and push events to Cloudflare are operating in a degraded state. Check their status page for more details.
This indicates that GitHub or GitLab may be experiencing an incident affecting push events to Cloudflare. It is recommended to monitor their status page (GitHub ↗, GitLab ↗) for updates and try deploying again later.