Set build commands per branch

This guide will instruct you how to set build commands on specific branches. You will use the CF_PAGES_BRANCH environment variable to run a script on a specified branch as opposed to your Production branch. This guide assumes that you have a Cloudflare account and a Pages project.

​​ Set up

Create a .sh file in your project directory. You can choose your file’s name, but we recommend you name the file build.sh.

In the following script, you will use the CF_PAGES_BRANCH environment variable to check which branch is currently being built. Populate your .sh file with the following:

# !/bin/bash



if [ "$CF_PAGES_BRANCH" == "production" ]; then
  # Run the "production" script in `package.json` on the "production" branch
  # "production" should be replaced with the name of your Production branch


  npm run production


elif [ "$CF_PAGES_BRANCH" == "staging" ]; then
  # Run the "staging" script in `package.json` on the "staging" branch
  # "staging" should be replaced with the name of your specific branch


  npm run staging


else
  # Else run the dev script
  npm run dev
fi

​​ Publish your changes

To put your changes into effect:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard > Pages.
  2. Go to Settings > Build & deployments > Build configurations > Edit configurations.
  3. Update the Build command field value to bash build.sh and select Save.

To test that your build is successful, deploy your project.