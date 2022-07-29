Set build commands per branch

This guide will instruct you how to set build commands on specific branches. You will use the CF_PAGES_BRANCH environment variable to run a script on a specified branch as opposed to your Production branch. This guide assumes that you have a Cloudflare account and a Pages project.

​​ Set up

Create a .sh file in your project directory. You can choose your file’s name, but we recommend you name the file build.sh .

In the following script, you will use the CF_PAGES_BRANCH environment variable to check which branch is currently being built. Populate your .sh file with the following:

if [ " $CF_PAGES_BRANCH" == "production" ]; then npm run production elif [ " $CF_PAGES_BRANCH" == "staging" ]; then npm run staging else npm run dev fi

​​ Publish your changes

To put your changes into effect:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Pages. Go to Settings > Build & deployments > Build configurations > Edit configurations. Update the Build command field value to bash build.sh and select Save.

To test that your build is successful, deploy your project.