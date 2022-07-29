Set build commands per branch
This guide will instruct you how to set build commands on specific branches. You will use the
CF_PAGES_BRANCH environment variable to run a script on a specified branch as opposed to your Production branch. This guide assumes that you have a Cloudflare account and a Pages project.
Set up
Create a
.sh file in your project directory. You can choose your file’s name, but we recommend you name the file
build.sh.
In the following script, you will use the
CF_PAGES_BRANCH environment variable to check which branch is currently being built. Populate your
.sh file with the following:
# !/bin/bash
if [ "$CF_PAGES_BRANCH" == "production" ]; then # Run the "production" script in `package.json` on the "production" branch # "production" should be replaced with the name of your Production branch
npm run production
elif [ "$CF_PAGES_BRANCH" == "staging" ]; then # Run the "staging" script in `package.json` on the "staging" branch # "staging" should be replaced with the name of your specific branch
npm run staging
else # Else run the dev script npm run devfi
Publish your changes
To put your changes into effect:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard > Pages.
- Go to Settings > Build & deployments > Build configurations > Edit configurations.
- Update the Build command field value to
bash build.shand select Save.
To test that your build is successful, deploy your project.