hCaptcha Pages Plugin

The hCaptcha Pages Plugin validates hCaptcha tokens.



$ npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-hcaptcha

functions/register.ts import hCaptchaPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-hcaptcha" ; export const onRequestPost : PagesFunction [ ] = [ hCaptchaPlugin ( { secret : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , sitekey : "10000000-ffff-ffff-ffff-000000000001" , } ) , ( async ( context ) => { const formData = await context . request . formData ( ) return new Response ( "Successfully registered!" ) } ) ] ;

This Plugin only exposes a single route. It will be available wherever it is mounted. In the above example, because it is mounted in functions/register.ts , it will validate requests to /register . The Plugin is mounted with a single object parameter with the following properties.

secret External link icon Open external link (mandatory) and sitekey External link icon Open external link (optional) can both be found in your hCaptcha dashboard.

response and remoteip are optional strings. response the hCaptcha token to verify (defaults to extracting h-captcha-response from a multipart/form-data request). remoteip should be requester’s IP address (defaults to the CF-Connecting-IP header of the request).

onError is an optional function which takes the Pages Function context object and returns a Promise of a Response . By default, it will return a human-readable error Response .