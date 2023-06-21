Redirect *.pages.dev to a custom domain

Learn how to use Bulk Redirects to redirect your *.pages.dev subdomain to your custom domain ( example.com ). You may want to do this to ensure that your site’s content is served only on the custom domain, and not the *.pages.dev site automatically generated on your first Pages deployment.

​​ Set up

To set up a redirect to a custom domain:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account. Select Workers & Pages and select your Pages application. Go to Custom domains and make sure that your custom domain is listed. If it is not, add it by clicking Set up a custom domain. Go to Account Home > Bulk Redirects. Select Create a new Bulk Redirects list > Create new list.

In the content type, select Redirect. Add your application’s *.pages.dev subdomain as your source URL. Add your target custom domain URL. Note that you must include https:// before the apex domain. Select Edit parameters and select Preserve query string, Subpath matching and Preserve path suffix.

Optional: Tick the Include subdomains box. This will automatically redirect all of the preview URLs to your custom domain. 10. Select Add to list. 11. Go to Bulk Redirects > Create Bulk Redirects > select your list > Save and Deploy.

To test that your redirect worked, go to your *.pages.dev domain and double-click the URL as if to copy it. If the URL is now set to your custom domain, then the rule has propagated.