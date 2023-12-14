Debugging and logging

Access your Functions logs by using the Cloudflare dashboard or the Wrangler CLI.

Logs are a powerful debugging tool that can help you test and monitor the behavior of your Pages Functions once they have been deployed. Logs are available for every deployment of your Pages project.

Logs provide detailed information about events and can give insight into:

Successful or failed requests to your Functions.

Uncaught exceptions thrown by your Functions.

Custom console.log s declared within your Functions.

s declared within your Functions. Production issues that cannot be easily reproduced.

Real-time view of incoming requests to your application.

There are two ways to start a logging session:

Run wrangler pages deployment tail in your terminal . Use the Cloudflare dashboard .

​​ Add custom logs

Custom logs are console.log() statements that you can add yourself inside your Functions. When streaming logs for deployments that contain these Functions, the statements will appear in both wrangler pages deployment tail and dashboard outputs.

Below is an example of a custom console.log statement inside a Pages Function:



export async function onRequest ( context ) { console . log ( ` [LOGGING FROM /hello]: Request came from ${ context . request . url } ` ) ; return new Response ( "Hello, world!" ) ; }

After you deploy the code above, run wrangler pages deployment tail in your terminal. Then access the route at which your Function lives. Your terminal will display:

Your dashboard will display:

​​ View logs with Wrangler

wrangler pages deployment tail enables developers to livestream logs for a specific project and deployment.

To get started, run wrangler pages deployment tail in your Pages project directory. This will log any incoming requests to your application in your local terminal.

The output of each wrangler pages deployment tail log is a structured JSON object:



{ "outcome" : "ok" , "scriptName" : null , "exceptions" : [ ] , "logs" : [ ] , "eventTimestamp" : 1668542036104 , "event" : { "request" : { "url" : "https://pages-fns.pages.dev" , "method" : "GET" , "headers" : { } , "cf" : { } } , "response" : { "status" : 200 } } , "id" : 0 }

wrangler pages deployment tail allows you to customize a logging session to better suit your needs. Refer to the wrangler pages deployment tail documentation for available configuration options.

​​ View logs in the Cloudflare Dashboard

To view logs for your production or preview environments associated with any deployment:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. Select your Pages project, go to the deployment you want to view logs for and select View details > Functions.

Logging is available for all customers (Free, Paid, Enterprise).

The following limits apply to Functions logs: