Add custom HTTP headers

Cloudflare provides HTTP header customization for Pages projects by adding a _headers file to your project. Refer to the documentation for more information.

More advanced customization of HTTP headers is available through Cloudflare Workers serverless functions External link icon Open external link .

If you have not deployed a Worker before, get started with our tutorial . For the purpose of this tutorial, accomplish steps one (Sign up for a Workers account) through four (Generate a new project) before returning to this page.

Before continuing, ensure that your Cloudflare Pages project is connected to a custom domain .

​​ Writing a Workers function

Workers functions are written in JavaScript External link icon Open external link . When a Worker makes a request to a Cloudflare Pages application, it will receive a response. The response a Worker receives is immutable, meaning it cannot be changed. In order to add, delete, or alter headers, clone the response and modify the headers on a new Response instance. Return the new response to the browser with your desired header changes. An example of this is shown below:

Setting custom headers with a Workers function addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => { event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) ) ; } ) ; async function handleRequest ( request ) { const response = await fetch ( request ) ; const newResponse = new Response ( response . body , response ) ; newResponse . headers . append ( 'x-workers-hello' , 'Hello from Cloudflare Workers' ) ; newResponse . headers . delete ( 'x-header-to-delete' ) ; newResponse . headers . delete ( 'x-header2-to-delete' ) ; newResponse . headers . set ( 'x-header-to-change' , 'NewValue' ) ; return newResponse ; }

​​ Deploying a Workers function in the dashboard

The easiest way to start deploying your Workers function is by typing workers.new External link icon Open external link in the browser. Log into your account to be automatically directed to the Workers dashboard. From the Workers dashboard, write your function or use one of the examples from the Workers documentation .

Click Save and Deploy when your script is ready and set a route in your domain’s zone settings.

For example, here is a Workers script you can copy and paste into the Workers dashboard that sets common security headers whenever a request hits your Pages URL, such as X-XSS-Protection, X-Frame-Options, X-Content-Type-Options, Strict-Transport-Security, Content-Security-Policy (CSP), and more.

​​ Deploying a Workers function using the CLI

If you would like to skip writing this file yourself, you can use our custom-headers-example template External link icon Open external link to generate a new Workers function with wrangler , the Workers CLI tool.

Generating a serverless function with wrangler $ wrangler generate projectname https://github.com/cloudflare/custom-headers-example

To operate your Workers function alongside your Pages application, deploy it to the same custom domain as your Pages application. To do this, update the wrangler.toml file in your project with your account and zone details:

wrangler.toml name = "custom-headers-example" type = "javascript" account_id = "FILL-IN-YOUR-ACCOUNT-ID" workers_dev = false route = "FILL-IN-YOUR-WEBSITE.com/*" zone_id = "FILL-IN-YOUR-ZONE-ID"

If you do not know how to find your Account ID and Zone ID, refer to our guide .

Once you have configured your wrangler.toml , run wrangler publish in your terminal to deploy your Worker:

$ wrangler publish

After you have deployed your Worker, your desired HTTP header adjustments will take effect. While the Worker is deployed, you should continue to see the content from your Pages application as normal.