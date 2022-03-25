Add custom HTTP headers
More advanced customization of HTTP headers is available through Cloudflare Workers serverless functions.
If you have not deployed a Worker before, get started with our tutorial . For the purpose of this tutorial, accomplish steps one (Sign up for a Workers account) through four (Generate a new project) before returning to this page.
Before continuing, ensure that your Cloudflare Pages project is connected to a custom domain .
Writing a Workers function
Workers functions are written in JavaScript. When a Worker makes a request to a Cloudflare Pages application, it will receive a response. The response a Worker receives is immutable, meaning it cannot be changed. In order to add, delete, or alter headers, clone the response and modify the headers on a new
Response instance. Return the new response to the browser with your desired header changes. An example of this is shown below:
Setting custom headers with a Workers function
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});
async function handleRequest(request) { // This proxies your Pages application under the condition that your Worker script is deployed on the same custom domain as your Pages project const response = await fetch(request);
// Clone the response so that it is no longer immutable const newResponse = new Response(response.body, response);
// Add a custom header with a value newResponse.headers.append('x-workers-hello', 'Hello from Cloudflare Workers');
// Delete headers newResponse.headers.delete('x-header-to-delete'); newResponse.headers.delete('x-header2-to-delete');
// Adjust the value for an existing header newResponse.headers.set('x-header-to-change', 'NewValue');
return newResponse;
}
Deploying a Workers function in the dashboard
The easiest way to start deploying your Workers function is by typing workers.new in the browser. Log into your account to be automatically directed to the Workers dashboard. From the Workers dashboard, write your function or use one of the examples from the Workers documentation .
Click Save and Deploy when your script is ready and set a route in your domain’s zone settings.
For example, here is a Workers script you can copy and paste into the Workers dashboard that sets common security headers whenever a request hits your Pages URL, such as X-XSS-Protection, X-Frame-Options, X-Content-Type-Options, Strict-Transport-Security, Content-Security-Policy (CSP), and more.
Deploying a Workers function using the CLI
If you would like to skip writing this file yourself, you can use our
custom-headers-example template to generate a new Workers function with wrangler
, the Workers CLI tool.
Generating a serverless function with wrangler
$ wrangler generate projectname https://github.com/cloudflare/custom-headers-example
To operate your Workers function alongside your Pages application, deploy it to the same custom domain as your Pages application. To do this, update the
wrangler.toml file in your project with your account and zone details:
wrangler.toml
name = "custom-headers-example"
type = "javascript"
account_id = "FILL-IN-YOUR-ACCOUNT-ID"
workers_dev = false
route = "FILL-IN-YOUR-WEBSITE.com/*"
zone_id = "FILL-IN-YOUR-ZONE-ID"
If you do not know how to find your Account ID and Zone ID, refer to our guide .
Once you have configured your
wrangler.toml, run
wrangler publish in your terminal to deploy your Worker:
$ wrangler publish
After you have deployed your Worker, your desired HTTP header adjustments will take effect. While the Worker is deployed, you should continue to see the content from your Pages application as normal.