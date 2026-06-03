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DirectoryAPISDKsChangelog

Integrate your OAuth client with Cloudflare

After registering an application, use these endpoints to integrate your OAuth client with Cloudflare.

  • Jwks: https://dash.cloudflare.com/.well-known/jwks.json
  • Open ID config: https://dash.cloudflare.com/.well-known/openid-configuration
  • Authorization: https://dash.cloudflare.com/oauth2/auth
  • Token: https://dash.cloudflare.com/oauth2/token
  • Revoke: https://dash.cloudflare.com/oauth2/revoke
  • Session logout: https://dash.cloudflare.com/oauth2/logout
  • User info: https://dash.cloudflare.com/oauth2/userinfo