Integrate your OAuth client with Cloudflare
After registering an application, use these endpoints to integrate your OAuth client with Cloudflare.
- Jwks:
https://dash.cloudflare.com/.well-known/jwks.json
- Open ID config:
https://dash.cloudflare.com/.well-known/openid-configuration
- Authorization:
https://dash.cloudflare.com/oauth2/auth
- Token:
https://dash.cloudflare.com/oauth2/token
- Revoke:
https://dash.cloudflare.com/oauth2/revoke
- Session logout:
https://dash.cloudflare.com/oauth2/logout
- User info:
https://dash.cloudflare.com/oauth2/userinfo