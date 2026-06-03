Create your OAuth client

Prerequisites

To create an OAuth client, you must have one of these roles for the associated account: Super Administrator, Administrator, or OAuth Client Write.

Dashboard

API Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. Select your account. Go to Manage Account > OAuth clients. Select Create client. Enter the required configuration details: Client name

Response type

Grant type

Token authentication method

Redirect URLs Optional: Add non-required fields. Select Continue and define the scopes required for your client. Select Create client. Save your Client ID and Client Secret in a secure location. Go to OAuth clients To create OAuth clients with the Cloudflare API, create an API token with the OAuth Clients Write permission. Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /oauth_clients" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "client_name": "Cloudflare OAuth Client", "grant_types": ["authorization_code"], "redirect_uris": ["https://example.com/oauth/callback"], "scopes": ["workers-platform.read"], "post_logout_redirect_uris": ["https://example.com/logout"], "response_types": ["code"], "token_endpoint_auth_method": "client_secret_basic", "logo_uri": "https://example.com/logo.png", "policy_uri": "https://example.com/policy", "tos_uri": "https://example.com/tos", "client_uri": "https://example.com", "allowed_cors_origins": ["https://example.com"] }'

Note After you create an OAuth client, Cloudflare displays the client secret if the client requires one. Copy it to a secure location. You cannot view the secret again after you leave the page. If you lose the secret, rotate it to get a new one.

Select scopes

OAuth scope names correspond to Cloudflare API token permission names. Use the Cloudflare API documentation to identify the permissions your client needs.

Dashboard

API When you create or edit an OAuth client, all available scopes are displayed. Search for and select the scopes required for your client. Fetch the available scopes from the API. Use the scope ID when you create a client through the API. Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/oauth/scopes" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN "

Supported OAuth flows

Cloudflare OAuth clients support the OAuth 2.0 Authorization Code flow.

Cloudflare does not support Client Credentials, Implicit, Resource Owner Password Credentials, Device Authorization, or other OAuth grant types for third-party clients.

Choose a flow

Use the following guidance to choose an OAuth flow:

Client type Flow Token endpoint authentication PKCE Server-side web app or backend service Authorization Code with a client secret client_secret_basic or client_secret_post Optional/not required Browser-based, mobile, desktop, or CLI app Authorization Code with PKCE none Required, S256

Client secret

The Authorization Code flow is intended for secure server-side applications that can protect a client secret from exposure.

Use when: Your OAuth client is a server-side web application or backend service.

Your OAuth client is a server-side web application or backend service. How it works: Your client redirects the user to the authorization page. After authorization, Cloudflare returns an authorization code to your backend. Your backend exchanges the code and client secret for an access token.

Your client redirects the user to the authorization page. After authorization, Cloudflare returns an authorization code to your backend. Your backend exchanges the code and client secret for an access token. Security note: Never expose your client secret in client-side code or embed it in mobile client binaries.

PKCE

Proof Key for Code Exchange (PKCE) extends the Authorization Code flow for public clients, such as mobile or single-page apps, where a client secret cannot be securely stored.

Use when: Your OAuth client is a single-page, mobile, desktop, or CLI application.

Your OAuth client is a single-page, mobile, desktop, or CLI application. How it works: Your application generates a unique code verifier and code challenge for every login request instead of using a static client secret.

Your application generates a unique code verifier and code challenge for every login request instead of using a static client secret. Security note: Clients that use PKCE do not need a client secret.

Private and public clients

New OAuth clients default to private visibility. Private clients can only be authorized by members of the parent Cloudflare account. Public clients allow authorization from any Cloudflare user.

Before you make a client public, complete the required actions and populate the required fields.

Required fields

Client name

Logo

Client URL

Scopes

Required actions

OAuth clients must complete domain verification for the client URL before they can be made public.

Promote a client to public

Warning Setting a client's visibility to public is permanent. You cannot change the visibility back to private.

Dashboard

API Go to Manage Account > OAuth clients. Open the action menu for your client. Select Change Visibility. Go to OAuth clients Terminal window curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /oauth_clients/ $CLIENT_ID " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "visibility": "public" }'

Client URL domain ownership verification

Cloudflare requires client URL domain ownership verification before a client can become public. If your client is only for private use by members of the account, domain ownership verification is not required.

Warning After Cloudflare verifies domain ownership, you cannot change the domain of the client URL. You can still update the route for that domain.

Copy the verification code and create a TXT record in your DNS configuration with that value. The record must include all text, including the cloudflare_oauth_client_publisher= prefix.

Cloudflare polls this DNS record until it is found or until the request times out after two days.

Restart verification

Dashboard

API If the verification process times out, select Restart verification in the client action menu. To restart a failed or timed out verification, send a PATCH request with the existing client_uri unchanged. Terminal window curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /oauth_clients/ $CLIENT_ID " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "client_uri": "https://example.com" }'

Rotate client secrets

Each client can have two secrets. This lets you create a new secret, update your client to use the new secret, and delete the old secret.