Cloudflare's network now supports real-time content conversion at the source, for enabled zones using content negotiation ↗ headers. When AI systems request pages from any website that uses Cloudflare and has Markdown for Agents enabled, they can express the preference for text/markdown in the request: our network will automatically and efficiently convert the HTML to markdown, when possible, on the fly.

Here is a curl example with the Accept negotiation header requesting this page from our developer documentation:

Terminal window curl https://developers.cloudflare.com/fundamentals/reference/markdown-for-agents/ \ -H "Accept: text/markdown"

The response to this request is now formatted in markdown:

HTTP/2 200 date : Wed, 11 Feb 2026 11:44:48 GMT content-type : text/markdown; charset=utf-8 content-length : 2899 vary : accept x-markdown-tokens : 725 content-signal : ai-train=yes, search=yes, ai-input=yes --- title : Markdown for Agents · Cloudflare Agents docs --- ## What is Markdown for Agents Markdown has quickly become the lingua franca for agents and AI systems as a whole. The format’s explicit structure makes it ideal for AI processing, ultimately resulting in better results while minimizing token waste. ...

Refer to our developer documentation and our blog announcement ↗ for more details.