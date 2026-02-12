Changelog
Cloudflare's network now supports real-time content conversion at the source, for enabled zones using content negotiation ↗ headers. When AI systems request pages from any website that uses Cloudflare and has Markdown for Agents enabled, they can express the preference for
text/markdownin the request: our network will automatically and efficiently convert the HTML to markdown, when possible, on the fly.
Here is a curl example with the
Acceptnegotiation header requesting this page from our developer documentation:
The response to this request is now formatted in markdown:
Refer to our developer documentation and our blog announcement ↗ for more details.
Radar now includes content type insights for AI bot and crawler traffic. The new
content_typedimension and filter shows the distribution of content types returned to AI crawlers, grouped by MIME type category.
The content type dimension and filter are available via the following API endpoints:
Content type categories:
- HTML - Web pages (
text/html)
- Images - All image formats (
image/*)
- JSON - JSON data and API responses (
application/json,
*+json)
- JavaScript - Scripts (
application/javascript,
text/javascript)
- CSS - Stylesheets (
text/css)
- Plain Text - Unformatted text (
text/plain)
- Fonts - Web fonts (
font/*,
application/font-*)
- XML - XML documents and feeds (
text/xml,
application/xml,
application/rss+xml,
application/atom+xml)
- YAML - Configuration files (
text/yaml,
application/yaml)
- Video - Video content and streaming (
video/*,
application/ogg,
*mpegurl)
- Audio - Audio content (
audio/*)
- Markdown - Markdown documents (
text/markdown)
- Documents - PDFs, Office documents, ePub, CSV (
application/pdf,
application/msword,
text/csv)
- Binary - Executables, archives, WebAssembly (
application/octet-stream,
application/zip,
application/wasm)
- Serialization - Binary API formats (
application/protobuf,
application/grpc,
application/msgpack)
- Other - All other content types
Additionally, individual bot information pages ↗ now display content type distribution for AI crawlers that exist in both the Verified Bots and AI Bots datasets.
Check out the AI Insights page ↗ to explore the data.
- HTML - Web pages (
We have significantly upgraded our Logo Matching capabilities within Brand Protection. While previously limited to approximately 100% matches, users can now detect a wider range of brand assets through a redesigned matching model and UI.
- Configurable match thresholds: Users can set a minimum match score (starting at 75%) when creating a logo query to capture subtle variations or high-quality impersonations.
- Visual match scores: Allow users to see the exact percentage of the match directly in the results table, highlighted with color-coded lozenges to indicate severity.
- Direct logo previews: Available in the Cloudflare dashboard — similar to string matches — to verify infringements at a glance.
- Expose sophisticated impersonators who use slightly altered logos to bypass basic detection filters.
- Faster triage of the most relevant threats immediately using visual indicators, reducing the time spent manually reviewing matches.
Ready to protect your visual identity? Learn more in our Brand Protection documentation.
In January 2025, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We greatly appreciate the proactive engagement and valuable feedback from the Cloudflare community following the v5 release. In response, we have established a consistent and rapid 2-3 week cadence ↗ for releasing targeted improvements, demonstrating our commitment to stability and reliability.
With the help of the community, we have a growing number of resources that we have marked as stable ↗, with that list continuing to grow with every release. The most used resources ↗ are on track to be stable by the end of March 2026, when we will also be releasing a new migration tool to help you migrate from v4 to v5 with ease.
This release brings new capabilities for AI Search, enhanced Workers Script placement controls, and numerous bug fixes based on community feedback. We also begun laying foundational work for improving the v4 to v5 migration process. Stay tuned for more details as we approach the March 2026 release timeline.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.
- ai_search_instance: add data source for querying AI Search instances
- ai_search_token: add data source for querying AI Search tokens
- account: add support for tenant unit management with new
unitfield
- account: add automatic mapping from
managed_by.parent_org_idto
unit.id
- authenticated_origin_pulls_certificate: add data source for querying authenticated origin pull certificates
- authenticated_origin_pulls_hostname_certificate: add data source for querying hostname-specific authenticated origin pull certificates
- authenticated_origin_pulls_settings: add data source for querying authenticated origin pull settings
- workers_kv: add
valuefield to data source to retrieve KV values directly
- workers_script: add
scriptfield to data source to retrieve script content
- workers_script: add support for
simplerate limit binding
- workers_script: add support for targeted placement mode with
placement.targetarray for specifying placement targets (region, hostname, host)
- workers_script: add
placement_modeand
placement_statuscomputed fields
- zero_trust_dex_test: add data source with filter support for finding specific tests
- zero_trust_dlp_predefined_profile: add
enabled_entriesfield for flexible entry management
- account: map
managed_by.parent_org_idto
unit.idin unmarshall and add acceptance tests
- authenticated_origin_pulls_certificate: add certificate normalization to prevent drift
- authenticated_origin_pulls: handle array response and implement full lifecycle
- authenticated_origin_pulls_hostname_certificate: fix resource and tests
- cloudforce_one_request_message: use correct
request_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- dns_zone_transfers_incoming: use correct
zone_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- dns_zone_transfers_outgoing: use correct
zone_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- email_routing_settings: use correct
zone_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- hyperdrive_config: add proper handling for write-only fields to prevent state drift
- hyperdrive_config: add normalization for empty
mtlsobjects to prevent unnecessary diffs
- magic_network_monitoring_rule: use correct
account_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- mtls_certificates: fix resource and test
- pages_project: revert build_config to computed optional
- stream_key: use correct
account_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- total_tls: use upsert pattern for singleton zone setting
- waiting_room_rules: use correct
waiting_room_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- workers_script: add support for placement mode/status
- zero_trust_access_application: update v4 version on migration tests
- zero_trust_device_posture_rule: update tests to match API
- zero_trust_dlp_integration_entry: use correct
entry_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- zero_trust_dlp_predefined_entry: use correct
entry_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- zero_trust_organization: fix plan issues
- add state upgraders to 95+ resources to lay the foundation for replacing Grit (still under active development)
- certificate_pack: add state migration handler for SDKv2 to Framework conversion
- custom_hostname_fallback_origin: add comprehensive lifecycle test and migration support
- dns_record: add state migration handler for SDKv2 to Framework conversion
- leaked_credential_check: add import functionality and tests
- load_balancer_pool: add state migration handler with detection for v4 vs v5 format
- pages_project: add state migration handlers
- tiered_cache: add state migration handlers
- zero_trust_dlp_predefined_profile: deprecate
entriesfield in favor of
enabled_entries
Workers no longer have a limit of 1000 subrequests per invocation, allowing you to make more
fetch()calls or requests to Cloudflare services on every incoming request. This is especially important for long-running Workers requests, such as open websockets on Durable Objects or long-running Workflows, as these could often exceed this limit and error.
By default, Workers on paid plans are now limited to 10,000 subrequests per invocation, but this limit can be increased up to 10 million by setting the new
subrequestslimit in your Wrangler configuration file.
Workers on the free plan remain limited to 50 external subrequests and 1000 subrequests to Cloudflare services per invocation.
To protect against runaway code or unexpected costs, you can also set a lower limit for both subrequests and CPU usage.
For more information, refer to the Wrangler configuration documentation for limits and subrequest limits.
The Cloudflare Vite plugin now integrates seamlessly @vitejs/plugin-rsc ↗, the official Vite plugin for React Server Components ↗.
A
childEnvironmentsoption has been added to the plugin config to enable using multiple environments within a single Worker. The parent environment can then import modules from a child environment in order to access a separate module graph. For a typical RSC use case, the plugin might be configured as in the following example:
@vitejs/plugin-rscprovides the lower level functionality that frameworks, such as React Router ↗, build upon. The GitHub repository includes a basic Cloudflare example ↗.
This week’s release changes the rule action from BLOCK to Disabled for Anomaly:Header:User-Agent - Fake Google Bot.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Anomaly:Header:User-Agent - Fake Google Bot Enabled Disabled We are changing the action for this rule from BLOCK to Disabled Announcement Date Release Date Release Behavior Legacy Rule ID Rule ID Description Comments 2026-02-10 2026-02-16 Log N/A Zimbra - Local File Inclusion - CVE:CVE-2025-68645 This is a new detection. 2026-02-10 2026-02-16 Log N/A Vite - WASM Import Path Traversal - CVE:CVE-2025-31125 This is a new detection.
The Sandbox SDK ↗ now supports PTY (pseudo-terminal) passthrough, enabling browser-based terminal UIs to connect to sandbox shells via WebSocket.
The new
terminal()method proxies a WebSocket upgrade to the container's PTY endpoint, with output buffering for replay on reconnect.
Each session can have its own terminal with an isolated working directory and environment, so users can run separate shells side-by-side in the same container.
The new
@cloudflare/sandbox/xtermexport provides a
SandboxAddonfor xterm.js ↗ with automatic reconnection (exponential backoff + jitter), buffered output replay, and resize forwarding.
To update to the latest version:
Agents SDK v0.4.0: Readonly connections, MCP security improvements, x402 v2 migration, and custom MCP OAuth providers
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ brings readonly connections, MCP protocol and security improvements, x402 payment protocol v2 migration, and the ability to customize OAuth for MCP server connections.
Agents can now restrict WebSocket clients to read-only access, preventing them from modifying agent state. This is useful for dashboards, spectator views, or any scenario where clients should observe but not mutate.
New hooks:
shouldConnectionBeReadonly,
setConnectionReadonly,
isConnectionReadonly. Readonly connections block both client-side
setState()and mutating
@callable()methods, and the readonly flag survives hibernation.
The new
createMcpOAuthProvidermethod on the
Agentclass allows subclasses to override the default OAuth provider used when connecting to MCP servers. This enables custom authentication strategies such as pre-registered client credentials or mTLS, beyond the built-in dynamic client registration.
Upgraded the MCP SDK to 1.26.0 to prevent cross-client response leakage. Stateless MCP Servers should now create a new
McpServerinstance per request instead of sharing a single instance. A guard is added in this version of the MCP SDK which will prevent connection to a Server instance that has already been connected to a transport. Developers will need to modify their code if they declare their
McpServerinstance as a global variable.
Added
callbackPathoption to
addMcpServerto prevent instance name leakage in MCP OAuth callback URLs. When
sendIdentityOnConnectis
false,
callbackPathis now required — the default callback URL would expose the instance name, undermining the security intent. Also fixes callback request detection to match via the
stateparameter instead of a loose
/callbackURL substring check, enabling custom callback paths.
onStateChangedis a drop-in rename of
onStateUpdate(same signature, same behavior).
onStateUpdatestill works but emits a one-time console warning per class.
validateStateChangerejections now propagate a
CF_AGENT_STATE_ERRORmessage back to the client.
Migrated the x402 MCP payment integration from the legacy
x402package to
@x402/coreand
@x402/evmv2.
Breaking changes for x402 users:
- Peer dependencies changed: replace
x402with
@x402/coreand
@x402/evm
PaymentRequirementstype now uses v2 fields (e.g.
amountinstead of
maxAmountRequired)
X402ClientConfig.accounttype changed from
viem.Accountto
ClientEvmSigner(structurally compatible with
privateKeyToAccount())
Network identifiers now accept both legacy names and CAIP-2 format:
Other x402 changes:
X402ClientConfig.networkis now optional — the client auto-selects from available payment requirements
- Server-side lazy initialization: facilitator connection is deferred until the first paid tool invocation
- Payment tokens support both v2 (
PAYMENT-SIGNATURE) and v1 (
X-PAYMENT) HTTP headers
- Added
normalizeNetworkexport for converting legacy network names to CAIP-2 format
- Re-exports
PaymentRequirements,
PaymentRequired,
Network,
FacilitatorConfig, and
ClientEvmSignerfrom
agents/x402
- Fix
useAgentand
AgentClientcrashing when using
basePathrouting
- CORS handling delegated to partyserver's native support (simpler, more reliable)
- Client-side
onStateUpdateErrorcallback for handling rejected state updates
To update to the latest version:
- Peer dependencies changed: replace
AI Crawl Control metrics have been enhanced with new views, improved filtering, and better data visualization.
Path pattern grouping
- In the Metrics tab > Most popular paths table, use the new Patterns tab that groups requests by URI pattern (
/blog/*,
/api/v1/*,
/docs/*) to identify which site areas crawlers target most. Refer to the screenshot above.
Enhanced referral analytics
- Destination patterns show which site areas receive AI-driven referral traffic.
- In the Metrics tab, a new Referrals over time chart shows trends by operator or source.
Data transfer metrics
- In the Metrics tab > Allowed requests over time chart, toggle Bytes to show bandwidth consumption.
- In the Crawlers tab, a new Bytes Transferred column shows bandwidth per crawler.
Image exports
- Export charts and tables as images for reports and presentations.
Learn more about analyzing AI traffic.
- In the Metrics tab > Most popular paths table, use the new Patterns tab that groups requests by URI pattern (
Get your content updates into AI Search faster and avoid a full rescan when you do not need it.
Updated a file or need to retry one that errored? When you know exactly which file changed, you can now reindex it directly instead of rescanning your entire data source.
Go to Overview > Indexed Items and select the sync icon next to any file to reindex it immediately.
By default, AI Search crawls all sitemaps listed in your
robots.txt, up to the maximum files per index limit. If your site has multiple sitemaps but you only want to index a specific set, you can now specify a single sitemap URL to limit what the crawler visits.
For example, if your
robots.txtlists both
blog-sitemap.xmland
docs-sitemap.xml, you can specify just
https://example.com/docs-sitemap.xmlto index only your documentation.
Configure your selection anytime in Settings > Parsing options > Specific sitemaps, then trigger a sync to apply the changes.
Learn more about indexing controls and website crawling configuration.
R2 SQL now supports five approximate aggregation functions for fast analysis of large datasets. These functions trade minor precision for improved performance on high-cardinality data.
APPROX_PERCENTILE_CONT(column, percentile)— Returns the approximate value at a given percentile (0.0 to 1.0). Works on integer and decimal columns.
APPROX_PERCENTILE_CONT_WITH_WEIGHT(column, weight, percentile)— Weighted percentile calculation where each row contributes proportionally to its weight column value.
APPROX_MEDIAN(column)— Returns the approximate median. Equivalent to
APPROX_PERCENTILE_CONT(column, 0.5).
APPROX_DISTINCT(column)— Returns the approximate number of distinct values. Works on any column type.
APPROX_TOP_K(column, k)— Returns the
kmost frequent values with their counts as a JSON array.
All functions support
WHEREfilters. All except
APPROX_TOP_Ksupport
GROUP BY.
For the full syntax and additional examples, refer to the SQL reference.
-
Visualize data, share links, and create exports with the new Workers Observability dashboard
The Workers Observability dashboard ↗ has some major updates to make it easier to debug your application's issues and share findings with your team.
You can now:
- Create visualizations — Build charts from your Worker data directly in a Worker's Observability tab
- Export data as JSON or CSV — Download logs and traces for offline analysis or to share with teammates
- Share events and traces — Generate direct URLs to specific events, invocations, and traces that open standalone pages with full context
- Customize table columns — Improved field picker to add, remove, and reorder columns in the events table
- Expandable event details — Expand events inline to view full details without leaving the table
- Keyboard shortcuts — Navigate the dashboard with hotkey support
These updates are now live in the Cloudflare dashboard, both in a Worker's Observability tab and in the account-level Observability dashboard for a unified experience. To get started, go to Workers & Pages > select your Worker > Observability.
New reference documentation is now available for AI Crawl Control:
- GraphQL API reference — Query examples for crawler requests, top paths, referral traffic, and data transfer. Includes key filters for detection IDs, user agents, and referrer domains.
- Bot reference — Detection IDs and user agents for major AI crawlers from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, and others.
- Worker templates — Deploy the x402 Payment-Gated Proxy to monetize crawler access or charge bots while letting humans through free.
Cloudflare Queues is now part of the Workers free plan, offering guaranteed message delivery across up to 10,000 queues to either Cloudflare Workers or HTTP pull consumers. Every Cloudflare account now includes 10,000 operations per day across reads, writes, and deletes. For more details on how each operation is defined, refer to Queues pricing ↗.
All features of the existing Queues functionality are available on the free plan, including unlimited event subscriptions. Note that the maximum retention period on the free tier, however, is 24 hours rather than 14 days.
If you are new to Cloudflare Queues, follow this guide ↗ or try one of our tutorials to get started.
Cloudflare Workflows now automatically generates visual diagrams from your code
Your Workflow is parsed to provide a visual map of the Workflow structure, allowing you to:
- Understand how steps connect and execute
- Visualize loops and nested logic
- Follow branching paths for conditional logic
You can collapse loops and nested logic to see the high-level flow, or expand them to see every step.
Workflow diagrams are available in beta for all JavaScript and TypeScript Workflows. Find your Workflows in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ to see their diagrams.
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ brings first-class support for Cloudflare Workflows, synchronous state management, and new scheduling capabilities.
Agents excel at real-time communication and state management. Workflows excel at durable execution. Together, they enable powerful patterns where Agents handle WebSocket connections while Workflows handle long-running tasks, retries, and human-in-the-loop flows.
Use the new
AgentWorkflowclass to define workflows with typed access to your Agent:
Start workflows from your Agent with
runWorkflow()and handle lifecycle events:
Key workflow methods on your Agent:
runWorkflow(workflowName, params, options?)— Start a workflow with optional metadata
getWorkflow(workflowId)/
getWorkflows(criteria?)— Query workflows with cursor-based pagination
approveWorkflow(workflowId)/
rejectWorkflow(workflowId)— Human-in-the-loop approval flows
pauseWorkflow(),
resumeWorkflow(),
terminateWorkflow()— Workflow control
State updates are now synchronous with a new
validateStateChange()validation hook:
The new
scheduleEvery()method enables fixed-interval recurring tasks with built-in overlap prevention:
- Client-side RPC timeout — Set timeouts on callable method invocations
StreamingResponse.error(message)— Graceful stream error signaling
getCallableMethods()— Introspection API for discovering callable methods
- Connection close handling — Pending calls are automatically rejected on disconnect
Secure email reply routing — Email replies are now secured with HMAC-SHA256 signed headers, preventing unauthorized routing of emails to agent instances.
Routing improvements:
basePathoption to bypass default URL construction for custom routing
- Server-sent identity — Agents send
nameand
agenttype on connect
- New
onIdentityand
onIdentityChangecallbacks on the client
To update to the latest version:
For the complete Workflows API reference and patterns, see Run Workflows.
-
Local Uploads is now available in open beta. Enable it on your R2 bucket to improve upload performance when clients upload data from a different region than your bucket. With Local Uploads enabled, object data is written to storage infrastructure near the client, then asynchronously replicated to your bucket. The object is immediately accessible and remains strongly consistent throughout. Refer to How R2 works for details on how data is written to your bucket.
In our tests, we observed up to 75% reduction in Time to Last Byte (TTLB) for upload requests when Local Uploads is enabled.
This feature is ideal when:
- Your users are globally distributed
- Upload performance and reliability is critical to your application
- You want to optimize write performance without changing your bucket's primary location
To enable Local Uploads on your bucket, find Local Uploads in your bucket settings in the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗, or run:
Enabling Local Uploads on a bucket is seamless: existing uploads will complete as expected and there’s no interruption to traffic. There is no additional cost to enable Local Uploads. Upload requests incur the standard Class A operation costs same as upload requests made without Local Uploads.
For more information, refer to Local Uploads.
Identifying threat actors can be challenging, because naming conventions often vary across the security industry. To simplify your research, Cloudflare Threat Events now include an Also known as field, providing a list of common aliases and industry-standard names for the groups we track.
This new field is available in both the Cloudflare dashboard and via the API. In the dashboard, you can view these aliases by expanding the event details side panel (under the Attacker field) or by adding it as a column in your configurable table view.
- Easily map Cloudflare-tracked actors to the naming conventions used by other vendors without manual cross-referencing.
- Quickly identify if a detected threat actor matches a group your team is already monitoring via other intelligence feeds.
For more information on how to access this data, refer to the Threat Events API documentation ↗.
We have updated the Monitoring page to provide a more streamlined and insightful experience for administrators, improving both data visualization and dashboard accessibility.
- Enhanced Visual Layout: Optimized contrast and the introduction of stacked bar charts for clearer data visualization and trend analysis.
- Improved Accessibility & Usability:
- Widget Search: Added search functionality to multiple widgets, including Policies, Submitters, and Impersonation.
- Actionable UI: All available actions are now accessible via dedicated buttons.
- State Indicators: Improved UI states to clearly communicate loading, empty datasets, and error conditions.
- Granular Data Breakdowns: New views for dispositions by month, malicious email details, link actions, and impersonations.
This applies to all Email Security packages:
- Advantage
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
- Enhanced Visual Layout: Optimized contrast and the introduction of stacked bar charts for clearer data visualization and trend analysis.
This week’s release introduces new detections for CVE-2025-64459 and CVE-2025-24893.
Key Findings
- CVE-2025-64459: Django versions prior to 5.1.14, 5.2.8, and 4.2.26 are vulnerable to SQL injection via crafted dictionaries passed to QuerySet methods and the
Q()class.
- CVE-2025-24893: XWiki allows unauthenticated remote code execution through crafted requests to the SolrSearch endpoint, affecting the entire installation.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A XWiki - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24893 2 Log Block This is a new detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Django SQLI - CVE:CVE-2025-64459 Log Block This is a new detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A NoSQL, MongoDB - SQLi - Comparison - 2 Block Block Rule metadata description refined. Detection unchanged.
- CVE-2025-64459: Django versions prior to 5.1.14, 5.2.8, and 4.2.26 are vulnerable to SQL injection via crafted dictionaries passed to QuerySet methods and the
The minimum
cacheTtlparameter for Workers KV has been reduced from 60 seconds to 30 seconds. This change applies to both
get()and
getWithMetadata()methods.
This reduction allows you to maintain more up-to-date cached data and have finer-grained control over cache behavior. Applications requiring faster data refresh rates can now configure cache durations as low as 30 seconds instead of the previous 60-second minimum.
The
cacheTtlparameter defines how long a KV result is cached at the global network location it is accessed from:
The default cache TTL remains unchanged at 60 seconds. Upgrade to the latest version of Wrangler to be able to use 30 seconds
cacheTtl.
This change affects all KV read operations using the binding API. For more information, consult the Workers KV cache TTL documentation.
Magic WAN and Magic Transit customers can use the Cloudflare dashboard to configure and manage BGP peering between their networks and their Magic routing table when using IPsec and GRE tunnel on-ramps (beta).
Using BGP peering allows customers to:
- Automate the process of adding or removing networks and subnets.
- Take advantage of failure detection and session recovery features.
With this functionality, customers can:
- Establish an eBGP session between their devices and the Magic WAN / Magic Transit service when connected via IPsec and GRE tunnel on-ramps.
- Secure the session by MD5 authentication to prevent misconfigurations.
- Exchange routes dynamically between their devices and their Magic routing table.
For configuration details, refer to:
We have partnered with Black Forest Labs (BFL) again to bring their optimized FLUX.2 [klein] 9B model to Workers AI. This distilled model offers enhanced quality compared to the 4B variant, while maintaining cost-effective pricing. With a fixed 4-step inference process, Klein 9B is ideal for rapid prototyping and real-time applications where both speed and quality matter.
Read the BFL blog ↗ to learn more about the model itself, or try it out yourself on our multi modal playground ↗.
Pricing documentation is available on the model page or pricing page.
The model hosted on Workers AI is optimized for speed with a fixed 4-step inference process and supports up to 4 image inputs. Since this is a distilled model, the
stepsparameter is fixed at 4 and cannot be adjusted. Like FLUX.2 [dev] and FLUX.2 [klein] 4B, this image model uses multipart form data inputs, even if you just have a prompt.
With the REST API, the multipart form data input looks like this:
With the Workers AI binding, you can use it as such:
The parameters you can send to the model are detailed here:
JSON Schema for ModelRequired Parameters
prompt(string) - Text description of the image to generate
Optional Parameters
input_image_0(string) - Binary image
input_image_1(string) - Binary image
input_image_2(string) - Binary image
input_image_3(string) - Binary image
guidance(float) - Guidance scale for generation. Higher values follow the prompt more closely
width(integer) - Width of the image, default
1024Range: 256-1920
height(integer) - Height of the image, default
768Range: 256-1920
seed(integer) - Seed for reproducibility
Note: Since this is a distilled model, the
stepsparameter is fixed at 4 and cannot be adjusted.
The FLUX.2 klein-9b model supports generating images based on reference images, just like FLUX.2 [dev] and FLUX.2 [klein] 4B. You can use this feature to apply the style of one image to another, add a new character to an image, or iterate on past generated images. You would use it with the same multipart form data structure, with the input images in binary. The model supports up to 4 input images.
For the prompt, you can reference the images based on the index, like
take the subject of image 1 and style it like image 0or even use natural language like
place the dog beside the woman.
You must name the input parameter as
input_image_0,
input_image_1,
input_image_2,
input_image_3for it to work correctly. All input images must be smaller than 512x512.
Through Workers AI Binding:
-