 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
All products
hero image

  1. Introducing Markdown for Agents

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    Cloudflare's network now supports real-time content conversion at the source, for enabled zones using content negotiation headers. When AI systems request pages from any website that uses Cloudflare and has Markdown for Agents enabled, they can express the preference for text/markdown in the request: our network will automatically and efficiently convert the HTML to markdown, when possible, on the fly.

    Here is a curl example with the Accept negotiation header requesting this page from our developer documentation:

    Terminal window
    curl https://developers.cloudflare.com/fundamentals/reference/markdown-for-agents/ \
      -H "Accept: text/markdown"

    The response to this request is now formatted in markdown:

    HTTP/2 200
    date: Wed, 11 Feb 2026 11:44:48 GMT
    content-type: text/markdown; charset=utf-8
    content-length: 2899
    vary: accept
    x-markdown-tokens: 725
    content-signal: ai-train=yes, search=yes, ai-input=yes
    

    ---
    title: Markdown for Agents · Cloudflare Agents docs
    ---
    

    ## What is Markdown for Agents
    

    Markdown has quickly become the lingua franca for agents and AI systems
    as a whole. The format’s explicit structure makes it ideal for AI processing,
    ultimately resulting in better results while minimizing token waste.
    ...

    Refer to our developer documentation and our blog announcement for more details.

  1. Content Type Dimension for AI Bots in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar now includes content type insights for AI bot and crawler traffic. The new content_type dimension and filter shows the distribution of content types returned to AI crawlers, grouped by MIME type category.

    The content type dimension and filter are available via the following API endpoints:

    Content type categories:

    • HTML - Web pages (text/html)
    • Images - All image formats (image/*)
    • JSON - JSON data and API responses (application/json, *+json)
    • JavaScript - Scripts (application/javascript, text/javascript)
    • CSS - Stylesheets (text/css)
    • Plain Text - Unformatted text (text/plain)
    • Fonts - Web fonts (font/*, application/font-*)
    • XML - XML documents and feeds (text/xml, application/xml, application/rss+xml, application/atom+xml)
    • YAML - Configuration files (text/yaml, application/yaml)
    • Video - Video content and streaming (video/*, application/ogg, *mpegurl)
    • Audio - Audio content (audio/*)
    • Markdown - Markdown documents (text/markdown)
    • Documents - PDFs, Office documents, ePub, CSV (application/pdf, application/msword, text/csv)
    • Binary - Executables, archives, WebAssembly (application/octet-stream, application/zip, application/wasm)
    • Serialization - Binary API formats (application/protobuf, application/grpc, application/msgpack)
    • Other - All other content types

    Additionally, individual bot information pages now display content type distribution for AI crawlers that exist in both the Verified Bots and AI Bots datasets.

    Screenshot of the Content Type Distribution chart on the AI Insights page

    Check out the AI Insights page to explore the data.

  1. Enhanced Logo Matching for Brand Protection

    Security Center

    We have significantly upgraded our Logo Matching capabilities within Brand Protection. While previously limited to approximately 100% matches, users can now detect a wider range of brand assets through a redesigned matching model and UI.

    What's new

    • Configurable match thresholds: Users can set a minimum match score (starting at 75%) when creating a logo query to capture subtle variations or high-quality impersonations.
    • Visual match scores: Allow users to see the exact percentage of the match directly in the results table, highlighted with color-coded lozenges to indicate severity.
    • Direct logo previews: Available in the Cloudflare dashboard — similar to string matches — to verify infringements at a glance.

    Key benefits

    • Expose sophisticated impersonators who use slightly altered logos to bypass basic detection filters.
    • Faster triage of the most relevant threats immediately using visual indicators, reducing the time spent manually reviewing matches.

    Ready to protect your visual identity? Learn more in our Brand Protection documentation.

  1. Terraform v5.17.0 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

    In January 2025, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We greatly appreciate the proactive engagement and valuable feedback from the Cloudflare community following the v5 release. In response, we have established a consistent and rapid 2-3 week cadence for releasing targeted improvements, demonstrating our commitment to stability and reliability.

    With the help of the community, we have a growing number of resources that we have marked as stable, with that list continuing to grow with every release. The most used resources are on track to be stable by the end of March 2026, when we will also be releasing a new migration tool to help you migrate from v4 to v5 with ease.

    This release brings new capabilities for AI Search, enhanced Workers Script placement controls, and numerous bug fixes based on community feedback. We also begun laying foundational work for improving the v4 to v5 migration process. Stay tuned for more details as we approach the March 2026 release timeline.

    Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.

    Features

    • ai_search_instance: add data source for querying AI Search instances
    • ai_search_token: add data source for querying AI Search tokens
    • account: add support for tenant unit management with new unit field
    • account: add automatic mapping from managed_by.parent_org_id to unit.id
    • authenticated_origin_pulls_certificate: add data source for querying authenticated origin pull certificates
    • authenticated_origin_pulls_hostname_certificate: add data source for querying hostname-specific authenticated origin pull certificates
    • authenticated_origin_pulls_settings: add data source for querying authenticated origin pull settings
    • workers_kv: add value field to data source to retrieve KV values directly
    • workers_script: add script field to data source to retrieve script content
    • workers_script: add support for simple rate limit binding
    • workers_script: add support for targeted placement mode with placement.target array for specifying placement targets (region, hostname, host)
    • workers_script: add placement_mode and placement_status computed fields
    • zero_trust_dex_test: add data source with filter support for finding specific tests
    • zero_trust_dlp_predefined_profile: add enabled_entries field for flexible entry management

    Bug Fixes

    • account: map managed_by.parent_org_id to unit.id in unmarshall and add acceptance tests
    • authenticated_origin_pulls_certificate: add certificate normalization to prevent drift
    • authenticated_origin_pulls: handle array response and implement full lifecycle
    • authenticated_origin_pulls_hostname_certificate: fix resource and tests
    • cloudforce_one_request_message: use correct request_id field instead of id in API calls
    • dns_zone_transfers_incoming: use correct zone_id field instead of id in API calls
    • dns_zone_transfers_outgoing: use correct zone_id field instead of id in API calls
    • email_routing_settings: use correct zone_id field instead of id in API calls
    • hyperdrive_config: add proper handling for write-only fields to prevent state drift
    • hyperdrive_config: add normalization for empty mtls objects to prevent unnecessary diffs
    • magic_network_monitoring_rule: use correct account_id field instead of id in API calls
    • mtls_certificates: fix resource and test
    • pages_project: revert build_config to computed optional
    • stream_key: use correct account_id field instead of id in API calls
    • total_tls: use upsert pattern for singleton zone setting
    • waiting_room_rules: use correct waiting_room_id field instead of id in API calls
    • workers_script: add support for placement mode/status
    • zero_trust_access_application: update v4 version on migration tests
    • zero_trust_device_posture_rule: update tests to match API
    • zero_trust_dlp_integration_entry: use correct entry_id field instead of id in API calls
    • zero_trust_dlp_predefined_entry: use correct entry_id field instead of id in API calls
    • zero_trust_organization: fix plan issues

    Chores

    • add state upgraders to 95+ resources to lay the foundation for replacing Grit (still under active development)
    • certificate_pack: add state migration handler for SDKv2 to Framework conversion
    • custom_hostname_fallback_origin: add comprehensive lifecycle test and migration support
    • dns_record: add state migration handler for SDKv2 to Framework conversion
    • leaked_credential_check: add import functionality and tests
    • load_balancer_pool: add state migration handler with detection for v4 vs v5 format
    • pages_project: add state migration handlers
    • tiered_cache: add state migration handlers
    • zero_trust_dlp_predefined_profile: deprecate entries field in favor of enabled_entries

    For more information

  1. Workers are no longer limited to 1000 subrequests

    Workers

    Workers no longer have a limit of 1000 subrequests per invocation, allowing you to make more fetch() calls or requests to Cloudflare services on every incoming request. This is especially important for long-running Workers requests, such as open websockets on Durable Objects or long-running Workflows, as these could often exceed this limit and error.

    By default, Workers on paid plans are now limited to 10,000 subrequests per invocation, but this limit can be increased up to 10 million by setting the new subrequests limit in your Wrangler configuration file.

    {
      "limits": {
        "subrequests": 50000,
      },
    }

    Workers on the free plan remain limited to 50 external subrequests and 1000 subrequests to Cloudflare services per invocation.

    To protect against runaway code or unexpected costs, you can also set a lower limit for both subrequests and CPU usage.

    {
      "limits": {
        "subrequests": 10,
        "cpu_ms": 1000,
      },
    }

    For more information, refer to the Wrangler configuration documentation for limits and subrequest limits.

  1. Improved React Server Components support in the Cloudflare Vite plugin

    Workers

    The Cloudflare Vite plugin now integrates seamlessly @vitejs/plugin-rsc, the official Vite plugin for React Server Components.

    A childEnvironments option has been added to the plugin config to enable using multiple environments within a single Worker. The parent environment can then import modules from a child environment in order to access a separate module graph. For a typical RSC use case, the plugin might be configured as in the following example:

    vite.config.ts
    export default defineConfig({
      plugins: [
        cloudflare({
          viteEnvironment: {
            name: "rsc",
            childEnvironments: ["ssr"],
          },
        }),
      ],
    });

    @vitejs/plugin-rsc provides the lower level functionality that frameworks, such as React Router, build upon. The GitHub repository includes a basic Cloudflare example.

  1. WAF Release - 2026-02-10

    WAF

    This week’s release changes the rule action from BLOCK to Disabled for Anomaly:Header:User-Agent - Fake Google Bot.

    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AAnomaly:Header:User-Agent - Fake Google BotEnabledDisabledWe are changing the action for this rule from BLOCK to Disabled

  1. WAF Release - Scheduled changes for 2026-02-16

    WAF
    Announcement DateRelease DateRelease BehaviorLegacy Rule IDRule IDDescriptionComments
    2026-02-102026-02-16LogN/A Zimbra - Local File Inclusion - CVE:CVE-2025-68645This is a new detection.
    2026-02-102026-02-16LogN/A Vite - WASM Import Path Traversal - CVE:CVE-2025-31125This is a new detection.

  1. Interactive browser terminals in Sandboxes

    Agents

    The Sandbox SDK now supports PTY (pseudo-terminal) passthrough, enabling browser-based terminal UIs to connect to sandbox shells via WebSocket.

    sandbox.terminal(request)

    The new terminal() method proxies a WebSocket upgrade to the container's PTY endpoint, with output buffering for replay on reconnect.

    JavaScript
    // Worker: proxy WebSocket to container terminal
    return sandbox.terminal(request, { cols: 80, rows: 24 });

    Multiple terminals per sandbox

    Each session can have its own terminal with an isolated working directory and environment, so users can run separate shells side-by-side in the same container.

    JavaScript
    // Multiple isolated terminals in the same sandbox
    const dev = await sandbox.getSession("dev");
    return dev.terminal(request);

    xterm.js addon

    The new @cloudflare/sandbox/xterm export provides a SandboxAddon for xterm.js with automatic reconnection (exponential backoff + jitter), buffered output replay, and resize forwarding.

    JavaScript
    import { SandboxAddon } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/xterm";
    

    const addon = new SandboxAddon({
      getWebSocketUrl: ({ sandboxId, origin }) =>
        `${origin}/ws/terminal?id=${sandboxId}`,
      onStateChange: (state, error) => updateUI(state),
    });
    terminal.loadAddon(addon);
    addon.connect({ sandboxId: "my-sandbox" });

    Upgrade

    To update to the latest version:

    Terminal window
    npm i @cloudflare/sandbox@latest

  1. Agents SDK v0.4.0: Readonly connections, MCP security improvements, x402 v2 migration, and custom MCP OAuth providers

    Agents Workers

    The latest release of the Agents SDK brings readonly connections, MCP protocol and security improvements, x402 payment protocol v2 migration, and the ability to customize OAuth for MCP server connections.

    Readonly connections

    Agents can now restrict WebSocket clients to read-only access, preventing them from modifying agent state. This is useful for dashboards, spectator views, or any scenario where clients should observe but not mutate.

    New hooks: shouldConnectionBeReadonly, setConnectionReadonly, isConnectionReadonly. Readonly connections block both client-side setState() and mutating @callable() methods, and the readonly flag survives hibernation.

    JavaScript
    class MyAgent extends Agent {
      shouldConnectionBeReadonly(connection) {
        // Make spectators readonly
        return connection.url.includes("spectator");
      }
    }

    Custom MCP OAuth providers

    The new createMcpOAuthProvider method on the Agent class allows subclasses to override the default OAuth provider used when connecting to MCP servers. This enables custom authentication strategies such as pre-registered client credentials or mTLS, beyond the built-in dynamic client registration.

    JavaScript
    class MyAgent extends Agent {
      createMcpOAuthProvider(callbackUrl) {
        return new MyCustomOAuthProvider(this.ctx.storage, this.name, callbackUrl);
      }
    }

    MCP SDK upgrade to 1.26.0

    Upgraded the MCP SDK to 1.26.0 to prevent cross-client response leakage. Stateless MCP Servers should now create a new McpServer instance per request instead of sharing a single instance. A guard is added in this version of the MCP SDK which will prevent connection to a Server instance that has already been connected to a transport. Developers will need to modify their code if they declare their McpServer instance as a global variable.

    MCP OAuth callback URL security fix

    Added callbackPath option to addMcpServer to prevent instance name leakage in MCP OAuth callback URLs. When sendIdentityOnConnect is false, callbackPath is now required — the default callback URL would expose the instance name, undermining the security intent. Also fixes callback request detection to match via the state parameter instead of a loose /callback URL substring check, enabling custom callback paths.

    Deprecate onStateUpdate in favor of onStateChanged

    onStateChanged is a drop-in rename of onStateUpdate (same signature, same behavior). onStateUpdate still works but emits a one-time console warning per class. validateStateChange rejections now propagate a CF_AGENT_STATE_ERROR message back to the client.

    x402 v2 migration

    Migrated the x402 MCP payment integration from the legacy x402 package to @x402/core and @x402/evm v2.

    Breaking changes for x402 users:

    • Peer dependencies changed: replace x402 with @x402/core and @x402/evm
    • PaymentRequirements type now uses v2 fields (e.g. amount instead of maxAmountRequired)
    • X402ClientConfig.account type changed from viem.Account to ClientEvmSigner (structurally compatible with privateKeyToAccount())
    Terminal window
    npm uninstall x402
    npm install @x402/core @x402/evm

    Network identifiers now accept both legacy names and CAIP-2 format:

    TypeScript
    // Legacy name (auto-converted)
    {
      network: "base-sepolia",
    }
    

    // CAIP-2 format (preferred)
    {
      network: "eip155:84532",
    }

    Other x402 changes:

    • X402ClientConfig.network is now optional — the client auto-selects from available payment requirements
    • Server-side lazy initialization: facilitator connection is deferred until the first paid tool invocation
    • Payment tokens support both v2 (PAYMENT-SIGNATURE) and v1 (X-PAYMENT) HTTP headers
    • Added normalizeNetwork export for converting legacy network names to CAIP-2 format
    • Re-exports PaymentRequirements, PaymentRequired, Network, FacilitatorConfig, and ClientEvmSigner from agents/x402

    Other improvements

    • Fix useAgent and AgentClient crashing when using basePath routing
    • CORS handling delegated to partyserver's native support (simpler, more reliable)
    • Client-side onStateUpdateError callback for handling rejected state updates

    Upgrade

    To update to the latest version:

    Terminal window
    npm i agents@latest

  1. Analytics enhancements

    AI Crawl Control

    AI Crawl Control metrics have been enhanced with new views, improved filtering, and better data visualization.

    AI Crawl Control path patterns

    Path pattern grouping

    • In the Metrics tab > Most popular paths table, use the new Patterns tab that groups requests by URI pattern (/blog/*, /api/v1/*, /docs/*) to identify which site areas crawlers target most. Refer to the screenshot above.

    Enhanced referral analytics

    • Destination patterns show which site areas receive AI-driven referral traffic.
    • In the Metrics tab, a new Referrals over time chart shows trends by operator or source.

    Data transfer metrics

    • In the Metrics tab > Allowed requests over time chart, toggle Bytes to show bandwidth consumption.
    • In the Crawlers tab, a new Bytes Transferred column shows bandwidth per crawler.

    Image exports

    • Export charts and tables as images for reports and presentations.

    Learn more about analyzing AI traffic.

  1. AI Search now with more granular controls over indexing

    AI Search

    Get your content updates into AI Search faster and avoid a full rescan when you do not need it.

    Reindex individual files without a full sync

    Updated a file or need to retry one that errored? When you know exactly which file changed, you can now reindex it directly instead of rescanning your entire data source.

    Go to Overview > Indexed Items and select the sync icon next to any file to reindex it immediately.

    Sync individual files from Indexed Items

    Crawl only the sitemap you need

    By default, AI Search crawls all sitemaps listed in your robots.txt, up to the maximum files per index limit. If your site has multiple sitemaps but you only want to index a specific set, you can now specify a single sitemap URL to limit what the crawler visits.

    For example, if your robots.txt lists both blog-sitemap.xml and docs-sitemap.xml, you can specify just https://example.com/docs-sitemap.xml to index only your documentation.

    Configure your selection anytime in Settings > Parsing options > Specific sitemaps, then trigger a sync to apply the changes.

    Specify a sitemap in Parsinh options

    Learn more about indexing controls and website crawling configuration.

  1. R2 SQL now supports approximate aggregation functions

    R2 SQL

    R2 SQL now supports five approximate aggregation functions for fast analysis of large datasets. These functions trade minor precision for improved performance on high-cardinality data.

    New functions

    • APPROX_PERCENTILE_CONT(column, percentile) — Returns the approximate value at a given percentile (0.0 to 1.0). Works on integer and decimal columns.
    • APPROX_PERCENTILE_CONT_WITH_WEIGHT(column, weight, percentile) — Weighted percentile calculation where each row contributes proportionally to its weight column value.
    • APPROX_MEDIAN(column) — Returns the approximate median. Equivalent to APPROX_PERCENTILE_CONT(column, 0.5).
    • APPROX_DISTINCT(column) — Returns the approximate number of distinct values. Works on any column type.
    • APPROX_TOP_K(column, k) — Returns the k most frequent values with their counts as a JSON array.

    All functions support WHERE filters. All except APPROX_TOP_K support GROUP BY.

    Examples

    -- Percentile analysis on revenue data
    SELECT approx_percentile_cont(total_amount, 0.25),
           approx_percentile_cont(total_amount, 0.5),
           approx_percentile_cont(total_amount, 0.75)
    FROM my_namespace.sales_data
    -- Median per department
    SELECT department, approx_median(total_amount)
    FROM my_namespace.sales_data
    GROUP BY department
    -- Approximate distinct customers by region
    SELECT region, approx_distinct(customer_id)
    FROM my_namespace.sales_data
    GROUP BY region
    -- Top 5 most frequent departments
    SELECT approx_top_k(department, 5)
    FROM my_namespace.sales_data
    -- Combine approximate and standard aggregations
    SELECT COUNT(*),
           AVG(total_amount),
           approx_percentile_cont(total_amount, 0.5),
           approx_distinct(customer_id)
    FROM my_namespace.sales_data
    WHERE region = 'North'

    For the full syntax and additional examples, refer to the SQL reference.

  1. Visualize data, share links, and create exports with the new Workers Observability dashboard

    Workers

    The Workers Observability dashboard has some major updates to make it easier to debug your application's issues and share findings with your team.

    Workers Observability dashboard showing events view with event details and share options

    You can now:

    • Create visualizations — Build charts from your Worker data directly in a Worker's Observability tab
    • Export data as JSON or CSV — Download logs and traces for offline analysis or to share with teammates
    • Share events and traces — Generate direct URLs to specific events, invocations, and traces that open standalone pages with full context
    • Customize table columns — Improved field picker to add, remove, and reorder columns in the events table
    • Expandable event details — Expand events inline to view full details without leaving the table
    • Keyboard shortcuts — Navigate the dashboard with hotkey support
    Workers Observability dashboard showing a P99 CPU time visualization grouped by outcome

    These updates are now live in the Cloudflare dashboard, both in a Worker's Observability tab and in the account-level Observability dashboard for a unified experience. To get started, go to Workers & Pages > select your Worker > Observability.

  1. New reference documentation

    AI Crawl Control

    New reference documentation is now available for AI Crawl Control:

    • GraphQL API reference — Query examples for crawler requests, top paths, referral traffic, and data transfer. Includes key filters for detection IDs, user agents, and referrer domains.
    • Bot reference — Detection IDs and user agents for major AI crawlers from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, and others.
    • Worker templates — Deploy the x402 Payment-Gated Proxy to monetize crawler access or charge bots while letting humans through free.

  1. Cloudflare Queues now available on Workers Free plan

    Queues

    Cloudflare Queues is now part of the Workers free plan, offering guaranteed message delivery across up to 10,000 queues to either Cloudflare Workers or HTTP pull consumers. Every Cloudflare account now includes 10,000 operations per day across reads, writes, and deletes. For more details on how each operation is defined, refer to Queues pricing.

    All features of the existing Queues functionality are available on the free plan, including unlimited event subscriptions. Note that the maximum retention period on the free tier, however, is 24 hours rather than 14 days.

    If you are new to Cloudflare Queues, follow this guide or try one of our tutorials to get started.

  1. Visualize your Workflows in the Cloudflare dashboard

    Workflows Workers

    Cloudflare Workflows now automatically generates visual diagrams from your code

    Your Workflow is parsed to provide a visual map of the Workflow structure, allowing you to:

    • Understand how steps connect and execute
    • Visualize loops and nested logic
    • Follow branching paths for conditional logic
    Example diagram

    You can collapse loops and nested logic to see the high-level flow, or expand them to see every step.

    Workflow diagrams are available in beta for all JavaScript and TypeScript Workflows. Find your Workflows in the Cloudflare dashboard to see their diagrams.

  1. Agents SDK v0.3.7: Workflows integration, synchronous state, and scheduleEvery()

    Agents Workflows

    The latest release of the Agents SDK brings first-class support for Cloudflare Workflows, synchronous state management, and new scheduling capabilities.

    Cloudflare Workflows integration

    Agents excel at real-time communication and state management. Workflows excel at durable execution. Together, they enable powerful patterns where Agents handle WebSocket connections while Workflows handle long-running tasks, retries, and human-in-the-loop flows.

    Use the new AgentWorkflow class to define workflows with typed access to your Agent:

    JavaScript
    import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows";
    export class ProcessingWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow {
      async run(event, step) {
        // Call Agent methods via RPC
        await this.agent.updateStatus(event.payload.taskId, "processing");
    

        // Non-durable: progress reporting to clients
        await this.reportProgress({ step: "process", percent: 0.5 });
        this.broadcastToClients({ type: "update", taskId: event.payload.taskId });
    

        // Durable via step: idempotent, won't repeat on retry
        await step.mergeAgentState({ taskProgress: 0.5 });
    

        const result = await step.do("process", async () => {
          return processData(event.payload.data);
        });
    

        await step.reportComplete(result);
        return result;
      }
    }

    Start workflows from your Agent with runWorkflow() and handle lifecycle events:

    JavaScript
    export class MyAgent extends Agent {
      async startTask(taskId, data) {
        const instanceId = await this.runWorkflow("PROCESSING_WORKFLOW", {
          taskId,
          data,
        });
        return { instanceId };
      }
    

      async onWorkflowProgress(workflowName, instanceId, progress) {
        this.broadcast(JSON.stringify({ type: "progress", progress }));
      }
    

      async onWorkflowComplete(workflowName, instanceId, result) {
        console.log(`Workflow ${instanceId} completed`);
      }
    

      async onWorkflowError(workflowName, instanceId, error) {
        console.error(`Workflow ${instanceId} failed:`, error);
      }
    }

    Key workflow methods on your Agent:

    • runWorkflow(workflowName, params, options?) — Start a workflow with optional metadata
    • getWorkflow(workflowId) / getWorkflows(criteria?) — Query workflows with cursor-based pagination
    • approveWorkflow(workflowId) / rejectWorkflow(workflowId) — Human-in-the-loop approval flows
    • pauseWorkflow(), resumeWorkflow(), terminateWorkflow() — Workflow control

    Synchronous setState()

    State updates are now synchronous with a new validateStateChange() validation hook:

    JavaScript
    export class MyAgent extends Agent {
      validateStateChange(oldState, newState) {
        // Return false to reject the change
        if (newState.count < 0) return false;
        // Return modified state to transform
        return { ...newState, lastUpdated: Date.now() };
      }
    }

    scheduleEvery() for recurring tasks

    The new scheduleEvery() method enables fixed-interval recurring tasks with built-in overlap prevention:

    JavaScript
    // Run every 5 minutes
    await this.scheduleEvery("syncData", 5 * 60 * 1000, { source: "api" });

    Callable system improvements

    • Client-side RPC timeout — Set timeouts on callable method invocations
    • StreamingResponse.error(message) — Graceful stream error signaling
    • getCallableMethods() — Introspection API for discovering callable methods
    • Connection close handling — Pending calls are automatically rejected on disconnect
    JavaScript
    await agent.call("method", [args], {
      timeout: 5000,
      stream: { onChunk, onDone, onError },
    });

    Email and routing enhancements

    Secure email reply routing — Email replies are now secured with HMAC-SHA256 signed headers, preventing unauthorized routing of emails to agent instances.

    Routing improvements:

    • basePath option to bypass default URL construction for custom routing
    • Server-sent identity — Agents send name and agent type on connect
    • New onIdentity and onIdentityChange callbacks on the client
    JavaScript
    const agent = useAgent({
      basePath: "user",
      onIdentity: (name, agentType) => console.log(`Connected to ${name}`),
    });

    Upgrade

    To update to the latest version:

    Terminal window
    npm i agents@latest

    For the complete Workflows API reference and patterns, see Run Workflows.

  1. Improve Global Upload Performance with R2 Local Uploads - Now in Open Beta

    R2

    Local Uploads is now available in open beta. Enable it on your R2 bucket to improve upload performance when clients upload data from a different region than your bucket. With Local Uploads enabled, object data is written to storage infrastructure near the client, then asynchronously replicated to your bucket. The object is immediately accessible and remains strongly consistent throughout. Refer to How R2 works for details on how data is written to your bucket.

    In our tests, we observed up to 75% reduction in Time to Last Byte (TTLB) for upload requests when Local Uploads is enabled.

    Local Uploads latency comparison showing p50 TTLB dropping from around 2 seconds to 500ms after enabling Local Uploads

    This feature is ideal when:

    • Your users are globally distributed
    • Upload performance and reliability is critical to your application
    • You want to optimize write performance without changing your bucket's primary location

    To enable Local Uploads on your bucket, find Local Uploads in your bucket settings in the Cloudflare Dashboard, or run:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler r2 bucket local-uploads enable <BUCKET_NAME>

    Enabling Local Uploads on a bucket is seamless: existing uploads will complete as expected and there’s no interruption to traffic. There is no additional cost to enable Local Uploads. Upload requests incur the standard Class A operation costs same as upload requests made without Local Uploads.

    For more information, refer to Local Uploads.

  1. Threat actor identification with "also known as" aliases

    Security Center

    Identifying threat actors can be challenging, because naming conventions often vary across the security industry. To simplify your research, Cloudflare Threat Events now include an Also known as field, providing a list of common aliases and industry-standard names for the groups we track.

    This new field is available in both the Cloudflare dashboard and via the API. In the dashboard, you can view these aliases by expanding the event details side panel (under the Attacker field) or by adding it as a column in your configurable table view.

    Key benefits

    • Easily map Cloudflare-tracked actors to the naming conventions used by other vendors without manual cross-referencing.
    • Quickly identify if a detected threat actor matches a group your team is already monitoring via other intelligence feeds.

    For more information on how to access this data, refer to the Threat Events API documentation.

  1. Improved Accessibility and Search for Monitoring

    Email security

    We have updated the Monitoring page to provide a more streamlined and insightful experience for administrators, improving both data visualization and dashboard accessibility.

    • Enhanced Visual Layout: Optimized contrast and the introduction of stacked bar charts for clearer data visualization and trend analysis. visual-example
    • Improved Accessibility & Usability:
      • Widget Search: Added search functionality to multiple widgets, including Policies, Submitters, and Impersonation.
      • Actionable UI: All available actions are now accessible via dedicated buttons.
      • State Indicators: Improved UI states to clearly communicate loading, empty datasets, and error conditions. buttons-example
    • Granular Data Breakdowns: New views for dispositions by month, malicious email details, link actions, and impersonations. monthly-example

    This applies to all Email Security packages:

    • Advantage
    • Enterprise
    • Enterprise + PhishGuard

  1. WAF Release - 2026-02-02

    WAF

    This week’s release introduces new detections for CVE-2025-64459 and CVE-2025-24893.

    Key Findings

    • CVE-2025-64459: Django versions prior to 5.1.14, 5.2.8, and 4.2.26 are vulnerable to SQL injection via crafted dictionaries passed to QuerySet methods and the Q() class.
    • CVE-2025-24893: XWiki allows unauthenticated remote code execution through crafted requests to the SolrSearch endpoint, affecting the entire installation.
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AXWiki - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24893 2LogBlockThis is a new detection.
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ADjango SQLI - CVE:CVE-2025-64459LogBlockThis is a new detection.
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ANoSQL, MongoDB - SQLi - Comparison - 2BlockBlockRule metadata description refined. Detection unchanged.

  1. Reduced minimum cache TTL for Workers KV to 30 seconds

    KV

    The minimum cacheTtl parameter for Workers KV has been reduced from 60 seconds to 30 seconds. This change applies to both get() and getWithMetadata() methods.

    This reduction allows you to maintain more up-to-date cached data and have finer-grained control over cache behavior. Applications requiring faster data refresh rates can now configure cache durations as low as 30 seconds instead of the previous 60-second minimum.

    The cacheTtl parameter defines how long a KV result is cached at the global network location it is accessed from:

    JavaScript
    // Read with custom cache TTL
    const value = await env.NAMESPACE.get("my-key", {
      cacheTtl: 30, // Cache for minimum 30 seconds (previously 60)
    });
    

    // getWithMetadata also supports the reduced cache TTL
    const valueWithMetadata = await env.NAMESPACE.getWithMetadata("my-key", {
      cacheTtl: 30, // Cache for minimum 30 seconds
    });

    The default cache TTL remains unchanged at 60 seconds. Upgrade to the latest version of Wrangler to be able to use 30 seconds cacheTtl.

    This change affects all KV read operations using the binding API. For more information, consult the Workers KV cache TTL documentation.

  1. BGP over GRE and IPsec tunnels

    Cloudflare WAN Magic Transit Cloudflare One

    Magic WAN and Magic Transit customers can use the Cloudflare dashboard to configure and manage BGP peering between their networks and their Magic routing table when using IPsec and GRE tunnel on-ramps (beta).

    Using BGP peering allows customers to:

    • Automate the process of adding or removing networks and subnets.
    • Take advantage of failure detection and session recovery features.

    With this functionality, customers can:

    • Establish an eBGP session between their devices and the Magic WAN / Magic Transit service when connected via IPsec and GRE tunnel on-ramps.
    • Secure the session by MD5 authentication to prevent misconfigurations.
    • Exchange routes dynamically between their devices and their Magic routing table.

    For configuration details, refer to:

  1. Launching FLUX.2 [klein] 9B on Workers AI

    Workers AI

    We have partnered with Black Forest Labs (BFL) again to bring their optimized FLUX.2 [klein] 9B model to Workers AI. This distilled model offers enhanced quality compared to the 4B variant, while maintaining cost-effective pricing. With a fixed 4-step inference process, Klein 9B is ideal for rapid prototyping and real-time applications where both speed and quality matter.

    Read the BFL blog to learn more about the model itself, or try it out yourself on our multi modal playground.

    Pricing documentation is available on the model page or pricing page.

    Workers AI platform specifics

    The model hosted on Workers AI is optimized for speed with a fixed 4-step inference process and supports up to 4 image inputs. Since this is a distilled model, the steps parameter is fixed at 4 and cannot be adjusted. Like FLUX.2 [dev] and FLUX.2 [klein] 4B, this image model uses multipart form data inputs, even if you just have a prompt.

    With the REST API, the multipart form data input looks like this:

    Terminal window
    curl --request POST \
      --url 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/ai/run/@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-klein-9b' \
      --header 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
      --header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
      --form 'prompt=a sunset at the alps' \
      --form width=1024 \
      --form height=1024

    With the Workers AI binding, you can use it as such:

    JavaScript
    const form = new FormData();
    form.append("prompt", "a sunset with a dog");
    form.append("width", "1024");
    form.append("height", "1024");
    

    // FormData doesn't expose its serialized body or boundary. Passing it to a
    // Request (or Response) constructor serializes it and generates the Content-Type
    // header with the boundary, which is required for the server to parse the multipart fields.
    const formResponse = new Response(form);
    const formStream = formResponse.body;
    const formContentType = formResponse.headers.get('content-type');
    

    const resp = await env.AI.run("@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-klein-9b", {
      multipart: {
        body: formStream,
        contentType: formContentType,
      },
    });

    The parameters you can send to the model are detailed here:

    JSON Schema for Model Required Parameters

    • prompt (string) - Text description of the image to generate

    Optional Parameters

    • input_image_0 (string) - Binary image
    • input_image_1 (string) - Binary image
    • input_image_2 (string) - Binary image
    • input_image_3 (string) - Binary image
    • guidance (float) - Guidance scale for generation. Higher values follow the prompt more closely
    • width (integer) - Width of the image, default 1024 Range: 256-1920
    • height (integer) - Height of the image, default 768 Range: 256-1920
    • seed (integer) - Seed for reproducibility

    Note: Since this is a distilled model, the steps parameter is fixed at 4 and cannot be adjusted.

    Multi-reference images

    The FLUX.2 klein-9b model supports generating images based on reference images, just like FLUX.2 [dev] and FLUX.2 [klein] 4B. You can use this feature to apply the style of one image to another, add a new character to an image, or iterate on past generated images. You would use it with the same multipart form data structure, with the input images in binary. The model supports up to 4 input images.

    For the prompt, you can reference the images based on the index, like take the subject of image 1 and style it like image 0 or even use natural language like place the dog beside the woman.

    You must name the input parameter as input_image_0, input_image_1, input_image_2, input_image_3 for it to work correctly. All input images must be smaller than 512x512.

    Terminal window
    curl --request POST \
      --url 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/ai/run/@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-klein-9b' \
      --header 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
      --header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
      --form 'prompt=take the subject of image 1 and style it like image 0' \
      --form input_image_0=@/Users/johndoe/Desktop/icedoutkeanu.png \
      --form input_image_1=@/Users/johndoe/Desktop/me.png \
      --form width=1024 \
      --form height=1024

    Through Workers AI Binding:

    JavaScript
    //helper function to convert ReadableStream to Blob
    async function streamToBlob(stream: ReadableStream, contentType: string): Promise<Blob> {
      const reader = stream.getReader();
      const chunks = [];
    

      while (true) {
        const { done, value } = await reader.read();
        if (done) break;
        chunks.push(value);
      }
    

      return new Blob(chunks, { type: contentType });
    }
    

    const image0 = await fetch("http://image-url");
    const image1 = await fetch("http://image-url");
    const form = new FormData();
    

    const image_blob0 = await streamToBlob(image0.body, "image/png");
    const image_blob1 = await streamToBlob(image1.body, "image/png");
    form.append('input_image_0', image_blob0)
    form.append('input_image_1', image_blob1)
    form.append('prompt', 'take the subject of image 1 and style it like image 0')
    

    // FormData doesn't expose its serialized body or boundary. Passing it to a
    // Request (or Response) constructor serializes it and generates the Content-Type
    // header with the boundary, which is required for the server to parse the multipart fields.
    const formResponse = new Response(form);
    const formStream = formResponse.body;
    const formContentType = formResponse.headers.get('content-type');
    

    const resp = await env.AI.run("@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-klein-9b", {
        multipart: {
            body: formStream,
            contentType: formContentType
        }
    })
Search all changelog entries