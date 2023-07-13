Radar’s URL Scanner Beta

In order to better understand Internet usage around the world, Radar provides a URL Scanner at https://radar.cloudflare.com/scan External link icon Open external link .

To make your first URL scan using the API, you must obtain a URL Scanner specific API token. Create a Custom Token with Account > URL Scanner in the Permissions group, and select Edit as the access level.

Once you have the token, and you know your accountId , you are ready to make your first request to the API at https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/urlscanner/ .

​​ Submit URL to scan

In order to submit a URL to scan, the only required information is the URL to be scanned in the POST request body:

curl --request POST \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ < accountId > /urlscanner/scan \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --data '{ "url": "https://www.example.com", }'

By default, the report will have a Public visibility level, which means it will appear in the recent scans External link icon Open external link list and in search results. It will also include a single screenshot with desktop resolution.

A successful response will have a status code of 200 and be similar to the following:

{ "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ { "message" : "Submission successful" } ] , "result" : { "time" : "2022-09-15T00:00:00Z" , "url" : "https://www.example.com" , "uuid" : "095be615-a8ad-4c33-8e9c-c7612fbf6c9f" , "visibility" : "Public" } , "success" : true }

The result.uuid property in the response above identifies the scan and will be required when fetching the scan report.

​​ Submit a custom URL Scan

Here’s an example request body with some custom configuration options:

{ "url" : "https://example.com" , "screenshotsResolutions" : [ "desktop" , "mobile" , "tablet" ] , "customHeaders" : { "user-agent" : "My-custom-user-agent" , } , "visibility" : "Unlisted" }

Above, the visibility level is set as Unlisted , which means that the scan report won’t be included in the recent scans External link icon Open external link list nor in search results. In effect, only users with knowledge of the scan ID will be able to access it.

There will also be three screenshots taken of the webpage, one per target device type. The User-Agent External link icon Open external link HTTP Header will be set as “My-custom-user-agent”. Note that you can set any custom HTTP header, including Authorization External link icon Open external link .

​​ Get scan report

Once the URL Scan submission is made, the current progress can be checked by calling https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/urlscanner/scan/<scanId> . The scanId will be the result.uuid value returned in the previous response.

While the scan is in progress, the HTTP status code will be 202 , once it’s finished it will be 200 . Clients are advised to poll every 10-30 seconds.

The response will include, among others, the following top properties in result.scan :

task - Information on the scan submission.

- Information on the scan submission. page - Information pertaining to the primary request (for example, response cookies) and the webpage itself (e.g. console messages).

- Information pertaining to the primary request (for example, response cookies) and the webpage itself (e.g. console messages). meta - Meta processors output including detected technologies, categories, rank and others.

- Meta processors output including detected technologies, categories, rank and others. ips - IPs contacted.

- IPs contacted. asns - AS Numbers contacted.

- AS Numbers contacted. geo - GeoIP information derived from contacted IPs.

- GeoIP information derived from contacted IPs. domains - Hostnames contacted, including dns record information.

- Hostnames contacted, including record information. links - Outgoing links detected in the DOM.

- Outgoing links detected in the DOM. performance - Timings as given by the PerformanceNavigationTiming External link icon Open external link interface.

- Timings as given by the interface. certificates - TLS certificates of HTTP responses.

- TLS certificates of HTTP responses. verdicts - Verdicts on malicious content.

Some examples of more specific properties include:

task.uuid - ID of the scan.

- ID of the scan. task.effectiveUrl - URL of the primary request, after all HTTP redirects.

- URL of the primary request, after all HTTP redirects. task.success - Whether scan was successful or not. Scans can fail for various reasons, including DNS errors.

- Whether scan was successful or not. Scans can fail for various reasons, including DNS errors. task.status - Current scan status, for example, Queued , InProgress , or Finished .

- Current scan status, for example, , , or . meta.processors.categories - Cloudflare categories of the main hostname contacted.

- Cloudflare categories of the main hostname contacted. meta.processors.securityRiskCategories - Cloudflare categories, representing a security risk, of the main hostname contacted.

- Cloudflare categories, representing a security risk, of the main hostname contacted. meta.processors.phishing - What kind of phishing, if any, was detected.

- What kind of phishing, if any, was detected. meta.processors.rank - Cloudflare Radar Rank External link icon Open external link of the main hostname contacted.

- of the main hostname contacted. meta.processors.tech - What kind of technologies were detected as being in use by the website, with the help of Wappalyzer External link icon Open external link .

- What kind of technologies were detected as being in use by the website, with the help of . page.country - GeoIP country name of the main IP address contacted.

- GeoIP country name of the main IP address contacted. page.cookies - Cookies set by the page.

- Cookies set by the page. page.console - JavaScript console messages

- JavaScript console messages page.js.variables - Non-standard Javascript global variables.

- Non-standard Javascript global variables. page.securityViolations - CSP External link icon Open external link or SRI External link icon Open external link violations.

- or violations. verdicts.overall.malicious - Whether the website was considered malicious at the time of the scan. Please check the remaining properties for each subsystem(s) for specific threats detected.

The Get URL Scan API link label Open API docs link API endpoint documentation contains the full response schema.

In order to fetch the scan’s screenshots API link label Open API docs link , DOM API link label Open API docs link and full network log API link label Open API docs link , please visit the corresponding endpoints’ documentation.

​​ Search scans

Public scans can also be searched for. In order to search for scans to the hostname google.com , use the query parameter page_hostname=google.com :

curl --request GET \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/urlscanner/scan?page_hostname=google.com \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Search results will also include your own Unlisted scans.

If, instead, you wanted to search for scans which made at least one request to the hostname cdnjs.cloudflare.com - e.g. sites that use a JavaScript library hosted at cdnjs.cloudflare.com - use the query parameter hostname=cdnjs.cloudflare.com :

curl --request GET \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/urlscanner/scan?hostname=cdnjs.cloudflare.com \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"