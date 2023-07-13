Radar’s URL Scanner
In order to better understand Internet usage around the world, Radar provides a URL Scanner at https://radar.cloudflare.com/scan.
To make your first URL scan using the API, you must obtain a URL Scanner specific API token. Create a Custom Token with Account > URL Scanner in the Permissions group, and select Edit as the access level.
Once you have the token, and you know your
accountId, you are ready to make your first request to the API at
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/urlscanner/.
Submit URL to scan
In order to submit a URL to scan, the only required information is the URL to be scanned in the
POST request body:
curl --request POST \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/urlscanner/scan \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --data '{ "url": "https://www.example.com", }'
By default, the report will have a
Public visibility level, which means it will appear in the recent scans list and in search results. It will also include a single screenshot with desktop resolution.
A successful response will have a status code of
200 and be similar to the following:
{ "errors": [], "messages": [{ "message": "Submission successful" }], "result": { "time": "2022-09-15T00:00:00Z", "url": "https://www.example.com", "uuid": "095be615-a8ad-4c33-8e9c-c7612fbf6c9f", "visibility": "Public" }, "success": true
}
The
result.uuid property in the response above identifies the scan and will be required when fetching the scan report.
Submit a custom URL Scan
Here’s an example request body with some custom configuration options:
{ "url": "https://example.com", "screenshotsResolutions": [ "desktop", "mobile", "tablet" ], "customHeaders": { "user-agent": "My-custom-user-agent", }, "visibility": "Unlisted"
}
Above, the visibility level is set as
Unlisted, which means that the scan report won’t be included in the recent scans list nor in search results. In effect, only users with knowledge of the scan ID will be able to access it.
There will also be three screenshots taken of the webpage, one per target device type. The
User-Agent HTTP Header will be set as “My-custom-user-agent”. Note that you can set any custom HTTP header, including Authorization.
Get scan report
Once the URL Scan submission is made, the current progress can be checked by calling
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/urlscanner/scan/<scanId>. The
scanId will be the
result.uuid value returned in the previous response.
While the scan is in progress, the HTTP status code will be
202, once it’s finished it will be
200. Clients are advised to poll every 10-30 seconds.
The response will include, among others, the following top properties in
result.scan:
task- Information on the scan submission.
page- Information pertaining to the primary request (for example, response cookies) and the webpage itself (e.g. console messages).
meta- Meta processors output including detected technologies, categories, rank and others.
ips- IPs contacted.
asns- AS Numbers contacted.
geo- GeoIP information derived from contacted IPs.
domains- Hostnames contacted, including
dnsrecord information.
links- Outgoing links detected in the DOM.
performance- Timings as given by the
PerformanceNavigationTiminginterface.
certificates- TLS certificates of HTTP responses.
verdicts- Verdicts on malicious content.
Some examples of more specific properties include:
task.uuid- ID of the scan.
task.effectiveUrl- URL of the primary request, after all HTTP redirects.
task.success- Whether scan was successful or not. Scans can fail for various reasons, including DNS errors.
task.status- Current scan status, for example,
Queued,
InProgress, or
Finished.
meta.processors.categories- Cloudflare categories of the main hostname contacted.
meta.processors.securityRiskCategories- Cloudflare categories, representing a security risk, of the main hostname contacted.
meta.processors.phishing- What kind of phishing, if any, was detected.
meta.processors.rank- Cloudflare Radar Rank of the main hostname contacted.
meta.processors.tech- What kind of technologies were detected as being in use by the website, with the help of Wappalyzer.
page.country- GeoIP country name of the main IP address contacted.
page.cookies- Cookies set by the page.
page.console- JavaScript console messages
page.js.variables- Non-standard Javascript global variables.
page.securityViolations- CSP or SRI violations.
verdicts.overall.malicious- Whether the website was considered malicious at the time of the scan. Please check the remaining properties for each subsystem(s) for specific threats detected.
The Get URL Scan API endpoint documentation contains the full response schema.
In order to fetch the scan’s screenshots, DOM and full network log, please visit the corresponding endpoints’ documentation.
Search scans
Public scans can also be searched for. In order to search for scans to the hostname
google.com, use the query parameter
page_hostname=google.com:
curl --request GET \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/urlscanner/scan?page_hostname=google.com \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
Search results will also include your own
Unlisted scans.
If, instead, you wanted to search for scans which made at least one request to the hostname
cdnjs.cloudflare.com - e.g. sites that use a JavaScript library hosted at
cdnjs.cloudflare.com - use the query parameter
hostname=cdnjs.cloudflare.com:
curl --request GET \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/urlscanner/scan?hostname=cdnjs.cloudflare.com \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
Check
https://developers.cloudflare.com/api/operations/urlscanner-search-scans for the full list of available options.