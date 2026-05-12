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Refreshed Access login page

Cloudflare One Access

The Access login page and one-time password (OTP) page now feature a refreshed design that improves visual consistency, user trust, and mobile responsiveness.

Before:

Screenshot of the previous Access login page

After:

Screenshot of the updated Access login page

The updated login experience includes:

  • Unified authentication card - All sign-in options (identity provider buttons, email input, OTP) now appear in a single card with consistent styling, replacing the previous multi-section layout.
  • Consistent button styling - Identity provider buttons use a uniform size and layout for easier scanning and selection.
  • Better mobile experience - Responsive layout improvements ensure the login page renders correctly on phones and tablets.
  • Dark mode support - The login page now supports dark mode.