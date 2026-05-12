Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Refreshed Access login page
The Access login page and one-time password (OTP) page now feature a refreshed design that improves visual consistency, user trust, and mobile responsiveness.
Before:
After:
The updated login experience includes:
- Unified authentication card - All sign-in options (identity provider buttons, email input, OTP) now appear in a single card with consistent styling, replacing the previous multi-section layout.
- Consistent button styling - Identity provider buttons use a uniform size and layout for easier scanning and selection.
- Better mobile experience - Responsive layout improvements ensure the login page renders correctly on phones and tablets.
- Dark mode support - The login page now supports dark mode.