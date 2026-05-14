Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
R2 SQL now supports JOINs, subqueries, and multi-table queries
R2 SQL is Cloudflare's serverless, distributed SQL engine for querying Apache Iceberg ↗ tables stored in R2 Data Catalog. R2 SQL runs directly on Cloudflare's global network with no infrastructure to manage, so you can analyze data in R2 without exporting it to an external warehouse.
R2 SQL now supports joining multiple Iceberg tables in a single query. You can combine tables with JOINs, filter with subqueries, and define multi-table CTEs to build complex analytical queries.
- JOINs —
INNER JOIN,
LEFT JOIN,
RIGHT JOIN,
FULL OUTER JOIN,
CROSS JOIN, and implicit joins (comma-separated
FROMwith conditions in
WHERE)
- Subqueries —
IN/
NOT IN,
EXISTS/
NOT EXISTS, scalar subqueries in
SELECT/
WHERE/
HAVING, and derived tables (subqueries in
FROM)
- Multi-table CTEs —
WITHclauses can reference different tables and include JOINs
- Self-joins — join a table with itself using different aliases
- Multi-way joins — join three or more tables in a single query
For the full syntax reference, refer to the SQL reference. For performance guidance with joins, refer to Limitations and best practices.