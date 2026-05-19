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Event subscriptions for Artifacts lifecycle events

Artifacts Queues

You can now receive event notifications for Artifacts repository changes and consume them from a Worker to build commit-driven automation.

This allows you to:

  • Run custom workflows when a repository is created or imported
  • Kick off a build and deploy a change when an agent pushes to a repo
  • Trigger a review agent on every push

Available events include:

  • Account-level events (artifacts source) — repo.created, repo.deleted, repo.forked, repo.imported
  • Repository-level events (artifacts.repo source) — pushed, cloned, fetched

To learn more, refer to Artifacts documentation.