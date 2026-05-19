Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Event subscriptions for Artifacts lifecycle events
You can now receive event notifications for Artifacts repository changes and consume them from a Worker to build commit-driven automation.
This allows you to:
- Run custom workflows when a repository is created or imported
- Kick off a build and deploy a change when an agent pushes to a repo
- Trigger a review agent on every push
Available events include:
- Account-level events (
artifactssource) —
repo.created,
repo.deleted,
repo.forked,
repo.imported
- Repository-level events (
artifacts.reposource) —
pushed,
cloned,
fetched
To learn more, refer to Artifacts documentation.