Event subscriptions for Artifacts lifecycle events

You can now receive event notifications for Artifacts repository changes and consume them from a Worker to build commit-driven automation.

This allows you to:

Run custom workflows when a repository is created or imported

Kick off a build and deploy a change when an agent pushes to a repo

Trigger a review agent on every push

Available events include:

Account-level events ( artifacts source) — repo.created , repo.deleted , repo.forked , repo.imported

( source) — , , , Repository-level events ( artifacts.repo source) — pushed , cloned , fetched

To learn more, refer to Artifacts documentation.