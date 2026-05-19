Cloudflare as identity provider and account membership selector

Cloudflare Access now supports using Cloudflare itself as an identity provider. If you publish an Access application and select Cloudflare as the login method, users can sign in with their existing Cloudflare account — no one-time PINs, no third-party IdP configuration, and no shared email inboxes. Authentication is backed by Cloudflare's own account security (including multi-factor authentication), making it both simpler to set up and more secure than OTP-based login for most use cases.

Cloudflare is now the default identity provider for all newly created Zero Trust accounts, replacing One-time PIN.

This also enables two new capabilities:

Cloudflare Account Member selector — A new policy selector that matches users based on their membership in a Cloudflare account. You can target the current account or specify a different account ID for cross-account access scenarios.

— A new policy selector that matches users based on their membership in a Cloudflare account. You can target the current account or specify a different account ID for cross-account access scenarios. Restrict to account members — An identity provider configuration option that limits authentication to users who are members of your Cloudflare account.

To get started, add Cloudflare as an identity provider in your Zero Trust settings.