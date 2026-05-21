Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Reach Cloudflare WAN destinations from Workers VPC
You can now use VPC Network bindings with
network_id: "cf1:network" to reach your full private network from Workers, including:
- Cloudflare Mesh nodes and client devices
- Subnet routes and hostname routes announced through Cloudflare Tunnel or Cloudflare Mesh
- Destinations connected through Cloudflare WAN on-ramps — GRE, IPsec, and CNI
This means a single VPC Network binding can route Worker requests to private services regardless of how those services are connected to Cloudflare: through a Cloudflare Tunnel from a cloud VPC, a Mesh node on a private subnet, or a Cloudflare WAN on-ramp from your data center or branch site.
At runtime, the URL you pass to
fetch() determines the destination:
For configuration options, refer to VPC Networks.