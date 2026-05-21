 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Reach Cloudflare WAN destinations from Workers VPC

Workers VPC

You can now use VPC Network bindings with network_id: "cf1:network" to reach your full private network from Workers, including:

This means a single VPC Network binding can route Worker requests to private services regardless of how those services are connected to Cloudflare: through a Cloudflare Tunnel from a cloud VPC, a Mesh node on a private subnet, or a Cloudflare WAN on-ramp from your data center or branch site.

JSONC
{
  "vpc_networks": [
    {
      "binding": "PRIVATE_NETWORK",
      "network_id": "cf1:network",
      "remote": true,
    },
  ],
}

At runtime, the URL you pass to fetch() determines the destination:

JavaScript
// Reach a service behind a Cloudflare WAN IPsec on-ramp
const response = await env.PRIVATE_NETWORK.fetch("http://10.50.0.100:8080/api");

For configuration options, refer to VPC Networks.