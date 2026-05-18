Share local dev servers through Cloudflare Tunnel in Wrangler and Vite

You can now share local dev sessions through Cloudflare Tunnel and get a public URL when using either Wrangler or the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This is useful when you need to share a preview, test a webhook, or access your app from another device.

This lets you either:

start a temporary Quick tunnel with a random *.trycloudflare.com hostname, or

hostname, or use an existing named tunnel for a stable hostname and to restrict access with Cloudflare Access.