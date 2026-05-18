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Share local dev servers through Cloudflare Tunnel in Wrangler and Vite

Workers

You can now share local dev sessions through Cloudflare Tunnel and get a public URL when using either Wrangler or the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This is useful when you need to share a preview, test a webhook, or access your app from another device.

Vite local dev tunnel demo

This lets you either:

To start a tunnel, press t in Wrangler or t + Enter in Vite while your dev server is running. For details on setting up a named tunnel, refer to Share a local dev server.