Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Share local dev servers through Cloudflare Tunnel in Wrangler and Vite
You can now share local dev sessions through Cloudflare Tunnel and get a public URL when using either Wrangler or the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This is useful when you need to share a preview, test a webhook, or access your app from another device.
This lets you either:
- start a temporary Quick tunnel with a random
*.trycloudflare.comhostname, or
- use an existing named tunnel for a stable hostname and to restrict access with Cloudflare Access.
To start a tunnel, press
t in Wrangler or
t + Enter in Vite while your dev server is running. For details on setting up a named tunnel, refer to Share a local dev server.