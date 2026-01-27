Changelog
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features.
Changes and improvements
- Improvements to multi-user mode. Fixed an issue where when switching from a pre-login registration to a user registration, Mobile Device Management (MDM) configuration association could be lost.
- Added a new feature to manage NetBIOS over TCP/IP functionality on the Windows client. NetBIOS over TCP/IP on the Windows client is now disabled by default and can be enabled in device profile settings.
Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of 0.
0.
- Improvement for the Windows client certificate posture check to ensure logged results are from checks that run once users log in.
- Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of 0.
0.
- Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.
Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of 0.
Cloudflare source IPs are the IP addresses used by Cloudflare services (such as Load Balancing, Gateway, and Browser Isolation) when sending traffic to your private networks.
For customers using legacy mode routing, traffic to private networks is sourced from public Cloudflare IPs, which may cause IP conflicts. For customers using Unified Routing mode (beta), traffic to private networks is sourced from dedicated, non-Internet-routable private IPv4 range to ensure:
- Symmetric routing over private network connections
- Proper firewall state preservation
- Private traffic stays on secure paths
Key details:
- IPv4: Sourced from
100.64.0.0/12by default, configurable to any
/12CIDR
- IPv6: Sourced from
2606:4700:cf1:5000::/64(not configurable)
- Affected connectors: GRE, IPsec, CNI, WARP Connector, and WARP Client (Cloudflare Tunnel is not affected)
Configuring Cloudflare source IPs requires Unified Routing (beta) and the
Cloudflare One Networks Writepermission.
For configuration details, refer to Configure Cloudflare source IPs.
You can now set the timezone in the Cloudflare dashboard as Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) or your browser or system's timezone.
Unless otherwise specified in the user interface, all dates and times in the Cloudflare dashboard are now displayed in the selected timezone.
You can change the timezone setting from the user profile dropdown.
The page will reload to apply the new timezone setting.
You can now control how Cloudflare buffers HTTP request and response bodies using two new settings in Configuration Rules.
Controls how Cloudflare buffers HTTP request bodies before forwarding them to your origin server:
Mode Behavior Standard (default) Cloudflare can inspect a prefix of the request body for enabled functionality such as WAF and Bot Management. Full Buffers the entire request body before sending to origin. None No buffering — the request body streams directly to origin without inspection.
Controls how Cloudflare buffers HTTP response bodies before forwarding them to the client:
Mode Behavior Standard (default) Cloudflare can inspect a prefix of the response body for enabled functionality. None No buffering — the response body streams directly to the client without inspection.
For more information, refer to Configuration Rules.
This week’s release introduces new detections for denial-of-service attempts targeting React CVE-2026-23864 (https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-23864 ↗).
Key Findings
- CVE-2026-23864 (https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-23864 ↗) affects
react-server-dom-parcel,
react-server-dom-turbopack, and
react-server-dom-webpackpackages.
- Attackers can send crafted HTTP requests to Server Function endpoints, causing server crashes, out-of-memory exceptions, or excessive CPU usage.
In an effort to improve overall user security, users without 2FA will be prompted upon login to enroll in email 2FA. This will improve user security posture while minimizing friction. Users without email 2FA enabled will see a prompt to secure their account with additional factors upon logging in. Enrolling in 2FA remains optional, but strongly encouraged as it is the best way to prevent account takeovers.
We also made changes to existing 2FA screens to improve the user experience. Now we have distinct experiences for each 2FA factor type, reflective of the way that factor works.
Paid plans can now have up to 100,000 files per Pages site, increased from the previous limit of 20,000 files.
To enable this increased limit, set the environment variable
PAGES_WRANGLER_MAJOR_VERSION=4in your Pages project settings.
The Free plan remains at 20,000 files per site.
For more details, refer to the Pages limits documentation.
You can now store up to 10 million vectors in a single Vectorize index, doubling the previous limit of 5 million vectors. This enables larger-scale semantic search, recommendation systems, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications without splitting data across multiple indexes.
Vectorize continues to support indexes with up to 1,536 dimensions per vector at 32-bit precision. Refer to the Vectorize limits documentation for complete details.
Cloudflare Rulesets now includes
encode_base64()and
sha256()functions, enabling you to generate signed request headers directly in rule expressions. These functions support common patterns like constructing a canonical string from request attributes, computing a SHA256 digest, and Base64-encoding the result.
Function Description Availability
encode_base64(input, flags)
Encodes a string to Base64 format. Optional
flagsparameter:
ufor URL-safe encoding,
pfor padding (adds
=characters to make the output length a multiple of 4, as required by some systems). By default, output is standard Base64 without padding.
All plans (in header transform rules)
sha256(input)
Computes a SHA256 hash of the input string. Requires enablement
Encode a string to Base64 format:
Returns:
aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ
Encode a string to Base64 format with padding:
Returns:
aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=
Perform a URL-safe Base64 encoding of a string:
Returns:
aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ
Compute the SHA256 hash of a secret token:
Returns a hash that your origin can validate to authenticate requests.
Compute the SHA256 hash of a string and encode the result to Base64 format:
Combines hashing and encoding for systems that expect Base64-encoded signatures.
For more information, refer to the Functions reference.
You can now configure Workers to run close to infrastructure in legacy cloud regions to minimize latency to existing services and databases. This is most useful when your Worker makes multiple round trips.
To set a placement hint, set the
placement.regionproperty in your Wrangler configuration file:
Placement hints support Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure region identifiers. Workers run in the Cloudflare data center ↗ with the lowest latency to the specified cloud region.
If your existing infrastructure is not in these cloud providers, expose it to placement probes with
placement.hostfor layer 4 checks or
placement.hostnamefor layer 7 checks. These probes are designed to locate single-homed infrastructure and are not suitable for anycasted or multicasted resources.
This is an extension of Smart Placement, which automatically places your Workers closer to back-end APIs based on measured latency. When you do not know the location of your back-end APIs or have multiple back-end APIs, set
mode: "smart":
AI Search now includes path filtering for both website and R2 data sources. You can now control which content gets indexed by defining include and exclude rules for paths.
By controlling what gets indexed, you can improve the relevance and quality of your search results. You can also use path filtering to split a single data source across multiple AI Search instances for specialized search experiences.
Path filtering uses micromatch ↗ patterns, so you can use
*to match within a directory and
**to match across directories.
Use case Include Exclude Index docs but skip drafts
**/docs/**
**/docs/drafts/**
Keep admin pages out of results —
**/admin/**
Index only English content
**/en/**
—
Configure path filters when creating a new instance or update them anytime from Settings. Check out path filtering to learn more.
You can now create AI Search instances programmatically using the API. For example, use the API to create instances for each customer in a multi-tenant application or manage AI Search alongside your other infrastructure.
If you have created an AI Search instance via the dashboard before, you already have a service API token registered and can start creating instances programmatically right away. If not, follow the API guide to set up your first instance.
For example, you can now create separate search instances for each language on your website:
Refer to the REST API reference for additional configuration options.
Workers KV has an updated dashboard UI with new dashboard styling that makes it easier to navigate and see analytics and settings for a KV namespace.
The new dashboard features a streamlined homepage for easy access to your namespaces and key operations, with consistent design with the rest of the dashboard UI updates. It also provides an improved analytics view.
The updated dashboard is now available for all Workers KV users. Log in to the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗ to start exploring the new interface.
Cloudflare Rulesets now include new functions that enable advanced expression logic for evaluating arrays and maps. These functions allow you to build rules that match against lists of values in request or response headers, enabling use cases like country-based blocking using custom headers.
Function Description
split(source, delimiter)
Splits a string into an array of strings using the specified delimiter.
join(array, delimiter)
Joins an array of strings into a single string using the specified delimiter.
has_key(map, key)
Returns
trueif the specified key exists in the map.
has_value(map, value)
Returns
trueif the specified value exists in the map.
Check if a country code exists in a header list:
Check if a specific header key exists:
Join array values for logging or comparison:
For more information, refer to the Functions reference.
Disclaimer: Please note that v6.0.0-beta.1 is in Beta and we are still testing it for stability.
Full Changelog: v5.2.0...v6.0.0-beta.1 ↗
In this release, you'll see a large number of breaking changes. This is primarily due to a change in OpenAPI definitions, which our libraries are based off of, and codegen updates that we rely on to read those OpenAPI definitions and produce our SDK libraries. As the codegen is always evolving and improving, so are our code bases.
Some breaking changes were introduced due to bug fixes, also listed below.
Please ensure you read through the list of changes below before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.
BGPPrefixCreateParams.cidr: optional → required
PrefixCreateParams.asn:
number | null→
number
PrefixCreateParams.loa_document_id: required → optional
ServiceBindingCreateParams.cidr: optional → required
ServiceBindingCreateParams.service_id: optional → required
ConfigurationUpdateResponseremoved
PublicSchema→
OldPublicSchema
SchemaUpload→
UserSchemaCreateResponse
ConfigurationUpdateParams.propertiesremoved; use
normalize
ThreatEventBulkCreateResponse:
number→ complex object with counts and errors
DatabaseQueryParams: simple interface → union type (
D1SingleQuery | MultipleQueries)
DatabaseRawParams: same change
- Supports batch queries via
batcharray
All record type interfaces renamed from
*Recordto short names:
RecordResponse.ARecord→
RecordResponse.A
RecordResponse.AAAARecord→
RecordResponse.AAAA
RecordResponse.CNAMERecord→
RecordResponse.CNAME
RecordResponse.MXRecord→
RecordResponse.MX
RecordResponse.NSRecord→
RecordResponse.NS
RecordResponse.PTRRecord→
RecordResponse.PTR
RecordResponse.TXTRecord→
RecordResponse.TXT
RecordResponse.CAARecord→
RecordResponse.CAA
RecordResponse.CERTRecord→
RecordResponse.CERT
RecordResponse.DNSKEYRecord→
RecordResponse.DNSKEY
RecordResponse.DSRecord→
RecordResponse.DS
RecordResponse.HTTPSRecord→
RecordResponse.HTTPS
RecordResponse.LOCRecord→
RecordResponse.LOC
RecordResponse.NAPTRRecord→
RecordResponse.NAPTR
RecordResponse.SMIMEARecord→
RecordResponse.SMIMEA
RecordResponse.SRVRecord→
RecordResponse.SRV
RecordResponse.SSHFPRecord→
RecordResponse.SSHFP
RecordResponse.SVCBRecord→
RecordResponse.SVCB
RecordResponse.TLSARecord→
RecordResponse.TLSA
RecordResponse.URIRecord→
RecordResponse.URI
RecordResponse.OpenpgpkeyRecord→
RecordResponse.Openpgpkey
ResourceGroupCreateResponse.scope: optional single → required array
ResourceGroupCreateResponse.id: optional → required
OriginCACertificateCreateParams.csr: optional → required
OriginCACertificateCreateParams.hostnames: optional → required
OriginCACertificateCreateParams.request_type: optional → required
- Renamed:
DeploymentsSinglePage→
DeploymentListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray
- Domain response fields: many optional → required
- Entire v0 API deprecated; use v1 methods (
createV1,
listV1, etc.)
- New sub-resources:
Sinks,
Streams
EventNotificationUpdateParams.rules: optional → required
- Super Slurper:
bucket,
secretnow required in source params
dataSource:
string→ typed enum (23 values)
eventType:
string→ typed enum (6 values)
- V2 methods require
dimensionparameter (breaking signature change)
- Removed:
status_messagefield from all recipient response types
- Consolidated
SchemaCreateResponse,
SchemaListResponse,
SchemaEditResponse,
SchemaGetResponse→
PublicSchema
- Renamed:
SchemaListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray→
PublicSchemasV4PagePaginationArray
- Renamed union members:
AppListResponse.UnionMember0→
SpectrumConfigAppConfig
- Renamed union members:
AppListResponse.UnionMember1→
SpectrumConfigPaygoAppConfig
- Removed:
WorkersBindingKindTailConsumertype (all occurrences)
- Renamed:
ScriptsSinglePage→
ScriptListResponsesSinglePage
- Removed:
DeploymentsSinglePage
datasets.create(),
update(),
get()return types changed
PredefinedGetResponseunion members renamed to
UnionMember0-5
- Removed:
CloudflaredCreateResponse,
CloudflaredListResponse,
CloudflaredDeleteResponse,
CloudflaredEditResponse,
CloudflaredGetResponse
- Removed:
CloudflaredListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray
- Reports:
create,
list,
get
- Mitigations: sub-resource for abuse mitigations
- Instances:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
read,
stats
- Items:
list,
get
- Jobs:
create,
list,
get,
logs
- Tokens:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
read
- Directory Services:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
get
- Supports IPv4, IPv6, dual-stack, and hostname configurations
- Organizations:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
get
- OrganizationProfile:
update,
get
- Hierarchical organization support with parent/child relationships
- Catalog:
list,
enable,
disable,
get
- Credentials:
create
- MaintenanceConfigs:
update,
get
- Namespaces:
list
- Tables:
list, maintenance config management
- Apache Iceberg integration
- Apps:
get,
post
- Meetings:
create,
get, participant management
- Livestreams: 10+ methods for streaming
- Recordings: start, pause, stop, get
- Sessions: transcripts, summaries, chat
- Webhooks: full CRUD
- ActiveSession: polls, kick participants
- Analytics: organization analytics
- Configuration:
create,
list,
delete,
edit,
get
- Credentials:
update
- Rules:
create,
list,
delete,
bulkCreate,
bulkEdit,
edit,
get
- JWT validation with RS256/384/512, PS256/384/512, ES256, ES384
create,
update,
list,
delete,
get
create,
update,
list,
delete,
get,
beginVerification
- Sinks:
create,
list,
delete,
get
- Streams:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
get
- Portals:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
read
- Servers:
create,
update,
list,
delete,
read,
sync
managed_byfield with
parent_org_id,
parent_org_name
auto_generatedfield on
LOADocumentCreateResponse
delegate_loa_creation,
irr_validation_state,
ownership_validation_state,
ownership_validation_token,
rpki_validation_state
- Added
toMarkdown.supported()method to get all supported conversion formats
zdrfield added to all responses and params
- New alert type:
abuse_report_alert
typefield added to PolicyFilter
ContentCreateParams: refined to discriminated union (
Variant0 | Variant1)
- Split into URL-based and HTML-based parameter variants for better type safety
reactivateparameter in edit
ThreatEventCreateParams.indicatorType: required → optional
hasChildrenfield added to all threat event response types
datasetIdsquery parameter on
AttackerListParams,
CategoryListParams,
TargetIndustryListParams
categoryUuidfield on
TagCreateResponse
indicatorsarray for multi-indicator support per event
uuidand
preserveUuidfields for UUID preservation in bulk create
formatquery parameter (
'json' | 'stix2') on
ThreatEventListParams
createdAt,
datasetIdfields on
ThreatEventEditParams
- Added
create(),
update(),
get()methods
- New page types:
basic_challenge,
under_attack,
waf_challenge
served_by_colo- colo that handled query
jurisdiction-
'eu' | 'fedramp'
- Time Travel (
client.d1.database.timeTravel):
getBookmark(),
restore()- point-in-time recovery
- New fields on
InvestigateListResponse/
InvestigateGetResponse:
envelope_from,
envelope_to,
postfix_id_outbound,
replyto
- New detection classification:
'outbound_ndr'
- Enhanced
Findinginterface with
attachment,
detection,
field,
portion,
reason,
score
- Added
cursorquery parameter to
InvestigateListParams
- New list types:
CATEGORY,
LOCATION,
DEVICE
- New issue type:
'configuration_suggestion'
payloadfield:
unknown→ typed
Payloadinterface with
detection_method,
zone_tag
- Added
detections.get()method
- New datasets:
dex_application_tests,
dex_device_state_events,
ipsec_logs,
warp_config_changes,
warp_toggle_changes
Monitor.port:
number→
number | null
Pool.load_shedding:
LoadShedding→
LoadShedding | null
Pool.origin_steering:
OriginSteering→
OriginSteering | null
license_keyfield on connectors
provision_licenseparameter for auto-provisioning
- IPSec:
custom_remote_identitieswith FQDN support
- Snapshots: Bond interface,
probed_mtufield
- New response types:
ProjectCreateResponse,
ProjectListResponse,
ProjectEditResponse,
ProjectGetResponse
- Deployment methods return specific response types instead of generic
Deployment
- Added
subscriptions.get()method
- Enhanced
SubscriptionGetResponsewith typed event source interfaces
- New event source types: Images, KV, R2, Vectorize, Workers AI, Workers Builds, Workflows
- Sippy: new provider
s3(S3-compatible endpoints)
- Sippy:
bucketUrlfield for S3-compatible sources
- Super Slurper:
keysfield on source response schemas (specify specific keys to migrate)
- Super Slurper:
pathPrefixfield on source schemas
- Super Slurper:
regionfield on S3 source params
- Added
geolocations.list(),
geolocations.get()methods
- Added V2 dimension-based methods (
summaryV2,
timeseriesGroupsV2) to radar sub-resources
- Added
terminalboolean field to Resource Error interfaces
- Added
idfield to
ItemDeleteParams.Item
- New buffering fields on
SetConfigRule:
request_body_buffering,
response_body_buffering
- New scopes:
'dex',
'access'(in addition to
'workers',
'ai_gateway')
- Response types now proper interfaces (was
unknown)
- Fields now required:
id,
certificates,
hosts,
status,
type
payloadfield:
unknown→ typed
Payloadinterface with
detection_method,
zone_tag
- Added:
CloudflareTunnelsV4PagePaginationArraypagination class
- Added
subdomains.delete()method
Worker.references- track external dependencies (domains, Durable Objects, queues)
Worker.startup_time_ms- startup timing
Script.observability- observability settings with logging
Script.tag,
Script.tags- immutable ID and tags
- Placement: support for region, hostname, host-based placement
tags,
tail_consumersnow accept
| null
- Telemetry:
tracesfield,
$containersevent info,
durableObjectId,
transactionName,
abr_levelfields
ScriptUpdateResponse: new fields
entry_point,
observability,
tag,
tags
placementfield now union of 4 variants (smart mode, region, hostname, host)
tags,
tail_consumersnow nullable
TagUpdateParams.bodynow accepts
null
instance_retention:
unknown→ typed
InstanceRetentioninterface with
error_retention,
success_retention
- New status option:
'restart'added to
StatusEditParams.status
- External emergency disconnect settings (4 new fields)
antivirusdevice posture check type
os_version_extradocumentation improvements
- New response types:
SubscriptionCreateResponse,
SubscriptionUpdateResponse,
SubscriptionGetResponse
- New
ApplicationTypevalues:
'mcp',
'mcp_portal',
'proxy_endpoint'
- New destination type:
ViaMcpServerPortalDestinationfor MCP server access
- Added
rules.listTenant()method
ProxyEndpoint: interface → discriminated union (
ZeroTrustGatewayProxyEndpointIP | ZeroTrustGatewayProxyEndpointIdentity)
ProxyEndpointCreateParams: interface → union type
- Added
kindfield:
'ip' | 'identity'
WARPConnector*Response: union type → interface
- API Gateway:
UserSchemas,
Settings,
SchemaValidationresources
- Audit Logs:
auditLogId.not(use
id.not)
- CloudforceOne:
ThreatEvents.get(),
IndicatorTypes.list()
- Devices:
public_ipfield (use DEX API)
- Email Security:
item_countfield in Move responses
- Pipelines: v0 methods (use v1)
- Radar: old
summary()and
timeseriesGroups()methods (use V2)
- Rulesets:
disable_apps,
miragefields
- WARP Connector:
connectionsfield
- Workers:
environmentparameter in Domains
- Zones:
ResponseBufferingpage rule
- mcp: correct code tool API endpoint (599703c ↗)
- mcp: return correct lines on typescript errors (5d6f999 ↗)
- organization_profile: fix bad reference (d84ea77 ↗)
- schema_validation: correctly reflect model to openapi mapping (bb86151 ↗)
- workers: fix tests (2ee37f7 ↗)
-
In January 2025, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We greatly appreciate the proactive engagement and valuable feedback from the Cloudflare community following the v5 release. In response, we've established a consistent and rapid 2-3 week cadence ↗ for releasing targeted improvements, demonstrating our commitment to stability and reliability.
With the help of the community, we have a growing number of resources that we have marked as stable ↗, with that list continuing to grow with every release. The most used resources ↗ are on track to be stable by the end of March 2026, when we will also be releasing a new migration tool to you migrate from v4 to v5 with ease.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.
This release includes bug fixes, the stabilization of even more popular resources, and more.
- custom_pages: add "waf_challenge" as new supported error page type identifier in both resource and data source schemas
- list: enhance CIDR validator to check for normalized CIDR notation requiring network address for IPv4 and IPv6
- magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add automatic_return_routing attribute for automatic routing control
- magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add BGP configuration support with new BGP model attribute
- magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add bgp_status computed attribute for BGP connection status information
- magic_wan_gre_tunnel: enhance schema with BGP-related attributes and validators
- magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add automatic_return_routing attribute for automatic routing control
- magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add BGP configuration support with new BGP model attribute
- magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add bgp_status computed attribute for BGP connection status information
- magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add custom_remote_identities attribute for custom identity configuration
- magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: enhance schema with BGP and identity-related attributes
- ruleset: add request body buffering support
- ruleset: enhance ruleset data source with additional configuration options
- workers_script: add observability logs attributes to list data source model
- workers_script: enhance list data source schema with additional configuration options
- account_member: fix resource importability issues
- dns_record: remove unnecessary fmt.Sprintf wrapper around LoadTestCase call in test configuration helper function
- load_balancer: fix session_affinity_ttl type expectations to match Float64 in initial creation and Int64 after migration
- workers_kv: handle special characters correctly in URL encoding
- account_subscription: update schema description for rate_plan.sets attribute to clarify it returns an array of strings
- api_shield: add resource-level description for API Shield management of auth ID characteristics
- api_shield: enhance auth_id_characteristics.name attribute description to include JWT token configuration format requirements
- api_shield: specify JSONPath expression format for JWT claim locations
- hyperdrive_config: add description attribute to name attribute explaining its purpose in dashboard and API identification
- hyperdrive_config: apply description improvements across resource, data source, and list data source schemas
- hyperdrive_config: improve schema descriptions for cache settings to clarify default values
- hyperdrive_config: update port description to clarify defaults for different database types
This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.
Key Findings
- Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against SQL injection.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Comment - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Comment" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Comparison - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Comparison" (ID:
The
.sqlfile extension is now automatically configured to be importable in your Worker code when using Wrangler or the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This is particular useful for importing migrations in Durable Objects and means you no longer need to configure custom rules when using Drizzle ↗.
SQL files are imported as JavaScript strings:
Auxiliary Workers are now fully supported when using full-stack frameworks, such as React Router and TanStack Start, that integrate with the Cloudflare Vite plugin. They are included alongside the framework's build output in the build output directory. Note that this feature requires Vite 7 or above.
Auxiliary Workers are additional Workers that can be called via service bindings from your main (entry) Worker. They are defined in the plugin config, as in the example below:
See the Vite plugin API docs for more info.
Cloudflare now provides more accurate visibility into HTTP/3 client request cancellations, giving you better insight into real client behavior and reducing unnecessary load on your origins.
Previously, when an HTTP/3 client cancelled a request, the cancellation was not always actioned immediately. This meant requests could continue through the CDN — potentially all the way to your origin — even after the client had abandoned them. In these cases, logs would show the upstream response status (such as
200or a timeout-related code) rather than reflecting the client cancellation.
Now, Cloudflare terminates cancelled HTTP/3 requests immediately and accurately logs them with a
499status code.
When HTTP/3 clients cancel requests, Cloudflare now immediately reflects this in your logs with a
499status code. This gives you:
- More accurate traffic analysis: Understand exactly when and how often clients cancel requests.
- Clearer debugging: Distinguish between true errors and intentional client cancellations.
- Better availability metrics: Separate client-initiated cancellations from server-side issues.
Cloudflare now terminates cancelled requests faster, which means:
- Less wasted compute: Your origin no longer processes requests that clients have already abandoned.
- Lower bandwidth usage: Responses are no longer generated and transmitted for cancelled requests.
- Improved efficiency: Resources are freed up to handle active requests.
You may notice an increase in
499status codes for HTTP/3 traffic. For HTTP/3, a
499indicates the client cancelled the request stream ↗ before receiving a complete response — the underlying connection may remain open. This is a normal part of web traffic.
Tip: If you use
499codes in availability calculations, consider whether client-initiated cancellations should be excluded from error rates. These typically represent normal user behavior — such as closing a browser, navigating away from a page, mobile network drops, or cancelling a download — rather than service issues.
For more information, refer to Error 499.
Network Services navigation update
The Network Services menu structure in Cloudflare's dashboard has been updated to reflect solutions and capabilities instead of product names. This will make it easier for you to find what you need and better reflects how our services work together.
Your existing configurations will remain the same, and you will have access to all of the same features and functionality.
The changes visible in your dashboard may vary based on the products you use. Overall, changes relate to Magic Transit ↗, Magic WAN ↗, and Magic Firewall ↗.
Summary of changes:
- A new Overview page provides access to the most common tasks across Magic Transit and Magic WAN.
- Product names have been removed from top-level navigation.
- Magic Transit and Magic WAN configuration is now organized under Routes and Connectors. For example, you will find IP Prefixes under Routes, and your GRE/IPsec Tunnels under Connectors.
- Magic Firewall policies are now called Firewall Policies.
- Magic WAN Connectors and Connector On-Ramps are now referenced in the dashboard as Appliances and Appliance profiles. They can be found under Connectors > Appliances.
- Network analytics, network health, and real-time analytics are now available under Insights.
- Packet Captures are found under Insights > Diagnostics.
- You can manage your Sites from Insights > Network health.
- You can find Magic Network Monitoring under Insights > Network flow.
If you would like to provide feedback, complete this form ↗. You can also find these details in the January 7, 2026 email titled [FYI] Upcoming Network Services Dashboard Navigation Update.
We have made it easier to validate connectivity when deploying WARP Connector as part of your software-defined private network.
You can now
pingthe WARP Connector host directly on its LAN IP address immediately after installation. This provides a fast, familiar way to confirm that the Connector is online and reachable within your network before testing access to downstream services.
Starting with version 2025.10.186.0, WARP Connector responds to traffic addressed to its own LAN IP, giving you immediate visibility into Connector reachability.
Learn more about deploying WARP Connector and building private network connectivity with Cloudflare One.
Cloudflare One has expanded its [User Risk Scoring] (/cloudflare-one/insights/risk-score/) capabilities by introducing two new behaviors for organizations using the [CrowdStrike integration] (/cloudflare-one/integrations/service-providers/crowdstrike/).
Administrators can now automatically escalate the risk score of a user if their device matches specific CrowdStrike Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) score ranges. This allows for more granular security policies that respond dynamically to the health of the endpoint.
New risk behaviors The following risk scoring behaviors are now available:
- CrowdStrike low device score: Automatically increases a user's risk score when the connected device reports a "Low" score from CrowdStrike.
- CrowdStrike medium device score: Automatically increases a user's risk score when the connected device reports a "Medium" score from CrowdStrike.
These scores are derived from [CrowdStrike device posture attributes] (/cloudflare-one/integrations/service-providers/crowdstrike/#device-posture-attributes), including OS signals and sensor configurations.
