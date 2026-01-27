 Skip to content
hero image

  1. WARP client for Windows (version 2026.1.89.1)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

    This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features.

    Changes and improvements

    • Improvements to multi-user mode. Fixed an issue where when switching from a pre-login registration to a user registration, Mobile Device Management (MDM) configuration association could be lost.
    • Added a new feature to manage NetBIOS over TCP/IP functionality on the Windows client. NetBIOS over TCP/IP on the Windows client is now disabled by default and can be enabled in device profile settings.
    • Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of 0.
    • Improvement for the Windows client certificate posture check to ensure logged results are from checks that run once users log in.
    • Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.

    Known issues

    • For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

    • Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

    • DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:

      • WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
      • A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
      • The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.

      To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.

  1. WARP client for macOS (version 2026.1.89.1)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

    This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

    Changes and improvements

    • Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of 0.
    • Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.

  1. Configure Cloudflare source IPs (beta)

    Cloudflare One Cloudflare WAN

    Cloudflare source IPs are the IP addresses used by Cloudflare services (such as Load Balancing, Gateway, and Browser Isolation) when sending traffic to your private networks.

    For customers using legacy mode routing, traffic to private networks is sourced from public Cloudflare IPs, which may cause IP conflicts. For customers using Unified Routing mode (beta), traffic to private networks is sourced from dedicated, non-Internet-routable private IPv4 range to ensure:

    • Symmetric routing over private network connections
    • Proper firewall state preservation
    • Private traffic stays on secure paths

    Key details:

    • IPv4: Sourced from 100.64.0.0/12 by default, configurable to any /12 CIDR
    • IPv6: Sourced from 2606:4700:cf1:5000::/64 (not configurable)
    • Affected connectors: GRE, IPsec, CNI, WARP Connector, and WARP Client (Cloudflare Tunnel is not affected)

    Configuring Cloudflare source IPs requires Unified Routing (beta) and the Cloudflare One Networks Write permission.

    For configuration details, refer to Configure Cloudflare source IPs.

  1. Added Timezone preferences settings

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    You can now set the timezone in the Cloudflare dashboard as Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) or your browser or system's timezone.

    What's New

    Unless otherwise specified in the user interface, all dates and times in the Cloudflare dashboard are now displayed in the selected timezone.

    You can change the timezone setting from the user profile dropdown.

    Timezone preference dropdown

    The page will reload to apply the new timezone setting.

  1. Control request and response body buffering in Configuration Rules

    Rules

    You can now control how Cloudflare buffers HTTP request and response bodies using two new settings in Configuration Rules.

    Request body buffering

    Controls how Cloudflare buffers HTTP request bodies before forwarding them to your origin server:

    ModeBehavior
    Standard (default)Cloudflare can inspect a prefix of the request body for enabled functionality such as WAF and Bot Management.
    FullBuffers the entire request body before sending to origin.
    NoneNo buffering — the request body streams directly to origin without inspection.

    Response body buffering

    Controls how Cloudflare buffers HTTP response bodies before forwarding them to the client:

    ModeBehavior
    Standard (default)Cloudflare can inspect a prefix of the response body for enabled functionality.
    NoneNo buffering — the response body streams directly to the client without inspection.

    API example

    {
      "action": "set_config",
      "action_parameters": {
        "request_body_buffering": "standard",
        "response_body_buffering": "none"
      }
    }

    For more information, refer to Configuration Rules.

  1. WAF Release - 2026-01-26

    WAF

    This week’s release introduces new detections for denial-of-service attempts targeting React CVE-2026-23864 (https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-23864).

    Key Findings

    • CVE-2026-23864 (https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-23864) affects react-server-dom-parcel, react-server-dom-turbopack, and react-server-dom-webpack packages.
    • Attackers can send crafted HTTP requests to Server Function endpoints, causing server crashes, out-of-memory exceptions, or excessive CPU usage.
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AReact Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 1N/ABlockThis is a new detection.
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AReact Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 2N/ABlockThis is a new detection.
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AReact Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 3N/ABlockThis is a new detection.

  1. New 2FA Experience for Login

    Cloudflare Fundamentals
    Screenshot of new 2FA enrollment experience

    In an effort to improve overall user security, users without 2FA will be prompted upon login to enroll in email 2FA. This will improve user security posture while minimizing friction. Users without email 2FA enabled will see a prompt to secure their account with additional factors upon logging in. Enrolling in 2FA remains optional, but strongly encouraged as it is the best way to prevent account takeovers.

    We also made changes to existing 2FA screens to improve the user experience. Now we have distinct experiences for each 2FA factor type, reflective of the way that factor works.

    For more information

  1. Increased Pages file limit to 100,000 for paid plans

    Pages

    Paid plans can now have up to 100,000 files per Pages site, increased from the previous limit of 20,000 files.

    To enable this increased limit, set the environment variable PAGES_WRANGLER_MAJOR_VERSION=4 in your Pages project settings.

    The Free plan remains at 20,000 files per site.

    For more details, refer to the Pages limits documentation.

  1. Vectorize indexes now support up to 10 million vectors

    Vectorize

    You can now store up to 10 million vectors in a single Vectorize index, doubling the previous limit of 5 million vectors. This enables larger-scale semantic search, recommendation systems, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications without splitting data across multiple indexes.

    Vectorize continues to support indexes with up to 1,536 dimensions per vector at 32-bit precision. Refer to the Vectorize limits documentation for complete details.

  1. New cryptographic functions — encode_base64() and sha256()

    Rules

    Cloudflare Rulesets now includes encode_base64() and sha256() functions, enabling you to generate signed request headers directly in rule expressions. These functions support common patterns like constructing a canonical string from request attributes, computing a SHA256 digest, and Base64-encoding the result.

    New functions

    FunctionDescriptionAvailability
    encode_base64(input, flags)Encodes a string to Base64 format. Optional flags parameter: u for URL-safe encoding, p for padding (adds = characters to make the output length a multiple of 4, as required by some systems). By default, output is standard Base64 without padding.All plans (in header transform rules)
    sha256(input)Computes a SHA256 hash of the input string.Requires enablement

    Examples

    Encode a string to Base64 format:

    encode_base64("hello world")

    Returns: aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ

    Encode a string to Base64 format with padding:

    encode_base64("hello world", "p")

    Returns: aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=

    Perform a URL-safe Base64 encoding of a string:

    encode_base64("hello world", "u")

    Returns: aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ

    Compute the SHA256 hash of a secret token:

    sha256("my-token")

    Returns a hash that your origin can validate to authenticate requests.

    Compute the SHA256 hash of a string and encode the result to Base64 format:

    encode_base64(sha256("my-token"))

    Combines hashing and encoding for systems that expect Base64-encoded signatures.

    For more information, refer to the Functions reference.

  1. New Placement Hints for Workers

    Workers

    You can now configure Workers to run close to infrastructure in legacy cloud regions to minimize latency to existing services and databases. This is most useful when your Worker makes multiple round trips.

    To set a placement hint, set the placement.region property in your Wrangler configuration file:

    {
      "placement": {
        "region": "aws:us-east-1",
      },
    }

    Placement hints support Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure region identifiers. Workers run in the Cloudflare data center with the lowest latency to the specified cloud region.

    If your existing infrastructure is not in these cloud providers, expose it to placement probes with placement.host for layer 4 checks or placement.hostname for layer 7 checks. These probes are designed to locate single-homed infrastructure and are not suitable for anycasted or multicasted resources.

    {
      "placement": {
        "host": "my_database_host.com:5432",
      },
    }
     
    {
      "placement": {
        "hostname": "my_api_server.com",
      },
    }

    This is an extension of Smart Placement, which automatically places your Workers closer to back-end APIs based on measured latency. When you do not know the location of your back-end APIs or have multiple back-end APIs, set mode: "smart":

    {
      "placement": {
        "mode": "smart",
      },
    }

  1. AI Search path filtering for website and R2 data sources

    AI Search

    AI Search now includes path filtering for both website and R2 data sources. You can now control which content gets indexed by defining include and exclude rules for paths.

    By controlling what gets indexed, you can improve the relevance and quality of your search results. You can also use path filtering to split a single data source across multiple AI Search instances for specialized search experiences.

    Path filtering configuration in AI Search

    Path filtering uses micromatch patterns, so you can use * to match within a directory and ** to match across directories.

    Use caseIncludeExclude
    Index docs but skip drafts**/docs/****/docs/drafts/**
    Keep admin pages out of results**/admin/**
    Index only English content**/en/**

    Configure path filters when creating a new instance or update them anytime from Settings. Check out path filtering to learn more.

  1. Create AI Search instances programmatically via REST API

    AI Search

    You can now create AI Search instances programmatically using the API. For example, use the API to create instances for each customer in a multi-tenant application or manage AI Search alongside your other infrastructure.

    If you have created an AI Search instance via the dashboard before, you already have a service API token registered and can start creating instances programmatically right away. If not, follow the API guide to set up your first instance.

    For example, you can now create separate search instances for each language on your website:

    Terminal window
    for lang in en fr es de; do
      curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/ai-search/instances" \
        -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN" \
        -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
        --data '{
          "id": "docs-'"$lang"'",
          "type": "web-crawler",
          "source": "example.com",
          "source_params": {
            "path_include": ["**/'"$lang"'/**"]
          }
        }'
    done

    Refer to the REST API reference for additional configuration options.

  1. New Workers KV Dashboard UI

    KV

    Workers KV has an updated dashboard UI with new dashboard styling that makes it easier to navigate and see analytics and settings for a KV namespace.

    The new dashboard features a streamlined homepage for easy access to your namespaces and key operations, with consistent design with the rest of the dashboard UI updates. It also provides an improved analytics view.

    New KV Dashboard Homepage

    The updated dashboard is now available for all Workers KV users. Log in to the Cloudflare Dashboard to start exploring the new interface.

  1. New functions for array and map operations

    Rules

    New functions for array and map operations

    Cloudflare Rulesets now include new functions that enable advanced expression logic for evaluating arrays and maps. These functions allow you to build rules that match against lists of values in request or response headers, enabling use cases like country-based blocking using custom headers.

    New functions

    FunctionDescription
    split(source, delimiter)Splits a string into an array of strings using the specified delimiter.
    join(array, delimiter)Joins an array of strings into a single string using the specified delimiter.
    has_key(map, key)Returns true if the specified key exists in the map.
    has_value(map, value)Returns true if the specified value exists in the map.

    Example use cases

    Check if a country code exists in a header list:

    has_value(split(http.response.headers["x-allow-country"][0], ","), ip.src.country)

    Check if a specific header key exists:

    has_key(http.request.headers, "x-custom-header")

    Join array values for logging or comparison:

    join(http.request.headers.names, ", ")

    For more information, refer to the Functions reference.

  1. Cloudflare Typescript SDK v6.0.0-beta.1 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals SDK

    Disclaimer: Please note that v6.0.0-beta.1 is in Beta and we are still testing it for stability.

    Full Changelog: v5.2.0...v6.0.0-beta.1

    In this release, you'll see a large number of breaking changes. This is primarily due to a change in OpenAPI definitions, which our libraries are based off of, and codegen updates that we rely on to read those OpenAPI definitions and produce our SDK libraries. As the codegen is always evolving and improving, so are our code bases.

    Some breaking changes were introduced due to bug fixes, also listed below.

    Please ensure you read through the list of changes below before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.

    Breaking Changes

    Addressing - Parameter Requirements Changed

    • BGPPrefixCreateParams.cidr: optional → required
    • PrefixCreateParams.asn: number | nullnumber
    • PrefixCreateParams.loa_document_id: required → optional
    • ServiceBindingCreateParams.cidr: optional → required
    • ServiceBindingCreateParams.service_id: optional → required

    API Gateway

    • ConfigurationUpdateResponse removed
    • PublicSchemaOldPublicSchema
    • SchemaUploadUserSchemaCreateResponse
    • ConfigurationUpdateParams.properties removed; use normalize

    CloudforceOne - Response Type Changes

    • ThreatEventBulkCreateResponse: number → complex object with counts and errors

    D1 Database - Query Parameters

    • DatabaseQueryParams: simple interface → union type (D1SingleQuery | MultipleQueries)
    • DatabaseRawParams: same change
    • Supports batch queries via batch array

    DNS Records - Type Renames (21 types)

    All record type interfaces renamed from *Record to short names:

    • RecordResponse.ARecordRecordResponse.A
    • RecordResponse.AAAARecordRecordResponse.AAAA
    • RecordResponse.CNAMERecordRecordResponse.CNAME
    • RecordResponse.MXRecordRecordResponse.MX
    • RecordResponse.NSRecordRecordResponse.NS
    • RecordResponse.PTRRecordRecordResponse.PTR
    • RecordResponse.TXTRecordRecordResponse.TXT
    • RecordResponse.CAARecordRecordResponse.CAA
    • RecordResponse.CERTRecordRecordResponse.CERT
    • RecordResponse.DNSKEYRecordRecordResponse.DNSKEY
    • RecordResponse.DSRecordRecordResponse.DS
    • RecordResponse.HTTPSRecordRecordResponse.HTTPS
    • RecordResponse.LOCRecordRecordResponse.LOC
    • RecordResponse.NAPTRRecordRecordResponse.NAPTR
    • RecordResponse.SMIMEARecordRecordResponse.SMIMEA
    • RecordResponse.SRVRecordRecordResponse.SRV
    • RecordResponse.SSHFPRecordRecordResponse.SSHFP
    • RecordResponse.SVCBRecordRecordResponse.SVCB
    • RecordResponse.TLSARecordRecordResponse.TLSA
    • RecordResponse.URIRecordRecordResponse.URI
    • RecordResponse.OpenpgpkeyRecordRecordResponse.Openpgpkey

    IAM Resource Groups

    • ResourceGroupCreateResponse.scope: optional single → required array
    • ResourceGroupCreateResponse.id: optional → required

    Origin CA Certificates - Parameter Requirements Changed

    • OriginCACertificateCreateParams.csr: optional → required
    • OriginCACertificateCreateParams.hostnames: optional → required
    • OriginCACertificateCreateParams.request_type: optional → required

    Pages

    • Renamed: DeploymentsSinglePageDeploymentListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray
    • Domain response fields: many optional → required

    Pipelines - v0 to v1 Migration

    • Entire v0 API deprecated; use v1 methods (createV1, listV1, etc.)
    • New sub-resources: Sinks, Streams

    R2

    • EventNotificationUpdateParams.rules: optional → required
    • Super Slurper: bucket, secret now required in source params

    Radar

    • dataSource: string → typed enum (23 values)
    • eventType: string → typed enum (6 values)
    • V2 methods require dimension parameter (breaking signature change)

    Resource Sharing

    • Removed: status_message field from all recipient response types

    Schema Validation

    • Consolidated SchemaCreateResponse, SchemaListResponse, SchemaEditResponse, SchemaGetResponsePublicSchema
    • Renamed: SchemaListResponsesV4PagePaginationArrayPublicSchemasV4PagePaginationArray

    Spectrum

    • Renamed union members: AppListResponse.UnionMember0SpectrumConfigAppConfig
    • Renamed union members: AppListResponse.UnionMember1SpectrumConfigPaygoAppConfig

    Workers

    • Removed: WorkersBindingKindTailConsumer type (all occurrences)
    • Renamed: ScriptsSinglePageScriptListResponsesSinglePage
    • Removed: DeploymentsSinglePage

    Zero-Trust DLP

    • datasets.create(), update(), get() return types changed
    • PredefinedGetResponse union members renamed to UnionMember0-5

    Zero-Trust Tunnels

    • Removed: CloudflaredCreateResponse, CloudflaredListResponse, CloudflaredDeleteResponse, CloudflaredEditResponse, CloudflaredGetResponse
    • Removed: CloudflaredListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray

    Features

    Abuse Reports (client.abuseReports)

    • Reports: create, list, get
    • Mitigations: sub-resource for abuse mitigations

    AI Search (client.aisearch)

    • Instances: create, update, list, delete, read, stats
    • Items: list, get
    • Jobs: create, list, get, logs
    • Tokens: create, update, list, delete, read

    Connectivity (client.connectivity)

    • Directory Services: create, update, list, delete, get
    • Supports IPv4, IPv6, dual-stack, and hostname configurations

    Organizations (client.organizations)

    • Organizations: create, update, list, delete, get
    • OrganizationProfile: update, get
    • Hierarchical organization support with parent/child relationships

    R2 Data Catalog (client.r2DataCatalog)

    • Catalog: list, enable, disable, get
    • Credentials: create
    • MaintenanceConfigs: update, get
    • Namespaces: list
    • Tables: list, maintenance config management
    • Apache Iceberg integration

    Realtime Kit (client.realtimeKit)

    • Apps: get, post
    • Meetings: create, get, participant management
    • Livestreams: 10+ methods for streaming
    • Recordings: start, pause, stop, get
    • Sessions: transcripts, summaries, chat
    • Webhooks: full CRUD
    • ActiveSession: polls, kick participants
    • Analytics: organization analytics

    Token Validation (client.tokenValidation)

    • Configuration: create, list, delete, edit, get
    • Credentials: update
    • Rules: create, list, delete, bulkCreate, bulkEdit, edit, get
    • JWT validation with RS256/384/512, PS256/384/512, ES256, ES384

    Alerting Silences (client.alerting.silences)

    • create, update, list, delete, get

    IAM SSO (client.iam.sso)

    • create, update, list, delete, get, beginVerification

    Pipelines v1 (client.pipelines)

    • Sinks: create, list, delete, get
    • Streams: create, update, list, delete, get

    Zero-Trust AI Controls / MCP (client.zeroTrust.access.aiControls.mcp)

    • Portals: create, update, list, delete, read
    • Servers: create, update, list, delete, read, sync

    Accounts

    • managed_by field with parent_org_id, parent_org_name

    Addressing LOA Documents

    • auto_generated field on LOADocumentCreateResponse

    Addressing Prefixes

    • delegate_loa_creation, irr_validation_state, ownership_validation_state, ownership_validation_token, rpki_validation_state

    AI

    • Added toMarkdown.supported() method to get all supported conversion formats

    AI Gateway

    • zdr field added to all responses and params

    Alerting

    • New alert type: abuse_report_alert
    • type field added to PolicyFilter

    Browser Rendering

    • ContentCreateParams: refined to discriminated union (Variant0 | Variant1)
    • Split into URL-based and HTML-based parameter variants for better type safety

    Client Certificates

    • reactivate parameter in edit

    CloudforceOne

    • ThreatEventCreateParams.indicatorType: required → optional
    • hasChildren field added to all threat event response types
    • datasetIds query parameter on AttackerListParams, CategoryListParams, TargetIndustryListParams
    • categoryUuid field on TagCreateResponse
    • indicators array for multi-indicator support per event
    • uuid and preserveUuid fields for UUID preservation in bulk create
    • format query parameter ('json' | 'stix2') on ThreatEventListParams
    • createdAt, datasetId fields on ThreatEventEditParams

    Content Scanning

    • Added create(), update(), get() methods

    Custom Pages

    • New page types: basic_challenge, under_attack, waf_challenge

    D1

    • served_by_colo - colo that handled query
    • jurisdiction - 'eu' | 'fedramp'
    • Time Travel (client.d1.database.timeTravel): getBookmark(), restore() - point-in-time recovery

    Email Security

    • New fields on InvestigateListResponse/InvestigateGetResponse: envelope_from, envelope_to, postfix_id_outbound, replyto
    • New detection classification: 'outbound_ndr'
    • Enhanced Finding interface with attachment, detection, field, portion, reason, score
    • Added cursor query parameter to InvestigateListParams

    Gateway Lists

    • New list types: CATEGORY, LOCATION, DEVICE

    Intel

    • New issue type: 'configuration_suggestion'
    • payload field: unknown → typed Payload interface with detection_method, zone_tag

    Leaked Credential Checks

    • Added detections.get() method

    Logpush

    • New datasets: dex_application_tests, dex_device_state_events, ipsec_logs, warp_config_changes, warp_toggle_changes

    Load Balancers

    • Monitor.port: numbernumber | null
    • Pool.load_shedding: LoadSheddingLoadShedding | null
    • Pool.origin_steering: OriginSteeringOriginSteering | null

    Magic Transit

    • license_key field on connectors
    • provision_license parameter for auto-provisioning
    • IPSec: custom_remote_identities with FQDN support
    • Snapshots: Bond interface, probed_mtu field

    Pages

    • New response types: ProjectCreateResponse, ProjectListResponse, ProjectEditResponse, ProjectGetResponse
    • Deployment methods return specific response types instead of generic Deployment

    Queues

    • Added subscriptions.get() method
    • Enhanced SubscriptionGetResponse with typed event source interfaces
    • New event source types: Images, KV, R2, Vectorize, Workers AI, Workers Builds, Workflows

    R2

    • Sippy: new provider s3 (S3-compatible endpoints)
    • Sippy: bucketUrl field for S3-compatible sources
    • Super Slurper: keys field on source response schemas (specify specific keys to migrate)
    • Super Slurper: pathPrefix field on source schemas
    • Super Slurper: region field on S3 source params

    Radar

    • Added geolocations.list(), geolocations.get() methods
    • Added V2 dimension-based methods (summaryV2, timeseriesGroupsV2) to radar sub-resources

    Resource Sharing

    • Added terminal boolean field to Resource Error interfaces

    Rules

    • Added id field to ItemDeleteParams.Item

    Rulesets

    • New buffering fields on SetConfigRule: request_body_buffering, response_body_buffering

    Secrets Store

    • New scopes: 'dex', 'access' (in addition to 'workers', 'ai_gateway')

    SSL Certificate Packs

    • Response types now proper interfaces (was unknown)
    • Fields now required: id, certificates, hosts, status, type

    Security Center

    • payload field: unknown → typed Payload interface with detection_method, zone_tag

    Shared Types

    • Added: CloudflareTunnelsV4PagePaginationArray pagination class

    Workers

    • Added subdomains.delete() method
    • Worker.references - track external dependencies (domains, Durable Objects, queues)
    • Worker.startup_time_ms - startup timing
    • Script.observability - observability settings with logging
    • Script.tag, Script.tags - immutable ID and tags
    • Placement: support for region, hostname, host-based placement
    • tags, tail_consumers now accept | null
    • Telemetry: traces field, $containers event info, durableObjectId, transactionName, abr_level fields

    Workers for Platforms

    • ScriptUpdateResponse: new fields entry_point, observability, tag, tags
    • placement field now union of 4 variants (smart mode, region, hostname, host)
    • tags, tail_consumers now nullable
    • TagUpdateParams.body now accepts null

    Workflows

    • instance_retention: unknown → typed InstanceRetention interface with error_retention, success_retention
    • New status option: 'restart' added to StatusEditParams.status

    Zero-Trust Devices

    • External emergency disconnect settings (4 new fields)
    • antivirus device posture check type
    • os_version_extra documentation improvements

    Zones

    • New response types: SubscriptionCreateResponse, SubscriptionUpdateResponse, SubscriptionGetResponse

    Zero-Trust Access Applications

    • New ApplicationType values: 'mcp', 'mcp_portal', 'proxy_endpoint'
    • New destination type: ViaMcpServerPortalDestination for MCP server access

    Zero-Trust Gateway

    • Added rules.listTenant() method

    Zero-Trust Gateway - Proxy Endpoints

    • ProxyEndpoint: interface → discriminated union (ZeroTrustGatewayProxyEndpointIP | ZeroTrustGatewayProxyEndpointIdentity)
    • ProxyEndpointCreateParams: interface → union type
    • Added kind field: 'ip' | 'identity'

    Zero-Trust Tunnels

    • WARPConnector*Response: union type → interface

    Deprecations

    • API Gateway: UserSchemas, Settings, SchemaValidation resources
    • Audit Logs: auditLogId.not (use id.not)
    • CloudforceOne: ThreatEvents.get(), IndicatorTypes.list()
    • Devices: public_ip field (use DEX API)
    • Email Security: item_count field in Move responses
    • Pipelines: v0 methods (use v1)
    • Radar: old summary() and timeseriesGroups() methods (use V2)
    • Rulesets: disable_apps, mirage fields
    • WARP Connector: connections field
    • Workers: environment parameter in Domains
    • Zones: ResponseBuffering page rule

    Bug Fixes

    • mcp: correct code tool API endpoint (599703c)
    • mcp: return correct lines on typescript errors (5d6f999)
    • organization_profile: fix bad reference (d84ea77)
    • schema_validation: correctly reflect model to openapi mapping (bb86151)
    • workers: fix tests (2ee37f7)

    Documentation

    • Added deprecation notices with migration paths
    • api_gateway: deprecate API Shield Schema Validation resources (8a4b20f)
    • Improved JSDoc examples across all resources
    • workers: expose subdomain delete documentation (4f7cc1f)

  1. Terraform v5.16.0 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

    In January 2025, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We greatly appreciate the proactive engagement and valuable feedback from the Cloudflare community following the v5 release. In response, we've established a consistent and rapid 2-3 week cadence for releasing targeted improvements, demonstrating our commitment to stability and reliability.

    With the help of the community, we have a growing number of resources that we have marked as stable, with that list continuing to grow with every release. The most used resources are on track to be stable by the end of March 2026, when we will also be releasing a new migration tool to you migrate from v4 to v5 with ease.

    Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.

    This release includes bug fixes, the stabilization of even more popular resources, and more.

    Features

    • custom_pages: add "waf_challenge" as new supported error page type identifier in both resource and data source schemas
    • list: enhance CIDR validator to check for normalized CIDR notation requiring network address for IPv4 and IPv6
    • magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add automatic_return_routing attribute for automatic routing control
    • magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add BGP configuration support with new BGP model attribute
    • magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add bgp_status computed attribute for BGP connection status information
    • magic_wan_gre_tunnel: enhance schema with BGP-related attributes and validators
    • magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add automatic_return_routing attribute for automatic routing control
    • magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add BGP configuration support with new BGP model attribute
    • magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add bgp_status computed attribute for BGP connection status information
    • magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add custom_remote_identities attribute for custom identity configuration
    • magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: enhance schema with BGP and identity-related attributes
    • ruleset: add request body buffering support
    • ruleset: enhance ruleset data source with additional configuration options
    • workers_script: add observability logs attributes to list data source model
    • workers_script: enhance list data source schema with additional configuration options

    Bug Fixes

    • account_member: fix resource importability issues
    • dns_record: remove unnecessary fmt.Sprintf wrapper around LoadTestCase call in test configuration helper function
    • load_balancer: fix session_affinity_ttl type expectations to match Float64 in initial creation and Int64 after migration
    • workers_kv: handle special characters correctly in URL encoding

    Documentation

    • account_subscription: update schema description for rate_plan.sets attribute to clarify it returns an array of strings
    • api_shield: add resource-level description for API Shield management of auth ID characteristics
    • api_shield: enhance auth_id_characteristics.name attribute description to include JWT token configuration format requirements
    • api_shield: specify JSONPath expression format for JWT claim locations
    • hyperdrive_config: add description attribute to name attribute explaining its purpose in dashboard and API identification
    • hyperdrive_config: apply description improvements across resource, data source, and list data source schemas
    • hyperdrive_config: improve schema descriptions for cache settings to clarify default values
    • hyperdrive_config: update port description to clarify defaults for different database types

    For more information

  1. WAF Release - 2026-01-20

    WAF

    This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.

    Key Findings

    • Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against SQL injection.


    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Comment - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Comment" (ID: )
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Comparison - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Comparison" (ID: )

  1. Import SQL files as additional modules by default

    Workers

    The .sql file extension is now automatically configured to be importable in your Worker code when using Wrangler or the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This is particular useful for importing migrations in Durable Objects and means you no longer need to configure custom rules when using Drizzle.

    SQL files are imported as JavaScript strings:

    TypeScript
    // `example` will be a JavaScript string
    import example from "./example.sql";

  1. Use auxiliary Workers alongside full-stack frameworks

    Workers

    Auxiliary Workers are now fully supported when using full-stack frameworks, such as React Router and TanStack Start, that integrate with the Cloudflare Vite plugin. They are included alongside the framework's build output in the build output directory. Note that this feature requires Vite 7 or above.

    Auxiliary Workers are additional Workers that can be called via service bindings from your main (entry) Worker. They are defined in the plugin config, as in the example below:

    vite.config.ts
    import { defineConfig } from "vite";
    import { tanstackStart } from "@tanstack/react-start/plugin/vite";
    import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin";
    

    export default defineConfig({
      plugins: [
        tanstackStart(),
        cloudflare({
          viteEnvironment: { name: "ssr" },
          auxiliaryWorkers: [{ configPath: "./wrangler.aux.jsonc" }],
        }),
      ],
    });

    See the Vite plugin API docs for more info.

  1. Enhanced HTTP/3 request cancellation visibility

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    Enhanced HTTP/3 request cancellation visibility

    Cloudflare now provides more accurate visibility into HTTP/3 client request cancellations, giving you better insight into real client behavior and reducing unnecessary load on your origins.

    Previously, when an HTTP/3 client cancelled a request, the cancellation was not always actioned immediately. This meant requests could continue through the CDN — potentially all the way to your origin — even after the client had abandoned them. In these cases, logs would show the upstream response status (such as 200 or a timeout-related code) rather than reflecting the client cancellation.

    Now, Cloudflare terminates cancelled HTTP/3 requests immediately and accurately logs them with a 499 status code.

    Better observability for client behavior

    When HTTP/3 clients cancel requests, Cloudflare now immediately reflects this in your logs with a 499 status code. This gives you:

    • More accurate traffic analysis: Understand exactly when and how often clients cancel requests.
    • Clearer debugging: Distinguish between true errors and intentional client cancellations.
    • Better availability metrics: Separate client-initiated cancellations from server-side issues.

    Reduced origin load

    Cloudflare now terminates cancelled requests faster, which means:

    • Less wasted compute: Your origin no longer processes requests that clients have already abandoned.
    • Lower bandwidth usage: Responses are no longer generated and transmitted for cancelled requests.
    • Improved efficiency: Resources are freed up to handle active requests.

    What to expect in your logs

    You may notice an increase in 499 status codes for HTTP/3 traffic. For HTTP/3, a 499 indicates the client cancelled the request stream before receiving a complete response — the underlying connection may remain open. This is a normal part of web traffic.

    Tip: If you use 499 codes in availability calculations, consider whether client-initiated cancellations should be excluded from error rates. These typically represent normal user behavior — such as closing a browser, navigating away from a page, mobile network drops, or cancelling a download — rather than service issues.

    For more information, refer to Error 499.

  1. Network Services navigation update

    Magic Transit Cloudflare Network Firewall Cloudflare WAN Network Flow

    The Network Services menu structure in Cloudflare's dashboard has been updated to reflect solutions and capabilities instead of product names. This will make it easier for you to find what you need and better reflects how our services work together.

    Your existing configurations will remain the same, and you will have access to all of the same features and functionality.

    The changes visible in your dashboard may vary based on the products you use. Overall, changes relate to Magic Transit, Magic WAN, and Magic Firewall.

    Summary of changes:

    • A new Overview page provides access to the most common tasks across Magic Transit and Magic WAN.
    • Product names have been removed from top-level navigation.
    • Magic Transit and Magic WAN configuration is now organized under Routes and Connectors. For example, you will find IP Prefixes under Routes, and your GRE/IPsec Tunnels under Connectors.
    • Magic Firewall policies are now called Firewall Policies.
    • Magic WAN Connectors and Connector On-Ramps are now referenced in the dashboard as Appliances and Appliance profiles. They can be found under Connectors > Appliances.
    • Network analytics, network health, and real-time analytics are now available under Insights.
    • Packet Captures are found under Insights > Diagnostics.
    • You can manage your Sites from Insights > Network health.
    • You can find Magic Network Monitoring under Insights > Network flow.

    If you would like to provide feedback, complete this form. You can also find these details in the January 7, 2026 email titled [FYI] Upcoming Network Services Dashboard Navigation Update.

    Networking Navigation

  1. Verify WARP Connector connectivity with a simple ping

    Cloudflare Tunnel

    We have made it easier to validate connectivity when deploying WARP Connector as part of your software-defined private network.

    You can now ping the WARP Connector host directly on its LAN IP address immediately after installation. This provides a fast, familiar way to confirm that the Connector is online and reachable within your network before testing access to downstream services.

    Starting with version 2025.10.186.0, WARP Connector responds to traffic addressed to its own LAN IP, giving you immediate visibility into Connector reachability.

    Learn more about deploying WARP Connector and building private network connectivity with Cloudflare One.

  1. Support for CrowdStrike device scores in User Risk Scoring

    Risk Score

    Cloudflare One has expanded its [User Risk Scoring] (/cloudflare-one/insights/risk-score/) capabilities by introducing two new behaviors for organizations using the [CrowdStrike integration] (/cloudflare-one/integrations/service-providers/crowdstrike/).

    Administrators can now automatically escalate the risk score of a user if their device matches specific CrowdStrike Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) score ranges. This allows for more granular security policies that respond dynamically to the health of the endpoint.

    New risk behaviors The following risk scoring behaviors are now available:

    • CrowdStrike low device score: Automatically increases a user's risk score when the connected device reports a "Low" score from CrowdStrike.
    • CrowdStrike medium device score: Automatically increases a user's risk score when the connected device reports a "Medium" score from CrowdStrike.

    These scores are derived from [CrowdStrike device posture attributes] (/cloudflare-one/integrations/service-providers/crowdstrike/#device-posture-attributes), including OS signals and sensor configurations.

  1. WAF Release - 2026-01-15

    WAF

    This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.

    Key Findings

    • Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against SQL Injection.


    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - String Function - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - String Function" (ID: )
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Sub Query - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Sub Query" (ID: )
