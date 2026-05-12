Agent Readiness scores now available in URL Scanner via the Cloudflare Dashboard

We’ve added a new Agent Readiness tab to URL Scanner reports accessible via the Cloudflare dashboard. This feature evaluates your site against emerging AI standards and provides six specialized scores to help you optimize for the next generation of AI agents and automated discovery.

The Internet is shifting from a human-read web to a machine-read web. AI agents now browse, interact with, and even perform transactions on websites. If a site isn't "agent-ready," these bots may consume excessive bandwidth, fail to find critical information, or be unable to navigate your services efficiently.

This update provides material value by breaking down readiness into six actionable categories:

Basic Web Presence

Discoverability

Content Accessibility

Bot Access Control

Protocol Discovery

Commerce

Accessing the report

You can view these scores for any scanned URL directly in the dashboard or via our API.

Dashboard: Go to Protect & Connect > Application Security > Investigate . After running a scan, select the Agent Readiness tab in the report.

Go to . After running a scan, select the tab in the report. API: Use the URL Scanner API ↗ to programmatically retrieve these scores for your infrastructure.

To learn more about the methodology behind these scores, refer to the blogpost ↗.