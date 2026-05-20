New DNS records UX is rolling out

Starting today, everyone can opt in to a refreshed DNS records page in the Cloudflare dashboard. Over the coming weeks, the new experience will become the default for Free plan users first, followed by paid plans.

What is new

Better table experience : resizable and hideable columns, row pinning, advanced filters with logical operators (AND/OR), configurable pagination, and expanded input fields so long values are no longer cut off.

: resizable and hideable columns, row pinning, advanced filters with logical operators (AND/OR), configurable pagination, and expanded input fields so long values are no longer cut off. First-class mobile experience : responsive layout with a touch-friendly, card-based UI and compact controls for small screens.

: responsive layout with a touch-friendly, card-based UI and compact controls for small screens. DNS quick reference : bite-sized explainers for DNS, proxy status, and TTL, available directly in the product to help users configure records without leaving the page.

: bite-sized explainers for DNS, proxy status, and TTL, available directly in the product to help users configure records without leaving the page. Modern frontend: a refactor onto Cloudflare's new UI framework that improves performance and lays the foundation for future improvements.

Rollout plan

Dates are subject to change based on feedback received during the rollout.

20 May - 05 June : ramped rollout to Free, then Pro and Business plans.

: ramped rollout to Free, then Pro and Business plans. 08 June - 03 July: ramped rollout to Enterprise plans.

Share your feedback

Once the new experience is turned on for your account, look for the feedback link at the top of the DNS records page in the Cloudflare dashboard and let us know what you think. Your input helps us prioritize the next round of improvements.