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New Logpush datasets and updated fields across multiple Logpush datasets in Cloudflare Logs

Logs

Cloudflare has updated Logpush datasets:

New datasets

  • Email Security Post-Delivery Events: A new dataset with fields including AlertID, CompletedAt, Destination, FinalDisposition, Folder, From, FromName, MessageID, MessageTimestamp, MicrosoftTenantID, Operation, PostfixID, Reasons, Recipient, RequestedAt, RequestedBy, RequestedDisposition, Status, Subject, Success, and To.
  • Magic Network Monitoring Flow Logs: A new dataset with fields including AWSVPCFlowJSON, Bits, DestinationAS, DestinationAddress, DestinationPort, DeviceID, EgressBits, EgressPackets, Ethertype, FlowProtocol, FlowTimestamp, NumFlows, PacketID, Packets, Protocol, RuleIDs, SampleRate, SampleRateType, SamplerAddress, SourceAS, SourceAddress, SourcePort, TcpFlags, and Timestamp.

Updated fields in existing datasets

  • Firewall events (added): AISecurityInjectionScore, AISecurityPIICategories, AISecurityTokenCount, and AISecurityUnsafeTopicCategories.
  • HTTP requests (added): AISecurityInjectionScore, AISecurityPIICategories, AISecurityTokenCount, AISecurityUnsafeTopicCategories, and Subrequests.

For the complete field definitions for each dataset, refer to Logpush datasets.