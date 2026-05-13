Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New Logpush datasets and updated fields across multiple Logpush datasets in Cloudflare Logs
Cloudflare has updated Logpush datasets:
- Email Security Post-Delivery Events: A new dataset with fields including
AlertID,
CompletedAt,
Destination,
FinalDisposition,
Folder,
From,
FromName,
MessageID,
MessageTimestamp,
MicrosoftTenantID,
Operation,
PostfixID,
Reasons,
Recipient,
RequestedAt,
RequestedBy,
RequestedDisposition,
Status,
Subject,
Success, and
To.
- Magic Network Monitoring Flow Logs: A new dataset with fields including
AWSVPCFlowJSON,
Bits,
DestinationAS,
DestinationAddress,
DestinationPort,
DeviceID,
EgressBits,
EgressPackets,
Ethertype,
FlowProtocol,
FlowTimestamp,
NumFlows,
PacketID,
Packets,
Protocol,
RuleIDs,
SampleRate,
SampleRateType,
SamplerAddress,
SourceAS,
SourceAddress,
SourcePort,
TcpFlags, and
Timestamp.
- Firewall events (added):
AISecurityInjectionScore,
AISecurityPIICategories,
AISecurityTokenCount, and
AISecurityUnsafeTopicCategories.
- HTTP requests (added):
AISecurityInjectionScore,
AISecurityPIICategories,
AISecurityTokenCount,
AISecurityUnsafeTopicCategories, and
Subrequests.
For the complete field definitions for each dataset, refer to Logpush datasets.