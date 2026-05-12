Metrics and analytics

R2 Data Catalog exposes metrics that allow you to monitor Iceberg REST API requests and table maintenance jobs (compaction and snapshot expiration) across your warehouses.

The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard are queried from Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically via GraphQL or any HTTP client.

Metrics

Data operations metrics

R2 Data Catalog exports the below metrics within the r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups dataset. These metrics track Iceberg REST API requests made to your catalog, such as loading tables, listing namespaces, and committing updates.

Metric GraphQL Field Name Aggregation Description Request count count count Total number of Iceberg REST API requests Request body bytes requestBodyBytes sum Total bytes sent in request bodies Request duration requestDurationMs sum, avg, quantiles Request duration in milliseconds

The r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups dataset provides the following dimensions for filtering and grouping queries:

warehouseName - The name of the R2 Data Catalog warehouse

- The name of the R2 Data Catalog warehouse operation - The Iceberg REST API operation name (for example, load-table , list-namespaces , commit-table )

- The Iceberg REST API operation name (for example, , , ) namespaceName - The Iceberg namespace targeted by the request, if applicable

- The Iceberg namespace targeted by the request, if applicable tableName - The Iceberg table targeted by the request, if applicable

- The Iceberg table targeted by the request, if applicable httpStatus - HTTP response status code

- HTTP response status code datetime - Request timestamp

- Request timestamp date - Request timestamp, truncated to the start of a day

- Request timestamp, truncated to the start of a day datetimeHour - Request timestamp, truncated to the start of an hour

- Request timestamp, truncated to the start of an hour datetimeMinute - Request timestamp, truncated to the start of a minute

- Request timestamp, truncated to the start of a minute datetimeFiveMinutes - Request timestamp, truncated to the start of five minutes

- Request timestamp, truncated to the start of five minutes datetimeFifteenMinutes - Request timestamp, truncated to the start of fifteen minutes

Table maintenance metrics

R2 Data Catalog exports the below metrics within the r2CatalogTableMaintenanceAdaptiveGroups dataset. These metrics track table maintenance jobs including compaction and snapshot expiration.

Metric GraphQL Field Name Aggregation Description Job count count count Total number of maintenance jobs executed Files processed filesProcessed sum Total input files processed by maintenance jobs Files output filesOutput sum Total output files created by maintenance jobs Input bytes inputBytes sum Total bytes read or scanned by maintenance jobs Output bytes outputBytes sum Total bytes written by maintenance jobs Job duration jobDurationMs sum, avg, quantiles Job duration in milliseconds

The r2CatalogTableMaintenanceAdaptiveGroups dataset provides the following dimensions for filtering and grouping queries:

warehouseName - The name of the R2 Data Catalog warehouse

- The name of the R2 Data Catalog warehouse jobType - The type of maintenance job ( compaction , snapshot-expiration )

- The type of maintenance job ( , ) namespaceName - The Iceberg namespace containing the table

- The Iceberg namespace containing the table tableName - The Iceberg table that was maintained

- The Iceberg table that was maintained success - Whether the job succeeded ( 1 ) or failed ( 0 )

- Whether the job succeeded ( ) or failed ( ) datetime - Job timestamp

- Job timestamp date - Job timestamp, truncated to the start of a day

- Job timestamp, truncated to the start of a day datetimeHour - Job timestamp, truncated to the start of an hour

- Job timestamp, truncated to the start of an hour datetimeMinute - Job timestamp, truncated to the start of a minute

- Job timestamp, truncated to the start of a minute datetimeFiveMinutes - Job timestamp, truncated to the start of five minutes

- Job timestamp, truncated to the start of five minutes datetimeFifteenMinutes - Job timestamp, truncated to the start of fifteen minutes

Query via the GraphQL API

You can programmatically query analytics for your R2 Data Catalog warehouses via the GraphQL Analytics API. This API queries the same datasets as the Cloudflare dashboard and supports GraphQL introspection.

R2 Data Catalog GraphQL datasets require an accountTag filter with your Cloudflare account ID.

Measure data operations over a time period

This query returns the total number of Iceberg REST API requests and total request duration, grouped by operation, for a specific warehouse.

query CatalogDataOperations ( $accountTag : String ! $warehouseName : String ! $datetimeStart : Time ! $datetimeEnd : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups ( limit : 10000 filter : { warehouseName : $warehouseName datetime_geq : $datetimeStart datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd } ) { count dimensions { operation } sum { requestBodyBytes requestDurationMs } avg { requestDurationMs } } } } }

Measure request latency percentiles

This query returns request duration percentiles for a specific warehouse, which is useful for understanding latency distribution.

query CatalogLatencyPercentiles ( $accountTag : String ! $warehouseName : String ! $datetimeStart : Time ! $datetimeEnd : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups ( limit : 10000 filter : { warehouseName : $warehouseName datetime_geq : $datetimeStart datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd } ) { count dimensions { operation } quantiles { requestDurationMsP50 requestDurationMsP90 requestDurationMsP99 } } } } }

Query table maintenance job metrics

This query returns a summary of compaction and snapshot expiration jobs for a specific warehouse, including files processed, bytes read and written, and success or failure status.

query CatalogMaintenanceMetrics ( $accountTag : String ! $warehouseName : String ! $datetimeStart : Time ! $datetimeEnd : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { r2CatalogTableMaintenanceAdaptiveGroups ( limit : 10000 filter : { warehouseName : $warehouseName datetime_geq : $datetimeStart datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd } ) { count dimensions { jobType tableName success } sum { filesProcessed filesOutput inputBytes outputBytes jobDurationMs } } } } }

Filter by operation or table

You can narrow results to a specific Iceberg operation or table. For example, to query only load-table operations for a specific table:

query CatalogFilterByOperation ( $accountTag : String ! $datetimeStart : Time ! $datetimeEnd : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups ( limit : 10000 filter : { warehouseName : "my-warehouse" operation : "load-table" tableName : "my_table" datetime_geq : $datetimeStart datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd } ) { count sum { requestDurationMs } } } } }

To query only failed maintenance jobs:

query CatalogFailedMaintenanceJobs ( $accountTag : String ! $datetimeStart : Time ! $datetimeEnd : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { r2CatalogTableMaintenanceAdaptiveGroups ( limit : 10000 filter : { warehouseName : "my-warehouse" success : 0 datetime_geq : $datetimeStart datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd } ) { count dimensions { jobType tableName } } } } }

Query across all warehouses

To query metrics across all warehouses on an account, omit the warehouseName filter and include warehouseName in the dimensions: