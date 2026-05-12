Metrics and analytics
R2 Data Catalog exposes metrics that allow you to monitor Iceberg REST API requests and table maintenance jobs (compaction and snapshot expiration) across your warehouses.
The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard are queried from Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically via GraphQL or any HTTP client.
R2 Data Catalog exports the below metrics within the
r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups dataset. These metrics track Iceberg REST API requests made to your catalog, such as loading tables, listing namespaces, and committing updates.
|Metric
|GraphQL Field Name
|Aggregation
|Description
|Request count
count
|count
|Total number of Iceberg REST API requests
|Request body bytes
requestBodyBytes
|sum
|Total bytes sent in request bodies
|Request duration
requestDurationMs
|sum, avg, quantiles
|Request duration in milliseconds
The
r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups dataset provides the following dimensions for filtering and grouping queries:
warehouseName- The name of the R2 Data Catalog warehouse
operation- The Iceberg REST API operation name (for example,
load-table,
list-namespaces,
commit-table)
namespaceName- The Iceberg namespace targeted by the request, if applicable
tableName- The Iceberg table targeted by the request, if applicable
httpStatus- HTTP response status code
datetime- Request timestamp
date- Request timestamp, truncated to the start of a day
datetimeHour- Request timestamp, truncated to the start of an hour
datetimeMinute- Request timestamp, truncated to the start of a minute
datetimeFiveMinutes- Request timestamp, truncated to the start of five minutes
datetimeFifteenMinutes- Request timestamp, truncated to the start of fifteen minutes
R2 Data Catalog exports the below metrics within the
r2CatalogTableMaintenanceAdaptiveGroups dataset. These metrics track table maintenance jobs including compaction and snapshot expiration.
|Metric
|GraphQL Field Name
|Aggregation
|Description
|Job count
count
|count
|Total number of maintenance jobs executed
|Files processed
filesProcessed
|sum
|Total input files processed by maintenance jobs
|Files output
filesOutput
|sum
|Total output files created by maintenance jobs
|Input bytes
inputBytes
|sum
|Total bytes read or scanned by maintenance jobs
|Output bytes
outputBytes
|sum
|Total bytes written by maintenance jobs
|Job duration
jobDurationMs
|sum, avg, quantiles
|Job duration in milliseconds
The
r2CatalogTableMaintenanceAdaptiveGroups dataset provides the following dimensions for filtering and grouping queries:
warehouseName- The name of the R2 Data Catalog warehouse
jobType- The type of maintenance job (
compaction,
snapshot-expiration)
namespaceName- The Iceberg namespace containing the table
tableName- The Iceberg table that was maintained
success- Whether the job succeeded (
1) or failed (
0)
datetime- Job timestamp
date- Job timestamp, truncated to the start of a day
datetimeHour- Job timestamp, truncated to the start of an hour
datetimeMinute- Job timestamp, truncated to the start of a minute
datetimeFiveMinutes- Job timestamp, truncated to the start of five minutes
datetimeFifteenMinutes- Job timestamp, truncated to the start of fifteen minutes
You can programmatically query analytics for your R2 Data Catalog warehouses via the GraphQL Analytics API. This API queries the same datasets as the Cloudflare dashboard and supports GraphQL introspection.
R2 Data Catalog GraphQL datasets require an
accountTag filter with your Cloudflare account ID.
This query returns the total number of Iceberg REST API requests and total request duration, grouped by operation, for a specific warehouse.
This query returns request duration percentiles for a specific warehouse, which is useful for understanding latency distribution.
This query returns a summary of compaction and snapshot expiration jobs for a specific warehouse, including files processed, bytes read and written, and success or failure status.
You can narrow results to a specific Iceberg operation or table. For example, to query only
load-table operations for a specific table:
To query only failed maintenance jobs:
To query metrics across all warehouses on an account, omit the
warehouseName filter and include
warehouseName in the dimensions: