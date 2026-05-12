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Metrics and analytics

R2 Data Catalog exposes metrics that allow you to monitor Iceberg REST API requests and table maintenance jobs (compaction and snapshot expiration) across your warehouses.

The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard are queried from Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically via GraphQL or any HTTP client.

Metrics

Data operations metrics

R2 Data Catalog exports the below metrics within the r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups dataset. These metrics track Iceberg REST API requests made to your catalog, such as loading tables, listing namespaces, and committing updates.

MetricGraphQL Field NameAggregationDescription
Request countcountcountTotal number of Iceberg REST API requests
Request body bytesrequestBodyBytessumTotal bytes sent in request bodies
Request durationrequestDurationMssum, avg, quantilesRequest duration in milliseconds

The r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups dataset provides the following dimensions for filtering and grouping queries:

  • warehouseName - The name of the R2 Data Catalog warehouse
  • operation - The Iceberg REST API operation name (for example, load-table, list-namespaces, commit-table)
  • namespaceName - The Iceberg namespace targeted by the request, if applicable
  • tableName - The Iceberg table targeted by the request, if applicable
  • httpStatus - HTTP response status code
  • datetime - Request timestamp
  • date - Request timestamp, truncated to the start of a day
  • datetimeHour - Request timestamp, truncated to the start of an hour
  • datetimeMinute - Request timestamp, truncated to the start of a minute
  • datetimeFiveMinutes - Request timestamp, truncated to the start of five minutes
  • datetimeFifteenMinutes - Request timestamp, truncated to the start of fifteen minutes

Table maintenance metrics

R2 Data Catalog exports the below metrics within the r2CatalogTableMaintenanceAdaptiveGroups dataset. These metrics track table maintenance jobs including compaction and snapshot expiration.

MetricGraphQL Field NameAggregationDescription
Job countcountcountTotal number of maintenance jobs executed
Files processedfilesProcessedsumTotal input files processed by maintenance jobs
Files outputfilesOutputsumTotal output files created by maintenance jobs
Input bytesinputBytessumTotal bytes read or scanned by maintenance jobs
Output bytesoutputBytessumTotal bytes written by maintenance jobs
Job durationjobDurationMssum, avg, quantilesJob duration in milliseconds

The r2CatalogTableMaintenanceAdaptiveGroups dataset provides the following dimensions for filtering and grouping queries:

  • warehouseName - The name of the R2 Data Catalog warehouse
  • jobType - The type of maintenance job (compaction, snapshot-expiration)
  • namespaceName - The Iceberg namespace containing the table
  • tableName - The Iceberg table that was maintained
  • success - Whether the job succeeded (1) or failed (0)
  • datetime - Job timestamp
  • date - Job timestamp, truncated to the start of a day
  • datetimeHour - Job timestamp, truncated to the start of an hour
  • datetimeMinute - Job timestamp, truncated to the start of a minute
  • datetimeFiveMinutes - Job timestamp, truncated to the start of five minutes
  • datetimeFifteenMinutes - Job timestamp, truncated to the start of fifteen minutes

Query via the GraphQL API

You can programmatically query analytics for your R2 Data Catalog warehouses via the GraphQL Analytics API. This API queries the same datasets as the Cloudflare dashboard and supports GraphQL introspection.

R2 Data Catalog GraphQL datasets require an accountTag filter with your Cloudflare account ID.

Measure data operations over a time period

This query returns the total number of Iceberg REST API requests and total request duration, grouped by operation, for a specific warehouse.

query CatalogDataOperations(
  $accountTag: String!
  $warehouseName: String!
  $datetimeStart: Time!
  $datetimeEnd: Time!
) {
  viewer {
    accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) {
      r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups(
        limit: 10000
        filter: {
          warehouseName: $warehouseName
          datetime_geq: $datetimeStart
          datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
        }
      ) {
        count
        dimensions {
          operation
        }
        sum {
          requestBodyBytes
          requestDurationMs
        }
        avg {
          requestDurationMs
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

Measure request latency percentiles

This query returns request duration percentiles for a specific warehouse, which is useful for understanding latency distribution.

query CatalogLatencyPercentiles(
  $accountTag: String!
  $warehouseName: String!
  $datetimeStart: Time!
  $datetimeEnd: Time!
) {
  viewer {
    accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) {
      r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups(
        limit: 10000
        filter: {
          warehouseName: $warehouseName
          datetime_geq: $datetimeStart
          datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
        }
      ) {
        count
        dimensions {
          operation
        }
        quantiles {
          requestDurationMsP50
          requestDurationMsP90
          requestDurationMsP99
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

Query table maintenance job metrics

This query returns a summary of compaction and snapshot expiration jobs for a specific warehouse, including files processed, bytes read and written, and success or failure status.

query CatalogMaintenanceMetrics(
  $accountTag: String!
  $warehouseName: String!
  $datetimeStart: Time!
  $datetimeEnd: Time!
) {
  viewer {
    accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) {
      r2CatalogTableMaintenanceAdaptiveGroups(
        limit: 10000
        filter: {
          warehouseName: $warehouseName
          datetime_geq: $datetimeStart
          datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
        }
      ) {
        count
        dimensions {
          jobType
          tableName
          success
        }
        sum {
          filesProcessed
          filesOutput
          inputBytes
          outputBytes
          jobDurationMs
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

Filter by operation or table

You can narrow results to a specific Iceberg operation or table. For example, to query only load-table operations for a specific table:

query CatalogFilterByOperation(
  $accountTag: String!
  $datetimeStart: Time!
  $datetimeEnd: Time!
) {
  viewer {
    accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) {
      r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups(
        limit: 10000
        filter: {
          warehouseName: "my-warehouse"
          operation: "load-table"
          tableName: "my_table"
          datetime_geq: $datetimeStart
          datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
        }
      ) {
        count
        sum {
          requestDurationMs
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

To query only failed maintenance jobs:

query CatalogFailedMaintenanceJobs(
  $accountTag: String!
  $datetimeStart: Time!
  $datetimeEnd: Time!
) {
  viewer {
    accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) {
      r2CatalogTableMaintenanceAdaptiveGroups(
        limit: 10000
        filter: {
          warehouseName: "my-warehouse"
          success: 0
          datetime_geq: $datetimeStart
          datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
        }
      ) {
        count
        dimensions {
          jobType
          tableName
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

Query across all warehouses

To query metrics across all warehouses on an account, omit the warehouseName filter and include warehouseName in the dimensions:

query CatalogAllWarehouses(
  $accountTag: String!
  $datetimeStart: Time!
  $datetimeEnd: Time!
) {
  viewer {
    accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) {
      r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups(
        limit: 10000
        filter: { datetime_geq: $datetimeStart, datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd }
      ) {
        count
        dimensions {
          warehouseName
          operation
        }
        sum {
          requestDurationMs
        }
      }
    }
  }
}