Event subscriptions allow you to receive messages when events occur across your Cloudflare account. Cloudflare products (e.g., KV, Workers AI, Workers) can publish structured events to a queue, which you can then consume with Workers or HTTP pull consumers to build custom workflows, integrations, or logic.

What is an event?

An event is a structured record of something happening in your Cloudflare account – like a Workers AI batch request being queued, a Worker build completing, or an R2 bucket being created. When you subscribe to these events, your queue will automatically start receiving messages when the events occur.

Learn more

Manage event subscriptions Learn how to create, configure, and manage event subscriptions for your queues.