Radar now includes an MRT Explorer ↗ tool in the Routing section. Route collectors like RIPE RIS and RouteViews publish MRT (Multi-Threaded Routing Toolkit) dump files containing BGP announcements, withdrawals, and route attributes. The new tool parses these files entirely in the browser — nothing gets uploaded.

Loading a file

Paste a URL to fetch an MRT file remotely, drag and drop one onto the page, or browse for a local file. Gzip and bzip2 compressed files are supported. A sample file is also available to get started right away.

Inspecting events

Once parsed, the tool lists every BGP event with its timestamp, prefix, AS path, OTC (Only to Customer), and community attributes.

Event details

Clicking on the "View details" action opens a modal with additional properties and the full event JSON.

Shareable URLs

When loading a file by URL, the query string captures the source so the link can be shared directly — the recipient's browser immediately fetches and parses the same file.

Try the MRT Explorer on Cloudflare Radar ↗.