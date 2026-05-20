Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Content type distribution and API traffic share on Cloudflare Radar
Radar now includes two new charts on the traffic page ↗ that provide deeper insights into the composition of HTTP traffic: a content type distribution chart and an API traffic share chart.
The new Content type ↗ chart displays the distribution of HTTP response content types, grouped into high-level categories. A traffic type selector allows filtering by human, bot, or all traffic. The existing Bot vs. Human ↗ chart also gained a content type category filter, allowing users to see the bot/human split for specific content categories.
Content type categories:
- HTML — Web pages (
text/html)
- Images — All image formats (
image/*)
- JSON — JSON data and API responses (
application/json,
*+json)
- JavaScript — Scripts (
application/javascript,
text/javascript)
- CSS — Stylesheets (
text/css)
- Plain Text — Unformatted text (
text/plain)
- Fonts — Web fonts (
font/*,
application/font-*)
- XML — XML documents and feeds (
text/xml,
application/xml,
application/rss+xml,
application/atom+xml)
- YAML — Configuration files (
text/yaml,
application/yaml)
- Video — Video content and streaming (
video/*,
application/ogg,
*mpegurl)
- Audio — Audio content (
audio/*)
- Markdown — Markdown documents (
text/markdown)
- Documents — PDFs, Office documents, ePub, CSV (
application/pdf,
application/msword,
text/csv)
- Binary — Executables, archives, WebAssembly (
application/octet-stream,
application/zip,
application/wasm)
- Serialization — Binary API formats (
application/protobuf,
application/grpc,
application/msgpack)
- Other — All other content types
The
CONTENT_TYPE dimension and
contentType filter are available on the HTTP summary, timeseries groups, and timeseries endpoints.
The new API traffic ↗ chart shows the percentage of dynamic (non-cacheable) HTTP request traffic that is API-related. API traffic is identified by JSON or XML response content types (
application/json,
application/xml,
text/xml) on HTTP requests that returned a 200 status code. A traffic type selector allows switching between human traffic, bot traffic, or all traffic.
The
API_TRAFFIC dimension is available on the existing HTTP summary and timeseries groups endpoints. An
apiTraffic filter (
API or
NON_API) can also be applied to HTTP timeseries requests to retrieve raw request counts for API-only or non-API traffic.
Visit the Radar traffic page ↗ to explore these new charts.