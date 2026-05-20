Content type distribution and API traffic share on Cloudflare Radar

Radar now includes two new charts on the traffic page ↗ that provide deeper insights into the composition of HTTP traffic: a content type distribution chart and an API traffic share chart.

Content type distribution

The new Content type ↗ chart displays the distribution of HTTP response content types, grouped into high-level categories. A traffic type selector allows filtering by human, bot, or all traffic. The existing Bot vs. Human ↗ chart also gained a content type category filter, allowing users to see the bot/human split for specific content categories.

Content type categories:

HTML — Web pages ( text/html )

— Web pages ( ) Images — All image formats ( image/* )

— All image formats ( ) JSON — JSON data and API responses ( application/json , *+json )

— JSON data and API responses ( , ) JavaScript — Scripts ( application/javascript , text/javascript )

— Scripts ( , ) CSS — Stylesheets ( text/css )

— Stylesheets ( ) Plain Text — Unformatted text ( text/plain )

— Unformatted text ( ) Fonts — Web fonts ( font/* , application/font-* )

— Web fonts ( , ) XML — XML documents and feeds ( text/xml , application/xml , application/rss+xml , application/atom+xml )

— XML documents and feeds ( , , , ) YAML — Configuration files ( text/yaml , application/yaml )

— Configuration files ( , ) Video — Video content and streaming ( video/* , application/ogg , *mpegurl )

— Video content and streaming ( , , ) Audio — Audio content ( audio/* )

— Audio content ( ) Markdown — Markdown documents ( text/markdown )

— Markdown documents ( ) Documents — PDFs, Office documents, ePub, CSV ( application/pdf , application/msword , text/csv )

— PDFs, Office documents, ePub, CSV ( , , ) Binary — Executables, archives, WebAssembly ( application/octet-stream , application/zip , application/wasm )

— Executables, archives, WebAssembly ( , , ) Serialization — Binary API formats ( application/protobuf , application/grpc , application/msgpack )

— Binary API formats ( , , ) Other — All other content types

The CONTENT_TYPE dimension and contentType filter are available on the HTTP summary, timeseries groups, and timeseries endpoints.

API traffic share

The new API traffic ↗ chart shows the percentage of dynamic (non-cacheable) HTTP request traffic that is API-related. API traffic is identified by JSON or XML response content types ( application/json , application/xml , text/xml ) on HTTP requests that returned a 200 status code. A traffic type selector allows switching between human traffic, bot traffic, or all traffic.

The API_TRAFFIC dimension is available on the existing HTTP summary and timeseries groups endpoints. An apiTraffic filter ( API or NON_API ) can also be applied to HTTP timeseries requests to retrieve raw request counts for API-only or non-API traffic.

Visit the Radar traffic page ↗ to explore these new charts.