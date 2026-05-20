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Content type distribution and API traffic share on Cloudflare Radar

Radar

Radar now includes two new charts on the traffic page that provide deeper insights into the composition of HTTP traffic: a content type distribution chart and an API traffic share chart.

Content type distribution

The new Content type chart displays the distribution of HTTP response content types, grouped into high-level categories. A traffic type selector allows filtering by human, bot, or all traffic. The existing Bot vs. Human chart also gained a content type category filter, allowing users to see the bot/human split for specific content categories.

Screenshot of the content type distribution chart on the Radar traffic page

Content type categories:

  • HTML — Web pages (text/html)
  • Images — All image formats (image/*)
  • JSON — JSON data and API responses (application/json, *+json)
  • JavaScript — Scripts (application/javascript, text/javascript)
  • CSS — Stylesheets (text/css)
  • Plain Text — Unformatted text (text/plain)
  • Fonts — Web fonts (font/*, application/font-*)
  • XML — XML documents and feeds (text/xml, application/xml, application/rss+xml, application/atom+xml)
  • YAML — Configuration files (text/yaml, application/yaml)
  • Video — Video content and streaming (video/*, application/ogg, *mpegurl)
  • Audio — Audio content (audio/*)
  • Markdown — Markdown documents (text/markdown)
  • Documents — PDFs, Office documents, ePub, CSV (application/pdf, application/msword, text/csv)
  • Binary — Executables, archives, WebAssembly (application/octet-stream, application/zip, application/wasm)
  • Serialization — Binary API formats (application/protobuf, application/grpc, application/msgpack)
  • Other — All other content types

The CONTENT_TYPE dimension and contentType filter are available on the HTTP summary, timeseries groups, and timeseries endpoints.

API traffic share

The new API traffic chart shows the percentage of dynamic (non-cacheable) HTTP request traffic that is API-related. API traffic is identified by JSON or XML response content types (application/json, application/xml, text/xml) on HTTP requests that returned a 200 status code. A traffic type selector allows switching between human traffic, bot traffic, or all traffic.

Screenshot of the API traffic share chart on the Radar traffic page

The API_TRAFFIC dimension is available on the existing HTTP summary and timeseries groups endpoints. An apiTraffic filter (API or NON_API) can also be applied to HTTP timeseries requests to retrieve raw request counts for API-only or non-API traffic.

Visit the Radar traffic page to explore these new charts.