SSH through Wrangler is now enabled by default for Containers. Previously, you had to set ssh.enabled to true in your Container configuration before you could connect.

This change does not expose any publicly accessible ports on your Container. The SSH service is reachable only through wrangler containers ssh , which authenticates against your Cloudflare account. You also need to add an ssh-ed25519 public key to authorized_keys before anyone can connect, so enabling SSH alone does not grant access.

To connect, add a public key to your Container configuration and run wrangler containers ssh <INSTANCE_ID> :

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " containers " : [ { " authorized_keys " : [ { " name " : "<NAME>" , " public_key " : "<YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY_HERE>" , }, ], }, ], } TOML [[ containers ]] [[ containers . authorized_keys ]] name = "<NAME>" public_key = "<YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY_HERE>"

To disable SSH, set ssh.enabled to false in your Container configuration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " containers " : [ { " ssh " : { " enabled " : false , }, }, ], } TOML [[ containers ]] [ containers . ssh ] enabled = false

For more information, refer to the SSH documentation.