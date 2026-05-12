Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
SSH through Wrangler is now enabled by default for Containers
SSH through Wrangler is now enabled by default for Containers. Previously, you had to set
ssh.enabled to
true in your Container configuration before you could connect.
This change does not expose any publicly accessible ports on your Container. The SSH service is reachable only through
wrangler containers ssh, which authenticates against your Cloudflare account. You also need to add an
ssh-ed25519 public key to
authorized_keys before anyone can connect, so enabling SSH alone does not grant access.
To connect, add a public key to your Container configuration and run
wrangler containers ssh <INSTANCE_ID>:
To disable SSH, set
ssh.enabled to
false in your Container configuration:
For more information, refer to the SSH documentation.