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WAF Release - 2026-05-20

WAF

Key Findings

  • Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against broad classes of web attacks and strengthen behavioral coverage.

Continuous Rule Improvements

We are continuously refining our managed rules to provide more resilient protection and deeper insights into attack patterns. To ensure an optimal security posture, we recommend consistently monitoring the Security Events dashboard and adjusting rule actions as these enhancements are deployed.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASitecore - Cache Poisoning - CVE:CVE-2025-53693 BetaN/ABlock

This rule is merged into the original rule "Sitecore - Cache Poisoning - CVE:CVE-2025-53693" (ID: ).