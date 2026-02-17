Build AI-powered chat interfaces with AIChatAgent and useAgentChat . Messages are automatically persisted to SQLite, streams resume on disconnect, and tool calls work across server and client.

Overview

The @cloudflare/ai-chat package provides two main exports:

Export Import Purpose AIChatAgent @cloudflare/ai-chat Server-side agent class with message persistence and streaming useAgentChat @cloudflare/ai-chat/react React hook for building chat UIs

Built on the AI SDK ↗ and Cloudflare Durable Objects, you get:

Automatic message persistence — conversations stored in SQLite, survive restarts

— conversations stored in SQLite, survive restarts Resumable streaming — disconnected clients resume mid-stream without data loss

— disconnected clients resume mid-stream without data loss Real-time sync — messages broadcast to all connected clients via WebSocket

— messages broadcast to all connected clients via WebSocket Tool support — server-side, client-side, and human-in-the-loop tool patterns

— server-side, client-side, and human-in-the-loop tool patterns Data parts — attach typed JSON (citations, progress, usage) to messages alongside text

— attach typed JSON (citations, progress, usage) to messages alongside text Row size protection — automatic compaction when messages approach SQLite limits

Quick start

Install

Terminal window npm install @cloudflare/ai-chat agents ai

Server

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { streamText , convertToModelMessages } from "ai" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { // Use any provicer such as workers-ai-provider, openai, anthropic, google, etc. const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { streamText , convertToModelMessages } from "ai" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { // Use any provicer such as workers-ai-provider, openai, anthropic, google, etc. const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

Client

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , status } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; return ( < div > { messages . map (( msg ) => ( < div key = { msg . id }> < strong >{ msg . role }:</ strong > { msg . parts . map (( part , i ) => part . type === "text" ? < span key = { i }>{ part . text }</ span > : null , )} </ div > ))} < form onSubmit = {( e ) => { e . preventDefault (); const input = e . currentTarget . elements . namedItem ( "input" ) ; sendMessage ({ text: input . value }); input . value = "" ; }} > < input name = "input" placeholder = "Type a message..." /> < button type = "submit" disabled = { status === "streaming" }> Send </ button > </ form > </ div > ) ; } TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , status } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; return ( < div > { messages . map (( msg ) => ( < div key = { msg. id } > < strong > { msg. role } : < / strong > { msg . parts . map (( part , i ) => part . type === " text " ? < span key = { i } > { part. text } </ span > : null , ) } </ div > )) } < form onSubmit = { (e) => { e . preventDefault () ; const input = e . currentTarget . elements . namedItem ( "input" , ) as HTMLInputElement ; sendMessage ( { text : input . value } ) ; input . value = "" ; }} > < input name = "input" placeholder = "Type a message..." /> < button type = "submit" disabled = { status === "streaming" } > Send </ button > </ form > </ div > ) ; }

Wrangler configuration

// wrangler.jsonc { " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" }, " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [{ " name " : "ChatAgent" , " class_name " : "ChatAgent" }], }, " migrations " : [{ " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "ChatAgent" ] }], }

The new_sqlite_classes migration is required — AIChatAgent uses SQLite for message persistence and stream chunk buffering.

How it works

sequenceDiagram participant Client as Client (useAgentChat) participant Agent as AIChatAgent participant DB as SQLite Client->>Agent: CF_AGENT_USE_CHAT_REQUEST (WebSocket) Agent->>DB: Persist messages Agent->>Agent: onChatMessage() loop Streaming response Agent-->>Client: CF_AGENT_USE_CHAT_RESPONSE (chunks) Agent->>DB: Buffer chunks end Agent->>DB: Persist final message Agent-->>Client: CF_AGENT_CHAT_MESSAGES (broadcast to all clients)

The client sends a message via WebSocket AIChatAgent persists messages to SQLite and calls your onChatMessage method Your method returns a streaming Response (typically from streamText ) Chunks stream back over WebSocket in real-time When the stream completes, the final message is persisted and broadcast to all connections

Server API

AIChatAgent

Extends Agent from the agents package. Manages conversation state, persistence, and streaming.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { // Access current messages // this.messages: UIMessage[] // Limit stored messages (optional) maxPersistedMessages = 200 ; async onChatMessage ( onFinish , options ) { // onFinish: optional callback for streamText (cleanup is automatic) // options.abortSignal: cancel signal // options.body: custom data from client // Return a Response (streaming or plain text) } } TypeScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { // Access current messages // this.messages: UIMessage[] // Limit stored messages (optional) maxPersistedMessages = 200 ; async onChatMessage ( onFinish ? , options ? ) { // onFinish: optional callback for streamText (cleanup is automatic) // options.abortSignal: cancel signal // options.body: custom data from client // Return a Response (streaming or plain text) } }

onChatMessage

This is the main method you override. It receives the conversation context and should return a Response .

Streaming response (most common):

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , system : "You are a helpful assistant." , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , system : "You are a helpful assistant." , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

Plain text response:

TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { return new Response ( "Hello! I am a simple agent." , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/plain" }, } ) ; } }

Accessing custom body data:

TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage ( _onFinish , options ) { const { timezone , userId } = options ?. body ?? {}; // Use these values in your LLM call or business logic } }

The current conversation history, loaded from SQLite. This is an array of UIMessage objects from the AI SDK. Messages are automatically persisted after each interaction.

maxPersistedMessages

Cap the number of messages stored in SQLite. When the limit is exceeded, the oldest messages are deleted. This controls storage only — it does not affect what is sent to the LLM.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { maxPersistedMessages = 200 ; } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { maxPersistedMessages = 200 ; }

To control what is sent to the model, use the AI SDK's pruneMessages() :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , pruneMessages } from "ai" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : pruneMessages ( { messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , reasoning : "before-last-message" , toolCalls : "before-last-2-messages" , } ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , pruneMessages } from "ai" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : pruneMessages ( { messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , reasoning : "before-last-message" , toolCalls : "before-last-2-messages" , } ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

persistMessages and saveMessages

For advanced cases, you can manually persist messages:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Persist messages without triggering a new response await this . persistMessages ( messages ) ; // Persist messages AND trigger onChatMessage (e.g., programmatic messages) await this . saveMessages ( messages ) ; TypeScript // Persist messages without triggering a new response await this . persistMessages ( messages ) ; // Persist messages AND trigger onChatMessage (e.g., programmatic messages) await this . saveMessages ( messages ) ;

Lifecycle hooks

Override onConnect and onClose to add custom logic. Stream resumption and message sync are handled for you:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { // Your custom logic (e.g., logging, auth checks) console . log ( "Client connected:" , connection . id ) ; // Stream resumption and message sync are handled automatically } async onClose ( connection , code , reason , wasClean ) { console . log ( "Client disconnected:" , connection . id ) ; // Connection cleanup is handled automatically } } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { // Your custom logic (e.g., logging, auth checks) console . log ( "Client connected:" , connection . id ) ; // Stream resumption and message sync are handled automatically } async onClose ( connection , code , reason , wasClean ) { console . log ( "Client disconnected:" , connection . id ) ; // Connection cleanup is handled automatically } }

The destroy() method cancels any pending chat requests and cleans up stream state. It is called automatically when the Durable Object is evicted, but you can call it manually if needed.

Request cancellation

When a user clicks "stop" in the chat UI, the client sends a CF_AGENT_CHAT_REQUEST_CANCEL message. The server propagates this to the abortSignal in options :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage ( _onFinish , options ) { const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , abortSignal : options ?. abortSignal , // Pass through for cancellation } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage ( _onFinish , options ) { const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , abortSignal : options ?. abortSignal , // Pass through for cancellation } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

Warning If you do not pass abortSignal to streamText , the LLM call will continue running in the background even after the user cancels. Always forward it when possible.

Client API

useAgentChat

React hook that connects to an AIChatAgent over WebSocket. Wraps the AI SDK's useChat with a native WebSocket transport.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , clearHistory , addToolOutput , addToolApprovalResponse , setMessages , status , } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; // ... } TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , clearHistory , addToolOutput , addToolApprovalResponse , setMessages , status , } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; // ... }

Options

Option Type Default Description agent ReturnType<typeof useAgent> Required Agent connection from useAgent onToolCall ({ toolCall, addToolOutput }) => void — Handle client-side tool execution autoContinueAfterToolResult boolean true Auto-continue conversation after client tool results and approvals resume boolean true Enable automatic stream resumption on reconnect body object | () => object — Custom data sent with every request prepareSendMessagesRequest (options) => { body?, headers? } — Advanced per-request customization getInitialMessages (options) => Promise<UIMessage[]> or null — Custom initial message loader. Set to null to skip the HTTP fetch entirely (useful when providing messages directly)

Return values

Property Type Description messages UIMessage[] Current conversation messages sendMessage (message) => void Send a message clearHistory () => void Clear conversation (client and server) addToolOutput ({ toolCallId, output }) => void Provide output for a client-side tool addToolApprovalResponse ({ id, approved }) => void Approve or reject a tool requiring approval setMessages (messages | updater) => void Set messages directly (syncs to server) status string "idle" , "submitted" , "streaming" , or "error"

AIChatAgent supports three tool patterns, all using the AI SDK's tool() function:

Pattern Where it runs When to use Server-side Server (automatic) API calls, database queries, computations Client-side Browser (via onToolCall ) Geolocation, clipboard, camera, local storage Approval Server (after user approval) Payments, deletions, external actions

Tools with an execute function run automatically on the server:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , tool , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { getWeather : tool ( { description : "Get weather for a city" , inputSchema : z . object ( { city : z . string () } ) , execute : async ({ city }) => { const data = await fetchWeather ( city ) ; return { temperature : data . temp , condition : data . condition }; }, } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , tool , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { getWeather : tool ( { description : "Get weather for a city" , inputSchema : z . object ( { city : z . string () } ) , execute : async ({ city }) => { const data = await fetchWeather ( city ) ; return { temperature : data . temp , condition : data . condition }; }, } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

Define a tool on the server without execute , then handle it on the client with onToolCall . Use this for tools that need browser APIs.

Server:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript tools : { getLocation : tool ( { description : "Get the user's location from the browser" , inputSchema : z . object ( {} ) , // No execute — the client handles it } ) ; } TypeScript tools : { getLocation : tool ( { description : "Get the user's location from the browser" , inputSchema : z . object ( {} ) , // No execute — the client handles it } ) ; }

Client:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { messages , sendMessage } = useAgentChat ( { agent , onToolCall : async ({ toolCall , addToolOutput }) => { if ( toolCall . toolName === "getLocation" ) { const pos = await new Promise ( ( resolve , reject ) => navigator . geolocation . getCurrentPosition ( resolve , reject ) , ) ; addToolOutput ( { toolCallId : toolCall . toolCallId , output : { lat : pos . coords . latitude , lng : pos . coords . longitude }, } ) ; } }, } ) ; TypeScript const { messages , sendMessage } = useAgentChat ( { agent , onToolCall : async ({ toolCall , addToolOutput }) => { if ( toolCall . toolName === "getLocation" ) { const pos = await new Promise ( ( resolve , reject ) => navigator . geolocation . getCurrentPosition ( resolve , reject ) , ) ; addToolOutput ( { toolCallId : toolCall . toolCallId , output : { lat : pos . coords . latitude , lng : pos . coords . longitude }, } ) ; } }, } ) ;

When the LLM invokes getLocation , the stream pauses. The onToolCall callback fires, your code provides the output, and the conversation continues.

Tool approval (human-in-the-loop)

Use needsApproval for tools that require user confirmation before executing.

Server:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript tools : { processPayment : tool ( { description : "Process a payment" , inputSchema : z . object ( { amount : z . number () , recipient : z . string () , } ) , needsApproval : async ({ amount }) => amount > 100 , execute : async ({ amount , recipient }) => charge ( amount , recipient ) , } ) ; } TypeScript tools : { processPayment : tool ( { description : "Process a payment" , inputSchema : z . object ( { amount : z . number () , recipient : z . string () , } ) , needsApproval : async ({ amount }) => amount > 100 , execute : async ({ amount , recipient }) => charge ( amount , recipient ) , } ) ; }

Client:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { messages , addToolApprovalResponse } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; // Render pending approvals from message parts { messages . map ( ( msg ) => msg . parts . filter ( ( part ) => part . type === "tool" && part . state === "approval-required" , ) . map ( ( part ) => ( < div key = { part . toolCallId }> < p >Approve { part . toolName }?</ p > < button onClick = {() => addToolApprovalResponse ({ id: part . toolCallId , approved: true , }) } > Approve </ button > < button onClick = {() => addToolApprovalResponse ({ id: part . toolCallId , approved: false , }) } > Reject </ button > </ div > )) , ) ; } TypeScript const { messages , addToolApprovalResponse } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; // Render pending approvals from message parts { messages . map ( ( msg ) => msg . parts . filter ( ( part ) => part . type === "tool" && part . state === "approval-required" , ) . map ( ( part ) => ( < div key = { part. toolCallId } > < p > Approve { part . toolName } ? </ p > < button onClick = { () => addToolApprovalResponse ({ id : part . toolCallId , approved : true , }) } > Approve </ button > < button onClick = { () => addToolApprovalResponse ({ id : part . toolCallId , approved : false , }) } > Reject </ button > </ div > )) , ); }

For more patterns, refer to Human-in-the-loop.

Custom request data

Include custom data with every chat request using the body option:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { messages , sendMessage } = useAgentChat ( { agent , body : { timezone : Intl . DateTimeFormat () . resolvedOptions () . timeZone , userId : currentUser . id , }, } ) ; TypeScript const { messages , sendMessage } = useAgentChat ( { agent , body : { timezone : Intl . DateTimeFormat () . resolvedOptions () . timeZone , userId : currentUser . id , }, } ) ;

For dynamic values, use a function:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript body : () => ( { token : getAuthToken () , timestamp : Date . now () , } ) ; TypeScript body : () => ( { token : getAuthToken () , timestamp : Date . now () , } ) ;

Access these fields on the server:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage ( _onFinish , options ) { const { timezone , userId } = options ?. body ?? {}; // ... } } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage ( _onFinish , options ) { const { timezone , userId } = options ?. body ?? {}; // ... } }

For advanced per-request customization (custom headers, different body per request), use prepareSendMessagesRequest :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { messages , sendMessage } = useAgentChat ( { agent , prepareSendMessagesRequest : async ({ messages , trigger }) => ( { headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ await getToken () } ` }, body : { requestedAt : Date . now () }, } ) , } ) ; TypeScript const { messages , sendMessage } = useAgentChat ( { agent , prepareSendMessagesRequest : async ({ messages , trigger }) => ( { headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ await getToken () } ` }, body : { requestedAt : Date . now () }, } ) , } ) ;

Data parts

Data parts let you attach typed JSON to messages alongside text — progress indicators, source citations, token usage, or any structured data your UI needs.

Writing data parts (server)

Use createUIMessageStream with writer.write() to send data parts from the server:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , createUIMessageStream , createUIMessageStreamResponse , } from "ai" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const stream = createUIMessageStream ( { execute : async ({ writer }) => { const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; // Merge the LLM stream writer . merge ( result . toUIMessageStream ()) ; // Write a data part — persisted to message.parts writer . write ( { type : "data-sources" , id : "src-1" , data : { query : "agents" , status : "searching" , results : [] }, } ) ; // Later: update the same part in-place (same type + id) writer . write ( { type : "data-sources" , id : "src-1" , data : { query : "agents" , status : "found" , results : [ "Agents SDK docs" , "Durable Objects guide" ] , }, } ) ; }, } ) ; return createUIMessageStreamResponse ( { stream } ) ; } } TypeScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , createUIMessageStream , createUIMessageStreamResponse , } from "ai" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const stream = createUIMessageStream ( { execute : async ({ writer }) => { const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; // Merge the LLM stream writer . merge ( result . toUIMessageStream ()) ; // Write a data part — persisted to message.parts writer . write ( { type : "data-sources" , id : "src-1" , data : { query : "agents" , status : "searching" , results : [] }, } ) ; // Later: update the same part in-place (same type + id) writer . write ( { type : "data-sources" , id : "src-1" , data : { query : "agents" , status : "found" , results : [ "Agents SDK docs" , "Durable Objects guide" ] , }, } ) ; }, } ) ; return createUIMessageStreamResponse ( { stream } ) ; } }

Three patterns

Pattern How Persisted? Use case Reconciliation Same type + id → updates in-place Yes Progressive state (searching → found) Append No id , or different id → appends Yes Log entries, multiple citations Transient transient: true → not added to message.parts No Ephemeral status (thinking indicator)

Transient parts are broadcast to connected clients in real time but excluded from SQLite persistence and message.parts . Use the onData callback to consume them.

Reading data parts (client)

Non-transient data parts appear in message.parts . Use the UIMessage generic to type them:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; const { messages } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; // Typed access — no casts needed for ( const msg of messages ) { for ( const part of msg . parts ) { if ( part . type === "data-sources" ) { console . log ( part . data . results ) ; // string[] } } } TypeScript import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; import type { UIMessage } from "ai" ; type ChatMessage = UIMessage < unknown , { sources : { query : string ; status : string ; results : string [] }; usage : { model : string ; inputTokens : number ; outputTokens : number }; } >; const { messages } = useAgentChat < unknown , ChatMessage > ( { agent } ) ; // Typed access — no casts needed for ( const msg of messages ) { for ( const part of msg . parts ) { if ( part . type === "data-sources" ) { console . log ( part . data . results ) ; // string[] } } }

Transient parts with onData

Transient data parts are not in message.parts . Use the onData callback instead:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const [ thinking , setThinking ] = useState (false) ; const { messages } = useAgentChat ( { agent , onData ( part ) { if ( part . type === "data-thinking" ) { setThinking (true) ; } }, } ) ; TypeScript const [ thinking , setThinking ] = useState (false) ; const { messages } = useAgentChat < unknown , ChatMessage > ( { agent , onData ( part ) { if ( part . type === "data-thinking" ) { setThinking (true) ; } }, } ) ;

On the server, write transient parts with transient: true :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript writer . write ( { transient : true , type : "data-thinking" , data : { model : "glm-4.7-flash" , startedAt : new Date () . toISOString () }, } ) ; TypeScript writer . write ( { transient : true , type : "data-thinking" , data : { model : "glm-4.7-flash" , startedAt : new Date () . toISOString () }, } ) ;

onData fires on all code paths — new messages, stream resumption, and cross-tab broadcasts.

Resumable streaming

Streams automatically resume when a client disconnects and reconnects. No configuration is needed — it works out of the box.

When streaming is active:

All chunks are buffered in SQLite as they are generated If the client disconnects, the server continues streaming and buffering When the client reconnects, it receives all buffered chunks and resumes live streaming

Disable with resume: false :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { messages } = useAgentChat ( { agent , resume : false } ) ; TypeScript const { messages } = useAgentChat ( { agent , resume : false } ) ;

Storage management

Row size protection

SQLite rows have a maximum size of 2 MB. When a message approaches this limit (for example, a tool returning a very large output), AIChatAgent automatically compacts the message:

Tool output compaction — Large tool outputs are replaced with an LLM-friendly summary that instructs the model to suggest re-running the tool Text truncation — If the message is still too large after tool compaction, text parts are truncated with a note

Compacted messages include metadata.compactedToolOutputs so clients can detect and display this gracefully.

Controlling LLM context vs storage

Storage ( maxPersistedMessages ) and LLM context are independent:

Concern Control Scope How many messages SQLite stores maxPersistedMessages Persistence What the model sees pruneMessages() LLM context Row size limits Automatic compaction Per-message

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : pruneMessages ( { // LLM context limit messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , reasoning : "before-last-message" , toolCalls : "before-last-2-messages" , } ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : pruneMessages ( { // LLM context limit messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , reasoning : "before-last-message" , toolCalls : "before-last-2-messages" , } ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

Using different AI providers

AIChatAgent works with any AI SDK-compatible provider. The server code determines which model to use — the client does not need to change it manually.

Workers AI (Cloudflare)

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; TypeScript import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ;

OpenAI

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createOpenAI } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; const openai = createOpenAI ( { apiKey : this . env . OPENAI_API_KEY } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : openai . chat ( "gpt-4o" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; TypeScript import { createOpenAI } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; const openai = createOpenAI ( { apiKey : this . env . OPENAI_API_KEY } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : openai . chat ( "gpt-4o" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ;

Anthropic

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createAnthropic } from "@ai-sdk/anthropic" ; const anthropic = createAnthropic ( { apiKey : this . env . ANTHROPIC_API_KEY } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : anthropic ( "claude-sonnet-4-20250514" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; TypeScript import { createAnthropic } from "@ai-sdk/anthropic" ; const anthropic = createAnthropic ( { apiKey : this . env . ANTHROPIC_API_KEY } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : anthropic ( "claude-sonnet-4-20250514" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ;

Advanced patterns

Since onChatMessage gives you full control over the streamText call, you can use any AI SDK feature directly. The patterns below all work out of the box — no special AIChatAgent configuration is needed.

Dynamic model and tool control

Use prepareStep ↗ to change the model, available tools, or system prompt between steps in a multi-step agent loop:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , tool , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : cheapModel , // Default model for simple steps messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { search : searchTool , analyze : analyzeTool , summarize : summarizeTool , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , prepareStep : async ({ stepNumber , messages }) => { // Phase 1: Search (steps 0-2) if ( stepNumber <= 2 ) { return { activeTools : [ "search" ] , toolChoice : "required" , // Force tool use }; } // Phase 2: Analyze with a stronger model (steps 3-5) if ( stepNumber <= 5 ) { return { model : expensiveModel , activeTools : [ "analyze" ] , }; } // Phase 3: Summarize return { activeTools : [ "summarize" ] }; }, } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , tool , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : cheapModel , // Default model for simple steps messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { search : searchTool , analyze : analyzeTool , summarize : summarizeTool , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , prepareStep : async ({ stepNumber , messages }) => { // Phase 1: Search (steps 0-2) if ( stepNumber <= 2 ) { return { activeTools : [ "search" ] , toolChoice : "required" , // Force tool use }; } // Phase 2: Analyze with a stronger model (steps 3-5) if ( stepNumber <= 5 ) { return { model : expensiveModel , activeTools : [ "analyze" ] , }; } // Phase 3: Summarize return { activeTools : [ "summarize" ] }; }, } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

prepareStep runs before each step and can return overrides for model , activeTools , toolChoice , system , and messages . Use it to:

Switch models — use a cheap model for simple steps, escalate for reasoning

— use a cheap model for simple steps, escalate for reasoning Phase tools — restrict which tools are available at each step

— restrict which tools are available at each step Manage context — prune or transform messages to stay within token limits

— prune or transform messages to stay within token limits Force tool calls — use toolChoice: { type: "tool", toolName: "search" } to require a specific tool

Language model middleware

Use wrapLanguageModel ↗ to add guardrails, RAG, caching, or logging without modifying your chat logic:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , wrapLanguageModel } from "ai" ; const guardrailMiddleware = { wrapGenerate : async ({ doGenerate }) => { const { text , ... rest } = await doGenerate () ; // Filter PII or sensitive content from the response const cleaned = text ?. replace ( / \b \d {3} -\d {2} -\d {4}\b / g , "[REDACTED]" ) ; return { text : cleaned , ... rest }; }, }; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const model = wrapLanguageModel ( { model : baseModel , middleware : [ guardrailMiddleware ] , } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , wrapLanguageModel } from "ai" ; import type { LanguageModelV3Middleware } from "@ai-sdk/provider" ; const guardrailMiddleware : LanguageModelV3Middleware = { wrapGenerate : async ({ doGenerate }) => { const { text , ... rest } = await doGenerate () ; // Filter PII or sensitive content from the response const cleaned = text ?. replace ( / \b \d {3} -\d {2} -\d {4}\b / g , "[REDACTED]" ) ; return { text : cleaned , ... rest }; }, }; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const model = wrapLanguageModel ( { model : baseModel , middleware : [ guardrailMiddleware ] , } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

The AI SDK includes built-in middlewares:

extractReasoningMiddleware — surface chain-of-thought from models like DeepSeek R1

— surface chain-of-thought from models like DeepSeek R1 defaultSettingsMiddleware — apply default temperature, max tokens, etc.

— apply default temperature, max tokens, etc. simulateStreamingMiddleware — add streaming to non-streaming models

Multiple middlewares compose in order: middleware: [first, second] applies as first(second(model)) .

Structured output

Use generateObject ↗ inside tools for structured data extraction:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { streamText , generateObject , convertToModelMessages , tool , stepCountIs , } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : myModel , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { extractContactInfo : tool ( { description : "Extract structured contact information from the conversation" , inputSchema : z . object ( { text : z . string () . describe ( "The text to extract contact info from" ) , } ) , execute : async ({ text }) => { const { object } = await generateObject ( { model : myModel , schema : z . object ( { name : z . string () , email : z . string () . email () , phone : z . string () . optional () , } ) , prompt : `Extract contact information from: ${ text } ` , } ) ; return object ; }, } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { streamText , generateObject , convertToModelMessages , tool , stepCountIs , } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : myModel , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { extractContactInfo : tool ( { description : "Extract structured contact information from the conversation" , inputSchema : z . object ( { text : z . string () . describe ( "The text to extract contact info from" ) , } ) , execute : async ({ text }) => { const { object } = await generateObject ( { model : myModel , schema : z . object ( { name : z . string () , email : z . string () . email () , phone : z . string () . optional () , } ) , prompt : `Extract contact information from: ${ text } ` , } ) ; return object ; }, } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

Subagent delegation

Tools can delegate work to focused sub-calls with their own context. Use ToolLoopAgent ↗ to define a reusable agent, then call it from a tool's execute :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { ToolLoopAgent , streamText , convertToModelMessages , tool , stepCountIs , } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; // Define a reusable research agent with its own tools and instructions const researchAgent = new ToolLoopAgent ( { model : researchModel , instructions : "You are a research assistant. Be thorough and cite sources." , tools : { webSearch : webSearchTool }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , } ) ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : orchestratorModel , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { deepResearch : tool ( { description : "Research a topic in depth" , inputSchema : z . object ( { topic : z . string () . describe ( "The topic to research" ) , } ) , execute : async ({ topic }) => { const { text } = await researchAgent . generate ( { prompt : topic , } ) ; return { summary : text }; }, } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { ToolLoopAgent , streamText , convertToModelMessages , tool , stepCountIs , } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; // Define a reusable research agent with its own tools and instructions const researchAgent = new ToolLoopAgent ( { model : researchModel , instructions : "You are a research assistant. Be thorough and cite sources." , tools : { webSearch : webSearchTool }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , } ) ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : orchestratorModel , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { deepResearch : tool ( { description : "Research a topic in depth" , inputSchema : z . object ( { topic : z . string () . describe ( "The topic to research" ) , } ) , execute : async ({ topic }) => { const { text } = await researchAgent . generate ( { prompt : topic , } ) ; return { summary : text }; }, } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

The research agent runs in its own context — its token budget is separate from the orchestrator's. Only the summary goes back to the parent model.

Note ToolLoopAgent is best suited for subagents, not as a replacement for streamText in onChatMessage itself. The main onChatMessage benefits from direct access to this.env , this.messages , and options.body — things that a pre-configured ToolLoopAgent instance cannot reference.

Streaming progress with preliminary results

By default, a tool part appears as loading until execute returns. Use an async generator ( async function* ) to stream progress updates to the client while the tool is still working:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript deepResearch : tool ( { description : "Research a topic in depth" , inputSchema : z . object ( { topic : z . string () . describe ( "The topic to research" ) , } ) , async * execute ({ topic }) { // Preliminary result — the client sees "searching" immediately yield { status : "searching" , topic , summary : undefined }; const { text } = await researchAgent . generate ( { prompt : topic } ) ; // Final result — sent to the model for its next step yield { status : "done" , topic , summary : text }; }, } ) ; TypeScript deepResearch : tool ( { description : "Research a topic in depth" , inputSchema : z . object ( { topic : z . string () . describe ( "The topic to research" ) , } ) , async * execute ({ topic }) { // Preliminary result — the client sees "searching" immediately yield { status : "searching" , topic , summary : undefined }; const { text } = await researchAgent . generate ( { prompt : topic } ) ; // Final result — sent to the model for its next step yield { status : "done" , topic , summary : text }; }, } ) ;

Each yield updates the tool part on the client in real-time (with preliminary: true ). The last yielded value becomes the final output that the model sees.

This pattern is useful when:

A task requires exploring large amounts of information that would bloat the main context

You want to show real-time progress for long-running tools

You want to parallelize independent research (multiple tool calls run concurrently)

You need different models or system prompts for different subtasks

For more, refer to the AI SDK Agents docs ↗, Subagents ↗, and Preliminary Tool Results ↗.

Multi-client sync

When multiple clients connect to the same agent instance, messages are automatically broadcast to all connections. If one client sends a message, all other connected clients receive the updated message list.

Client A ──── sendMessage("Hello") ────▶ AIChatAgent │ persist + stream │ Client A ◀── CF_AGENT_USE_CHAT_RESPONSE ──────┤ Client B ◀── CF_AGENT_CHAT_MESSAGES ──────────┘

The originating client receives the streaming response. All other clients receive the final messages via a CF_AGENT_CHAT_MESSAGES broadcast.

API reference

Exports

Import path Exports @cloudflare/ai-chat AIChatAgent , createToolsFromClientSchemas @cloudflare/ai-chat/react useAgentChat @cloudflare/ai-chat/types MessageType , OutgoingMessage , IncomingMessage

WebSocket protocol

The chat protocol uses typed JSON messages over WebSocket:

Message Direction Purpose CF_AGENT_USE_CHAT_REQUEST Client → Server Send a chat message CF_AGENT_USE_CHAT_RESPONSE Server → Client Stream response chunks CF_AGENT_CHAT_MESSAGES Server → Client Broadcast updated messages CF_AGENT_CHAT_CLEAR Bidirectional Clear conversation CF_AGENT_CHAT_REQUEST_CANCEL Client → Server Cancel active stream CF_AGENT_TOOL_RESULT Client → Server Provide tool output CF_AGENT_TOOL_APPROVAL Client → Server Approve or reject a tool CF_AGENT_MESSAGE_UPDATED Server → Client Notify of message update CF_AGENT_STREAM_RESUMING Server → Client Notify of stream resumption CF_AGENT_STREAM_RESUME_REQUEST Client → Server Request stream resume check

Deprecated APIs

The following APIs are deprecated and will emit a console warning when used. They will be removed in a future release.

Deprecated Replacement Notes addToolResult({ toolCallId, result }) addToolOutput({ toolCallId, output }) Renamed for consistency with AI SDK terminology createToolsFromClientSchemas() Client tools are now registered automatically No manual schema conversion needed extractClientToolSchemas() Client tools are now registered automatically Schemas are sent with tool results detectToolsRequiringConfirmation() Use needsApproval on the tool definition Approval is now per-tool, not a global filter tools option on useAgentChat Define tools in onChatMessage on the server All tool definitions belong on the server toolsRequiringConfirmation option Use needsApproval on individual tools Per-tool approval replaces global list

If you are upgrading from an earlier version, replace deprecated calls with their replacements. The deprecated APIs still work but will be removed in a future major version.

Next steps

Client SDK useAgent hook and AgentClient class.

Human-in-the-loop Approval flows and manual intervention patterns.