Cloudflare Docs

Chat agents

Build AI-powered chat interfaces with AIChatAgent and useAgentChat. Messages are automatically persisted to SQLite, streams resume on disconnect, and tool calls work across server and client.

Overview

The @cloudflare/ai-chat package provides two main exports:

ExportImportPurpose
AIChatAgent@cloudflare/ai-chatServer-side agent class with message persistence and streaming
useAgentChat@cloudflare/ai-chat/reactReact hook for building chat UIs

Built on the AI SDK and Cloudflare Durable Objects, you get:

  • Automatic message persistence — conversations stored in SQLite, survive restarts
  • Resumable streaming — disconnected clients resume mid-stream without data loss
  • Real-time sync — messages broadcast to all connected clients via WebSocket
  • Tool support — server-side, client-side, and human-in-the-loop tool patterns
  • Data parts — attach typed JSON (citations, progress, usage) to messages alongside text
  • Row size protection — automatic compaction when messages approach SQLite limits

Quick start

Install

Terminal window
npm install @cloudflare/ai-chat agents ai

Server

JavaScript
import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat";
import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider";
import { streamText, convertToModelMessages } from "ai";


export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  async onChatMessage() {
    // Use any provicer such as workers-ai-provider, openai, anthropic, google, etc.
    const workersai = createWorkersAI({ binding: this.env.AI });


    const result = streamText({
      model: workersai("@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash"),
      messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
    });


    return result.toUIMessageStreamResponse();
  }
}

Client

JavaScript
import { useAgent } from "agents/react";
import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react";


function Chat() {
  const agent = useAgent({ agent: "ChatAgent" });
  const { messages, sendMessage, status } = useAgentChat({ agent });


  return (
    <div>
      {messages.map((msg) => (
        <div key={msg.id}>
          <strong>{msg.role}:</strong>
          {msg.parts.map((part, i) =>
            part.type === "text" ? <span key={i}>{part.text}</span> : null,
          )}
        </div>
      ))}


      <form
        onSubmit={(e) => {
          e.preventDefault();
          const input = e.currentTarget.elements.namedItem("input");
          sendMessage({ text: input.value });
          input.value = "";
        }}
      >
        <input name="input" placeholder="Type a message..." />
        <button type="submit" disabled={status === "streaming"}>
          Send
        </button>
      </form>
    </div>
  );
}

Wrangler configuration

// wrangler.jsonc
{
  "ai": { "binding": "AI" },
  "durable_objects": {
    "bindings": [{ "name": "ChatAgent", "class_name": "ChatAgent" }],
  },
  "migrations": [{ "tag": "v1", "new_sqlite_classes": ["ChatAgent"] }],
}

The new_sqlite_classes migration is required — AIChatAgent uses SQLite for message persistence and stream chunk buffering.

How it works

sequenceDiagram
    participant Client as Client (useAgentChat)
    participant Agent as AIChatAgent
    participant DB as SQLite

    Client->>Agent: CF_AGENT_USE_CHAT_REQUEST (WebSocket)
    Agent->>DB: Persist messages
    Agent->>Agent: onChatMessage()
    loop Streaming response
        Agent-->>Client: CF_AGENT_USE_CHAT_RESPONSE (chunks)
        Agent->>DB: Buffer chunks
    end
    Agent->>DB: Persist final message
    Agent-->>Client: CF_AGENT_CHAT_MESSAGES (broadcast to all clients)
  1. The client sends a message via WebSocket
  2. AIChatAgent persists messages to SQLite and calls your onChatMessage method
  3. Your method returns a streaming Response (typically from streamText)
  4. Chunks stream back over WebSocket in real-time
  5. When the stream completes, the final message is persisted and broadcast to all connections

Server API

AIChatAgent

Extends Agent from the agents package. Manages conversation state, persistence, and streaming.

JavaScript
import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat";


export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  // Access current messages
  // this.messages: UIMessage[]


  // Limit stored messages (optional)
  maxPersistedMessages = 200;


  async onChatMessage(onFinish, options) {
    // onFinish: optional callback for streamText (cleanup is automatic)
    // options.abortSignal: cancel signal
    // options.body: custom data from client
    // Return a Response (streaming or plain text)
  }
}

onChatMessage

This is the main method you override. It receives the conversation context and should return a Response.

Streaming response (most common):

JavaScript
export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  async onChatMessage() {
    const workersai = createWorkersAI({ binding: this.env.AI });


    const result = streamText({
      model: workersai("@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash"),
      system: "You are a helpful assistant.",
      messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
    });


    return result.toUIMessageStreamResponse();
  }
}

Plain text response:

TypeScript
export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  async onChatMessage() {
    return new Response("Hello! I am a simple agent.", {
      headers: { "Content-Type": "text/plain" },
    });
  }
}

Accessing custom body data:

TypeScript
export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  async onChatMessage(_onFinish, options) {
    const { timezone, userId } = options?.body ?? {};
    // Use these values in your LLM call or business logic
  }
}

this.messages

The current conversation history, loaded from SQLite. This is an array of UIMessage objects from the AI SDK. Messages are automatically persisted after each interaction.

maxPersistedMessages

Cap the number of messages stored in SQLite. When the limit is exceeded, the oldest messages are deleted. This controls storage only — it does not affect what is sent to the LLM.

JavaScript
export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  maxPersistedMessages = 200;
}

To control what is sent to the model, use the AI SDK's pruneMessages():

JavaScript
import { streamText, convertToModelMessages, pruneMessages } from "ai";


export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  async onChatMessage() {
    const workersai = createWorkersAI({ binding: this.env.AI });


    const result = streamText({
      model: workersai("@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash"),
      messages: pruneMessages({
        messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
        reasoning: "before-last-message",
        toolCalls: "before-last-2-messages",
      }),
    });


    return result.toUIMessageStreamResponse();
  }
}

persistMessages and saveMessages

For advanced cases, you can manually persist messages:

JavaScript
// Persist messages without triggering a new response
await this.persistMessages(messages);


// Persist messages AND trigger onChatMessage (e.g., programmatic messages)
await this.saveMessages(messages);

Lifecycle hooks

Override onConnect and onClose to add custom logic. Stream resumption and message sync are handled for you:

JavaScript
export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  async onConnect(connection, ctx) {
    // Your custom logic (e.g., logging, auth checks)
    console.log("Client connected:", connection.id);
    // Stream resumption and message sync are handled automatically
  }


  async onClose(connection, code, reason, wasClean) {
    console.log("Client disconnected:", connection.id);
    // Connection cleanup is handled automatically
  }
}

The destroy() method cancels any pending chat requests and cleans up stream state. It is called automatically when the Durable Object is evicted, but you can call it manually if needed.

Request cancellation

When a user clicks "stop" in the chat UI, the client sends a CF_AGENT_CHAT_REQUEST_CANCEL message. The server propagates this to the abortSignal in options:

JavaScript
export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  async onChatMessage(_onFinish, options) {
    const result = streamText({
      model: workersai("@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash"),
      messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
      abortSignal: options?.abortSignal, // Pass through for cancellation
    });


    return result.toUIMessageStreamResponse();
  }
}

Client API

useAgentChat

React hook that connects to an AIChatAgent over WebSocket. Wraps the AI SDK's useChat with a native WebSocket transport.

JavaScript
import { useAgent } from "agents/react";
import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react";


function Chat() {
  const agent = useAgent({ agent: "ChatAgent" });
  const {
    messages,
    sendMessage,
    clearHistory,
    addToolOutput,
    addToolApprovalResponse,
    setMessages,
    status,
  } = useAgentChat({ agent });


  // ...
}

Options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
agentReturnType<typeof useAgent>RequiredAgent connection from useAgent
onToolCall({ toolCall, addToolOutput }) => voidHandle client-side tool execution
autoContinueAfterToolResultbooleantrueAuto-continue conversation after client tool results and approvals
resumebooleantrueEnable automatic stream resumption on reconnect
bodyobject | () => objectCustom data sent with every request
prepareSendMessagesRequest(options) => { body?, headers? }Advanced per-request customization
getInitialMessages(options) => Promise<UIMessage[]> or nullCustom initial message loader. Set to null to skip the HTTP fetch entirely (useful when providing messages directly)

Return values

PropertyTypeDescription
messagesUIMessage[]Current conversation messages
sendMessage(message) => voidSend a message
clearHistory() => voidClear conversation (client and server)
addToolOutput({ toolCallId, output }) => voidProvide output for a client-side tool
addToolApprovalResponse({ id, approved }) => voidApprove or reject a tool requiring approval
setMessages(messages | updater) => voidSet messages directly (syncs to server)
statusstring"idle", "submitted", "streaming", or "error"

Tools

AIChatAgent supports three tool patterns, all using the AI SDK's tool() function:

PatternWhere it runsWhen to use
Server-sideServer (automatic)API calls, database queries, computations
Client-sideBrowser (via onToolCall)Geolocation, clipboard, camera, local storage
ApprovalServer (after user approval)Payments, deletions, external actions

Server-side tools

Tools with an execute function run automatically on the server:

JavaScript
import { streamText, convertToModelMessages, tool, stepCountIs } from "ai";
import { z } from "zod";
export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  async onChatMessage() {
    const workersai = createWorkersAI({ binding: this.env.AI });


    const result = streamText({
      model: workersai("@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash"),
      messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
      tools: {
        getWeather: tool({
          description: "Get weather for a city",
          inputSchema: z.object({ city: z.string() }),
          execute: async ({ city }) => {
            const data = await fetchWeather(city);
            return { temperature: data.temp, condition: data.condition };
          },
        }),
      },
      stopWhen: stepCountIs(5),
    });


    return result.toUIMessageStreamResponse();
  }
}

Client-side tools

Define a tool on the server without execute, then handle it on the client with onToolCall. Use this for tools that need browser APIs.

Server:

JavaScript
tools: {
  getLocation: tool({
    description: "Get the user's location from the browser",
    inputSchema: z.object({}),
    // No execute — the client handles it
  });
}

Client:

JavaScript
const { messages, sendMessage } = useAgentChat({
  agent,
  onToolCall: async ({ toolCall, addToolOutput }) => {
    if (toolCall.toolName === "getLocation") {
      const pos = await new Promise((resolve, reject) =>
        navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(resolve, reject),
      );
      addToolOutput({
        toolCallId: toolCall.toolCallId,
        output: { lat: pos.coords.latitude, lng: pos.coords.longitude },
      });
    }
  },
});

When the LLM invokes getLocation, the stream pauses. The onToolCall callback fires, your code provides the output, and the conversation continues.

Tool approval (human-in-the-loop)

Use needsApproval for tools that require user confirmation before executing.

Server:

JavaScript
tools: {
  processPayment: tool({
    description: "Process a payment",
    inputSchema: z.object({
      amount: z.number(),
      recipient: z.string(),
    }),
    needsApproval: async ({ amount }) => amount > 100,
    execute: async ({ amount, recipient }) => charge(amount, recipient),
  });
}

Client:

JavaScript
const { messages, addToolApprovalResponse } = useAgentChat({ agent });


// Render pending approvals from message parts
{
  messages.map((msg) =>
    msg.parts
      .filter(
        (part) => part.type === "tool" && part.state === "approval-required",
      )
      .map((part) => (
        <div key={part.toolCallId}>
          <p>Approve {part.toolName}?</p>
          <button
            onClick={() =>
              addToolApprovalResponse({
                id: part.toolCallId,
                approved: true,
              })
            }
          >
            Approve
          </button>
          <button
            onClick={() =>
              addToolApprovalResponse({
                id: part.toolCallId,
                approved: false,
              })
            }
          >
            Reject
          </button>
        </div>
      )),
  );
}

For more patterns, refer to Human-in-the-loop.

Custom request data

Include custom data with every chat request using the body option:

JavaScript
const { messages, sendMessage } = useAgentChat({
  agent,
  body: {
    timezone: Intl.DateTimeFormat().resolvedOptions().timeZone,
    userId: currentUser.id,
  },
});

For dynamic values, use a function:

JavaScript
body: () => ({
  token: getAuthToken(),
  timestamp: Date.now(),
});

Access these fields on the server:

JavaScript
export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  async onChatMessage(_onFinish, options) {
    const { timezone, userId } = options?.body ?? {};
    // ...
  }
}

For advanced per-request customization (custom headers, different body per request), use prepareSendMessagesRequest:

JavaScript
const { messages, sendMessage } = useAgentChat({
  agent,
  prepareSendMessagesRequest: async ({ messages, trigger }) => ({
    headers: { Authorization: `Bearer ${await getToken()}` },
    body: { requestedAt: Date.now() },
  }),
});

Data parts

Data parts let you attach typed JSON to messages alongside text — progress indicators, source citations, token usage, or any structured data your UI needs.

Writing data parts (server)

Use createUIMessageStream with writer.write() to send data parts from the server:

JavaScript
import {
  streamText,
  convertToModelMessages,
  createUIMessageStream,
  createUIMessageStreamResponse,
} from "ai";


export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  async onChatMessage() {
    const workersai = createWorkersAI({ binding: this.env.AI });


    const stream = createUIMessageStream({
      execute: async ({ writer }) => {
        const result = streamText({
          model: workersai("@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash"),
          messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
        });


        // Merge the LLM stream
        writer.merge(result.toUIMessageStream());


        // Write a data part — persisted to message.parts
        writer.write({
          type: "data-sources",
          id: "src-1",
          data: { query: "agents", status: "searching", results: [] },
        });


        // Later: update the same part in-place (same type + id)
        writer.write({
          type: "data-sources",
          id: "src-1",
          data: {
            query: "agents",
            status: "found",
            results: ["Agents SDK docs", "Durable Objects guide"],
          },
        });
      },
    });


    return createUIMessageStreamResponse({ stream });
  }
}

Three patterns

PatternHowPersisted?Use case
ReconciliationSame type + id → updates in-placeYesProgressive state (searching → found)
AppendNo id, or different id → appendsYesLog entries, multiple citations
Transienttransient: true → not added to message.partsNoEphemeral status (thinking indicator)

Transient parts are broadcast to connected clients in real time but excluded from SQLite persistence and message.parts. Use the onData callback to consume them.

Reading data parts (client)

Non-transient data parts appear in message.parts. Use the UIMessage generic to type them:

JavaScript
import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react";
const { messages } = useAgentChat({ agent });


// Typed access — no casts needed
for (const msg of messages) {
  for (const part of msg.parts) {
    if (part.type === "data-sources") {
      console.log(part.data.results); // string[]
    }
  }
}

Transient parts with onData

Transient data parts are not in message.parts. Use the onData callback instead:

JavaScript
const [thinking, setThinking] = useState(false);


const { messages } = useAgentChat({
  agent,
  onData(part) {
    if (part.type === "data-thinking") {
      setThinking(true);
    }
  },
});

On the server, write transient parts with transient: true:

JavaScript
writer.write({
  transient: true,
  type: "data-thinking",
  data: { model: "glm-4.7-flash", startedAt: new Date().toISOString() },
});

onData fires on all code paths — new messages, stream resumption, and cross-tab broadcasts.

Resumable streaming

Streams automatically resume when a client disconnects and reconnects. No configuration is needed — it works out of the box.

When streaming is active:

  1. All chunks are buffered in SQLite as they are generated
  2. If the client disconnects, the server continues streaming and buffering
  3. When the client reconnects, it receives all buffered chunks and resumes live streaming

Disable with resume: false:

JavaScript
const { messages } = useAgentChat({ agent, resume: false });

Storage management

Row size protection

SQLite rows have a maximum size of 2 MB. When a message approaches this limit (for example, a tool returning a very large output), AIChatAgent automatically compacts the message:

  1. Tool output compaction — Large tool outputs are replaced with an LLM-friendly summary that instructs the model to suggest re-running the tool
  2. Text truncation — If the message is still too large after tool compaction, text parts are truncated with a note

Compacted messages include metadata.compactedToolOutputs so clients can detect and display this gracefully.

Controlling LLM context vs storage

Storage (maxPersistedMessages) and LLM context are independent:

ConcernControlScope
How many messages SQLite storesmaxPersistedMessagesPersistence
What the model seespruneMessages()LLM context
Row size limitsAutomatic compactionPer-message
JavaScript
export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  async onChatMessage() {
    const result = streamText({
      model: workersai("@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash"),
      messages: pruneMessages({
        // LLM context limit
        messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
        reasoning: "before-last-message",
        toolCalls: "before-last-2-messages",
      }),
    });


    return result.toUIMessageStreamResponse();
  }
}

Using different AI providers

AIChatAgent works with any AI SDK-compatible provider. The server code determines which model to use — the client does not need to change it manually.

Workers AI (Cloudflare)

JavaScript
import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider";


const workersai = createWorkersAI({ binding: this.env.AI });
const result = streamText({
  model: workersai("@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash"),
  messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
});

OpenAI

JavaScript
import { createOpenAI } from "@ai-sdk/openai";


const openai = createOpenAI({ apiKey: this.env.OPENAI_API_KEY });
const result = streamText({
  model: openai.chat("gpt-4o"),
  messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
});

Anthropic

JavaScript
import { createAnthropic } from "@ai-sdk/anthropic";


const anthropic = createAnthropic({ apiKey: this.env.ANTHROPIC_API_KEY });
const result = streamText({
  model: anthropic("claude-sonnet-4-20250514"),
  messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
});

Advanced patterns

Since onChatMessage gives you full control over the streamText call, you can use any AI SDK feature directly. The patterns below all work out of the box — no special AIChatAgent configuration is needed.

Dynamic model and tool control

Use prepareStep to change the model, available tools, or system prompt between steps in a multi-step agent loop:

JavaScript
import { streamText, convertToModelMessages, tool, stepCountIs } from "ai";
import { z } from "zod";


export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  async onChatMessage() {
    const result = streamText({
      model: cheapModel, // Default model for simple steps
      messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
      tools: {
        search: searchTool,
        analyze: analyzeTool,
        summarize: summarizeTool,
      },
      stopWhen: stepCountIs(10),
      prepareStep: async ({ stepNumber, messages }) => {
        // Phase 1: Search (steps 0-2)
        if (stepNumber <= 2) {
          return {
            activeTools: ["search"],
            toolChoice: "required", // Force tool use
          };
        }


        // Phase 2: Analyze with a stronger model (steps 3-5)
        if (stepNumber <= 5) {
          return {
            model: expensiveModel,
            activeTools: ["analyze"],
          };
        }


        // Phase 3: Summarize
        return { activeTools: ["summarize"] };
      },
    });


    return result.toUIMessageStreamResponse();
  }
}

prepareStep runs before each step and can return overrides for model, activeTools, toolChoice, system, and messages. Use it to:

  • Switch models — use a cheap model for simple steps, escalate for reasoning
  • Phase tools — restrict which tools are available at each step
  • Manage context — prune or transform messages to stay within token limits
  • Force tool calls — use toolChoice: { type: "tool", toolName: "search" } to require a specific tool

Language model middleware

Use wrapLanguageModel to add guardrails, RAG, caching, or logging without modifying your chat logic:

JavaScript
import { streamText, convertToModelMessages, wrapLanguageModel } from "ai";
const guardrailMiddleware = {
  wrapGenerate: async ({ doGenerate }) => {
    const { text, ...rest } = await doGenerate();
    // Filter PII or sensitive content from the response
    const cleaned = text?.replace(/\b\d{3}-\d{2}-\d{4}\b/g, "[REDACTED]");
    return { text: cleaned, ...rest };
  },
};


export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  async onChatMessage() {
    const model = wrapLanguageModel({
      model: baseModel,
      middleware: [guardrailMiddleware],
    });


    const result = streamText({
      model,
      messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
    });


    return result.toUIMessageStreamResponse();
  }
}

The AI SDK includes built-in middlewares:

  • extractReasoningMiddleware — surface chain-of-thought from models like DeepSeek R1
  • defaultSettingsMiddleware — apply default temperature, max tokens, etc.
  • simulateStreamingMiddleware — add streaming to non-streaming models

Multiple middlewares compose in order: middleware: [first, second] applies as first(second(model)).

Structured output

Use generateObject inside tools for structured data extraction:

JavaScript
import {
  streamText,
  generateObject,
  convertToModelMessages,
  tool,
  stepCountIs,
} from "ai";
import { z } from "zod";


export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  async onChatMessage() {
    const result = streamText({
      model: myModel,
      messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
      tools: {
        extractContactInfo: tool({
          description:
            "Extract structured contact information from the conversation",
          inputSchema: z.object({
            text: z.string().describe("The text to extract contact info from"),
          }),
          execute: async ({ text }) => {
            const { object } = await generateObject({
              model: myModel,
              schema: z.object({
                name: z.string(),
                email: z.string().email(),
                phone: z.string().optional(),
              }),
              prompt: `Extract contact information from: ${text}`,
            });
            return object;
          },
        }),
      },
      stopWhen: stepCountIs(5),
    });


    return result.toUIMessageStreamResponse();
  }
}

Subagent delegation

Tools can delegate work to focused sub-calls with their own context. Use ToolLoopAgent to define a reusable agent, then call it from a tool's execute:

JavaScript
import {
  ToolLoopAgent,
  streamText,
  convertToModelMessages,
  tool,
  stepCountIs,
} from "ai";
import { z } from "zod";


// Define a reusable research agent with its own tools and instructions
const researchAgent = new ToolLoopAgent({
  model: researchModel,
  instructions: "You are a research assistant. Be thorough and cite sources.",
  tools: { webSearch: webSearchTool },
  stopWhen: stepCountIs(10),
});


export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent {
  async onChatMessage() {
    const result = streamText({
      model: orchestratorModel,
      messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
      tools: {
        deepResearch: tool({
          description: "Research a topic in depth",
          inputSchema: z.object({
            topic: z.string().describe("The topic to research"),
          }),
          execute: async ({ topic }) => {
            const { text } = await researchAgent.generate({
              prompt: topic,
            });
            return { summary: text };
          },
        }),
      },
      stopWhen: stepCountIs(5),
    });


    return result.toUIMessageStreamResponse();
  }
}

The research agent runs in its own context — its token budget is separate from the orchestrator's. Only the summary goes back to the parent model.

Streaming progress with preliminary results

By default, a tool part appears as loading until execute returns. Use an async generator (async function*) to stream progress updates to the client while the tool is still working:

JavaScript
deepResearch: tool({
  description: "Research a topic in depth",
  inputSchema: z.object({
    topic: z.string().describe("The topic to research"),
  }),
  async *execute({ topic }) {
    // Preliminary result — the client sees "searching" immediately
    yield { status: "searching", topic, summary: undefined };


    const { text } = await researchAgent.generate({ prompt: topic });


    // Final result — sent to the model for its next step
    yield { status: "done", topic, summary: text };
  },
});

Each yield updates the tool part on the client in real-time (with preliminary: true). The last yielded value becomes the final output that the model sees.

This pattern is useful when:

  • A task requires exploring large amounts of information that would bloat the main context
  • You want to show real-time progress for long-running tools
  • You want to parallelize independent research (multiple tool calls run concurrently)
  • You need different models or system prompts for different subtasks

For more, refer to the AI SDK Agents docs, Subagents, and Preliminary Tool Results.

Multi-client sync

When multiple clients connect to the same agent instance, messages are automatically broadcast to all connections. If one client sends a message, all other connected clients receive the updated message list.

Client A ──── sendMessage("Hello") ────▶ AIChatAgent
                                              
                                        persist + stream
                                              
Client A ◀── CF_AGENT_USE_CHAT_RESPONSE ──────┤
Client B ◀── CF_AGENT_CHAT_MESSAGES ──────────┘

The originating client receives the streaming response. All other clients receive the final messages via a CF_AGENT_CHAT_MESSAGES broadcast.

API reference

Exports

Import pathExports
@cloudflare/ai-chatAIChatAgent, createToolsFromClientSchemas
@cloudflare/ai-chat/reactuseAgentChat
@cloudflare/ai-chat/typesMessageType, OutgoingMessage, IncomingMessage

WebSocket protocol

The chat protocol uses typed JSON messages over WebSocket:

MessageDirectionPurpose
CF_AGENT_USE_CHAT_REQUESTClient → ServerSend a chat message
CF_AGENT_USE_CHAT_RESPONSEServer → ClientStream response chunks
CF_AGENT_CHAT_MESSAGESServer → ClientBroadcast updated messages
CF_AGENT_CHAT_CLEARBidirectionalClear conversation
CF_AGENT_CHAT_REQUEST_CANCELClient → ServerCancel active stream
CF_AGENT_TOOL_RESULTClient → ServerProvide tool output
CF_AGENT_TOOL_APPROVALClient → ServerApprove or reject a tool
CF_AGENT_MESSAGE_UPDATEDServer → ClientNotify of message update
CF_AGENT_STREAM_RESUMINGServer → ClientNotify of stream resumption
CF_AGENT_STREAM_RESUME_REQUESTClient → ServerRequest stream resume check

Deprecated APIs

The following APIs are deprecated and will emit a console warning when used. They will be removed in a future release.

DeprecatedReplacementNotes
addToolResult({ toolCallId, result })addToolOutput({ toolCallId, output })Renamed for consistency with AI SDK terminology
createToolsFromClientSchemas()Client tools are now registered automaticallyNo manual schema conversion needed
extractClientToolSchemas()Client tools are now registered automaticallySchemas are sent with tool results
detectToolsRequiringConfirmation()Use needsApproval on the tool definitionApproval is now per-tool, not a global filter
tools option on useAgentChatDefine tools in onChatMessage on the serverAll tool definitions belong on the server
toolsRequiringConfirmation optionUse needsApproval on individual toolsPer-tool approval replaces global list

If you are upgrading from an earlier version, replace deprecated calls with their replacements. The deprecated APIs still work but will be removed in a future major version.

