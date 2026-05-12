Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Create Gateway firewall policies with natural language
Cloudflare Gateway now supports natural language policy creation for DNS, HTTP, and Network firewall policies. Administrators can describe the outcome they want in plain language, and Cloudflare will generate a complete policy rule that populates the policy builder form.
To create a policy with natural language, select Create with AI on any Gateway firewall policy tab. Choose a policy type, describe what the policy should do, and a fully configured rule will appear in the policy builder for review. You can edit any field before saving, or re-generate with a different prompt.
The generated policy incorporates your account context - including lists, DLP profiles, applications, and device posture checks - so that references to your existing resources resolve automatically.
A built-in feedback mechanism allows you to rate each generated policy and provide optional comments, which Cloudflare uses to improve output quality over time.
For more information, refer to Gateway firewall policies.