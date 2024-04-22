Metrics and analytics
Hyperdrive exposes analytics that allow you to inspect query volume, query latency and cache ratios size across all and/or each Hyperdrive configuration in your account.
Metrics
Hyperdrive currently exports the below metrics as part of the
hyperdriveQueriesAdaptiveGroups GraphQL dataset:
|Metric
|GraphQL Field Name
|Description
|Queries
count
|The number of queries issued against your Hyperdrive in the given time period.
|Cache Status
cacheStatus
|Whether the query was cached or not. Can be one of
disabled,
hit,
miss,
uncacheable,
multiplestatements,
notaquery,
oversizedquery,
oversizedresult,
parseerror,
transaction, and
volatile.
|Query Bytes
queryBytes
|The size of your queries, in bytes.
|Result Bytes
resultBytes
|The size of your query results, in bytes.
|Connection Latency
connectionLatency
|The time (in milliseconds) required to establish new connections from Hyperdrive to your database.
|Query Latency
queryLatency
|The time (in milliseconds) required to query (and receive results) from your database.
|Event Status
eventStatus
|Whether a query responded successfully (
complete) or failed (
error).
Metrics can be queried (and are retained) for the past 31 days.
View metrics in the dashboard
Per-database analytics for Hyperdrive are available in the Cloudflare dashboard. To view current and historical metrics for a Hyperdrive configuration:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to Workers & Pages > Hyperdrive.
- Select an existing Hyperdrive configuration.
- Select the Metrics tab.
You can optionally select a time window to query. This defaults to the last 24 hours.
Query via the GraphQL API
You can programmatically query analytics for your Hyperdrive configurations via the GraphQL Analytics API. This API queries the same datasets as the Cloudflare dashboard, and supports GraphQL introspection.
Hyperdrives’s GraphQL datasets require an
accountTag filter with your Cloudflare account ID. Hyperdrive exposes the
hyperdriveQueriesAdaptiveGroups dataset.
Write GraphQL queries
Examples of how to explore your Hyperdrive metrics.
Get the number of queries handled via your Hyperdrive config by cache status
query HyperdriveQueries($accountTag: string!, $configId: string!, $datetimeStart: Time!, $datetimeEnd: Time!) { viewer { accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) { hyperdriveQueriesAdaptiveGroups( limit: 10000 filter: { configId: $configId datetime_geq: $datetimeStart datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd } ) { count dimensions { cacheStatus } } } }
}
Get the average query and connection latency for queries handled via your Hyperdrive config within a range of time, excluding queries that failed due to an error
query AverageHyperdriveLatencies($accountTag: string!, $configId: string!, $datetimeStart: Time!, $datetimeEnd: Time!) { viewer { accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) { hyperdriveQueriesAdaptiveGroups( limit: 10000 filter: { configId: $configId eventStatus: "complete" datetime_geq: $datetimeStart datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd } ) { avg { connectionLatency queryLatency } } } }
}
Get the total amount of query and result bytes flowing through your Hyperdrive config
query HyperdriveQueryAndResultBytesForSuccessfulQueries($accountTag: string!, $configId: string!, $datetimeStart: Date!, $datetimeEnd: Date!) { viewer { accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) { hyperdriveQueriesAdaptiveGroups( limit: 10000 filter: { configId: $configId datetime_geq: $datetimeStart datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd } ) { sum { queryBytes resultBytes } } } }
}