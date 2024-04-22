Metrics and analytics

Hyperdrive exposes analytics that allow you to inspect query volume, query latency and cache ratios size across all and/or each Hyperdrive configuration in your account.

Hyperdrive currently exports the below metrics as part of the hyperdriveQueriesAdaptiveGroups GraphQL dataset:

Metric GraphQL Field Name Description Queries count The number of queries issued against your Hyperdrive in the given time period. Cache Status cacheStatus Whether the query was cached or not. Can be one of disabled , hit , miss , uncacheable , multiplestatements , notaquery , oversizedquery , oversizedresult , parseerror , transaction , and volatile . Query Bytes queryBytes The size of your queries, in bytes. Result Bytes resultBytes The size of your query results, in bytes. Connection Latency connectionLatency The time (in milliseconds) required to establish new connections from Hyperdrive to your database. Query Latency queryLatency The time (in milliseconds) required to query (and receive results) from your database. Event Status eventStatus Whether a query responded successfully ( complete ) or failed ( error ).

Metrics can be queried (and are retained) for the past 31 days.

​​ View metrics in the dashboard

Per-database analytics for Hyperdrive are available in the Cloudflare dashboard. To view current and historical metrics for a Hyperdrive configuration:

You can optionally select a time window to query. This defaults to the last 24 hours.

​​ Query via the GraphQL API

You can programmatically query analytics for your Hyperdrive configurations via the GraphQL Analytics API. This API queries the same datasets as the Cloudflare dashboard, and supports GraphQL introspection.

Hyperdrives’s GraphQL datasets require an accountTag filter with your Cloudflare account ID. Hyperdrive exposes the hyperdriveQueriesAdaptiveGroups dataset.

​​ Write GraphQL queries

Examples of how to explore your Hyperdrive metrics.

​​ Get the number of queries handled via your Hyperdrive config by cache status

query HyperdriveQueries ( $accountTag : string ! , $configId : string ! , $datetimeStart : Time ! , $datetimeEnd : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag } ) { hyperdriveQueriesAdaptiveGroups ( limit : 10000 filter : { configId : $configId datetime_geq : $datetimeStart datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd } ) { count dimensions { cacheStatus } } } } }

​​ Get the average query and connection latency for queries handled via your Hyperdrive config within a range of time, excluding queries that failed due to an error

query AverageHyperdriveLatencies ( $accountTag : string ! , $configId : string ! , $datetimeStart : Time ! , $datetimeEnd : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag } ) { hyperdriveQueriesAdaptiveGroups ( limit : 10000 filter : { configId : $configId eventStatus : " complete " datetime_geq : $datetimeStart datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd } ) { avg { connectionLatency queryLatency } } } } }

​​ Get the total amount of query and result bytes flowing through your Hyperdrive config