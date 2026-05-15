Hyperdrive exposes database connection pool size metrics

You can now view the size of your Hyperdrive database connection pools, giving you the ability to self-diagnose connection issues. Using the Cloudflare dashboard or the hyperdrivePoolSizesAdaptiveGroups dataset in the GraphQL Analytics API, you can see waitingClients , currentPoolSize , availablePoolSlots , and maxPoolSize for each of your configurations.

A new Pool connections chart has been added to the Metrics tab of each Hyperdrive configuration in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. You can use the location selector to drill down into specific locations hosting your connection pool by airport code.

The chart shows:

Waiting clients : Client requests waiting for an available connection.

: Client requests waiting for an available connection. Open connections : Active connections to your database.

: Active connections to your database. Pool size maximum: Your configured origin connection limit.

Connection contention appears as a spike in waiting clients, or when open connections consistently approach the pool size maximum. If your open connections regularly approach this limit, consider contacting Cloudflare to increase your Hyperdrive connection limit.

Pool size metrics

The hyperdrivePoolSizesAdaptiveGroups dataset in the GraphQL Analytics API exposes the following key connection pool metrics for each Hyperdrive configuration:

Under avg :

currentPoolSize — Average number of connections currently open in the pool.

— Average number of connections currently open in the pool. availablePoolSlots — Average number of pool connections available for checkout.

— Average number of pool connections available for checkout. waitingClients — Average number of clients waiting for a connection from the pool.

Under max :

maxPoolSize — Configured maximum size of the connection pool.

— Configured maximum size of the connection pool. currentPoolSize — Peak number of connections open in the pool.

— Peak number of connections open in the pool. waitingClients — Peak number of clients waiting for a connection from the pool.

For more information, refer to Metrics and analytics and Connection pooling.