Network Analytics support for Unified Routing

Network Analytics is now fully supported for accounts using Unified Routing mode. Traffic that traverses Unified Routing onramps and offramps is now visible in Network Analytics with the same dimensions and filters as traffic on the standard data plane.

This closes a parity gap for customers who had moved tunnels onto Unified Routing and lost visibility into their dataplane traffic in the Network Analytics dashboard. No configuration change is required — analytics data is collected automatically for all accounts with Unified Routing enabled.

For the remaining beta limitations, refer to Traffic steering beta limitations.