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Artifacts emits structured events for repository lifecycle changes — creates, deletes, forks, imports, and clones. By subscribing to these events through event subscriptions, you can consume them from a Worker to build commit-driven automation.
For example:
Run custom workflows when a repository is created or imported
Kick off a build and deploy a change when an agent pushes to a repo
Trigger a review agent on every push
Available Artifacts events
Account-level events — Subscribe to the artifacts source to receive events for any repository in your account.
repo.created
Triggered when a repository is created.
Example:
repo.deleted
Triggered when a repository is deleted.
Example:
repo.forked
Triggered when a repository is forked.
Example:
repo.imported
Triggered when a repository is imported from an external Git remote.
Example:
Repository-level events — Subscribe to the artifacts.repo source with a namespace and repo_name to receive events scoped to a single repository.
pushed
Triggered when commits are pushed to a repository.
Example:
cloned
Triggered when a repository is cloned.
Example:
fetched
Triggered when updates are fetched from a repository.