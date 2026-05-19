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Event subscriptions

Artifacts emits structured events for repository lifecycle changes — creates, deletes, forks, imports, and clones. By subscribing to these events through event subscriptions, you can consume them from a Worker to build commit-driven automation.

For example:

  • Run custom workflows when a repository is created or imported
  • Kick off a build and deploy a change when an agent pushes to a repo
  • Trigger a review agent on every push

Available Artifacts events

Account-level events — Subscribe to the artifacts source to receive events for any repository in your account.

repo.created

Triggered when a repository is created.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.artifacts.repo.created",
  "source": {
    "type": "artifacts",
    "namespace": "my-namespace",
    "repoName": "my-repo"
  },
  "payload": {
    "repoId": "0tvugavnogssnwzk",
    "defaultBranch": "main",
    "description": "My Artifacts repository",
    "readOnly": false,
    "createdAt": "2026-05-18T15:53:46.833Z",
    "updatedAt": "2026-05-18T15:53:46.833Z",
    "lastPushAt": null
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2026-05-18T15:53:48.187Z"
  }
}

repo.deleted

Triggered when a repository is deleted.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.artifacts.repo.deleted",
  "source": {
    "type": "artifacts",
    "namespace": "my-namespace",
    "repoName": "my-repo"
  },
  "payload": {
    "repoId": "0tvugavnogssnwzk",
    "defaultBranch": "main",
    "description": "My Artifacts repository",
    "readOnly": false,
    "createdAt": "2026-05-18T15:53:46.833Z",
    "updatedAt": "2026-05-18T15:53:46.833Z",
    "lastPushAt": null
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2026-05-18T15:53:59.914Z"
  }
}

repo.forked

Triggered when a repository is forked.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.artifacts.repo.forked",
  "source": {
    "type": "artifacts",
    "namespace": "source-namespace",
    "repoName": "source-repo"
  },
  "payload": {
    "namespace": "target-namespace",
    "repoName": "target-repo",
    "repoId": "5ankv1vhl4xnw7wq",
    "defaultBranch": "main",
    "description": "Fork of source-repo",
    "readOnly": false,
    "createdAt": "2026-05-18T15:53:52.384Z",
    "updatedAt": "2026-05-18T15:53:54.579Z",
    "lastPushAt": null
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2026-05-18T15:53:54.641Z"
  }
}

repo.imported

Triggered when a repository is imported from an external Git remote.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.artifacts.repo.imported",
  "source": {
    "type": "artifacts",
    "namespace": "my-namespace",
    "repoName": "my-repo"
  },
  "payload": {
    "repoId": "d7nd72k964cv9kub",
    "defaultBranch": "main",
    "description": null,
    "readOnly": false,
    "createdAt": "2026-05-18T15:53:54.864Z",
    "updatedAt": "2026-05-18T15:53:57.737Z",
    "lastPushAt": null,
    "sourceUrl": "https://github.com/example/repo.git",
    "branch": "main"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2026-05-18T15:53:58.195Z"
  }
}

Repository-level events — Subscribe to the artifacts.repo source with a namespace and repo_name to receive events scoped to a single repository.

pushed

Triggered when commits are pushed to a repository.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.artifacts.repo.pushed",
  "source": {
    "type": "artifacts.repo",
    "namespace": "my-namespace",
    "repoName": "my-repo"
  },
  "payload": {
    "ref": "refs/heads/main",
    "before": "abc123def456abc123def456abc123def456abc1",
    "after": "def789ghi012def789ghi012def789ghi012def7",
    "commits": [
      {
        "id": "def789ghi012def789ghi012def789ghi012def7",
        "message": "Fix bug in authentication",
        "messageTruncated": false,
        "timestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.000Z",
        "author": {
          "name": "Developer Name",
          "email": "developer@example.com"
        },
        "committer": {
          "name": "Developer Name",
          "email": "developer@example.com"
        },
        "parents": [
          "abc123def456abc123def456abc123def456abc1"
        ]
      }
    ],
    "totalCommitsCount": 1,
    "commitsTruncated": false
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

cloned

Triggered when a repository is cloned.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.artifacts.repo.cloned",
  "source": {
    "type": "artifacts.repo",
    "namespace": "my-namespace",
    "repoName": "my-repo"
  },
  "payload": {},
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "0ab4c7b45a39491ba5da2973f3d093a6",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2026-05-18T15:53:51.358Z"
  }
}

fetched

Triggered when updates are fetched from a repository.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.artifacts.repo.fetched",
  "source": {
    "type": "artifacts.repo",
    "namespace": "my-namespace",
    "repoName": "my-repo"
  },
  "payload": {},
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "0ab4c7b45a39491ba5da2973f3d093a6",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2026-05-18T15:53:51.358Z"
  }
}