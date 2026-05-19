Artifacts emits structured events for repository lifecycle changes — creates, deletes, forks, imports, and clones. By subscribing to these events through event subscriptions, you can consume them from a Worker to build commit-driven automation.

For example:

Run custom workflows when a repository is created or imported

Kick off a build and deploy a change when an agent pushes to a repo

Trigger a review agent on every push

Available Artifacts events

Account-level events — Subscribe to the artifacts source to receive events for any repository in your account.

Triggered when a repository is created.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.artifacts.repo.created" , " source " : { " type " : "artifacts" , " namespace " : "my-namespace" , " repoName " : "my-repo" }, " payload " : { " repoId " : "0tvugavnogssnwzk" , " defaultBranch " : "main" , " description " : "My Artifacts repository" , " readOnly " : false , " createdAt " : "2026-05-18T15:53:46.833Z" , " updatedAt " : "2026-05-18T15:53:46.833Z" , " lastPushAt " : null }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2026-05-18T15:53:48.187Z" } }

Triggered when a repository is deleted.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.artifacts.repo.deleted" , " source " : { " type " : "artifacts" , " namespace " : "my-namespace" , " repoName " : "my-repo" }, " payload " : { " repoId " : "0tvugavnogssnwzk" , " defaultBranch " : "main" , " description " : "My Artifacts repository" , " readOnly " : false , " createdAt " : "2026-05-18T15:53:46.833Z" , " updatedAt " : "2026-05-18T15:53:46.833Z" , " lastPushAt " : null }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2026-05-18T15:53:59.914Z" } }

Triggered when a repository is forked.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.artifacts.repo.forked" , " source " : { " type " : "artifacts" , " namespace " : "source-namespace" , " repoName " : "source-repo" }, " payload " : { " namespace " : "target-namespace" , " repoName " : "target-repo" , " repoId " : "5ankv1vhl4xnw7wq" , " defaultBranch " : "main" , " description " : "Fork of source-repo" , " readOnly " : false , " createdAt " : "2026-05-18T15:53:52.384Z" , " updatedAt " : "2026-05-18T15:53:54.579Z" , " lastPushAt " : null }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2026-05-18T15:53:54.641Z" } }

Triggered when a repository is imported from an external Git remote.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.artifacts.repo.imported" , " source " : { " type " : "artifacts" , " namespace " : "my-namespace" , " repoName " : "my-repo" }, " payload " : { " repoId " : "d7nd72k964cv9kub" , " defaultBranch " : "main" , " description " : null , " readOnly " : false , " createdAt " : "2026-05-18T15:53:54.864Z" , " updatedAt " : "2026-05-18T15:53:57.737Z" , " lastPushAt " : null , " sourceUrl " : "https://github.com/example/repo.git" , " branch " : "main" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2026-05-18T15:53:58.195Z" } }

Repository-level events — Subscribe to the artifacts.repo source with a namespace and repo_name to receive events scoped to a single repository.

pushed

Triggered when commits are pushed to a repository.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.artifacts.repo.pushed" , " source " : { " type " : "artifacts.repo" , " namespace " : "my-namespace" , " repoName " : "my-repo" }, " payload " : { " ref " : "refs/heads/main" , " before " : "abc123def456abc123def456abc123def456abc1" , " after " : "def789ghi012def789ghi012def789ghi012def7" , " commits " : [ { " id " : "def789ghi012def789ghi012def789ghi012def7" , " message " : "Fix bug in authentication" , " messageTruncated " : false , " timestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.000Z" , " author " : { " name " : "Developer Name" , " email " : "developer@example.com" }, " committer " : { " name " : "Developer Name" , " email " : "developer@example.com" }, " parents " : [ "abc123def456abc123def456abc123def456abc1" ] } ], " totalCommitsCount " : 1 , " commitsTruncated " : false }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

cloned

Triggered when a repository is cloned.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.artifacts.repo.cloned" , " source " : { " type " : "artifacts.repo" , " namespace " : "my-namespace" , " repoName " : "my-repo" }, " payload " : {}, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "0ab4c7b45a39491ba5da2973f3d093a6" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2026-05-18T15:53:51.358Z" } }

fetched

Triggered when updates are fetched from a repository.

Example: