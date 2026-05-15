WAF Release - 2026-05-15 - Emergency

This emergency release introduces two new rules to detect nginx heap buffer overflow and heap spray exploitation attempts targeting the rewrite module's is_args stale-state bug (CVE-2026-42945).

Key Findings

CVE-2026-42945: nginx Heap Buffer Overflow via Stale is_args in Rewrite Module

Successful exploitation allows remote attackers to trigger a heap buffer overflow in nginx's rewrite module by sending crafted URIs containing escapable characters. A length/copy pass mismatch in ngx_http_script_copy_capture_code() causes the copy pass to write escaped data into an undersized buffer, leading to heap corruption. This enables denial of service (worker process crash) and, with heap feng shui techniques, potential remote code execution.

We strongly recommend upgrading to nginx 1.30.1 (or later) immediately to address the underlying vulnerability. If you cannot upgrade immediately, avoid rewrite directives with ? in the replacement string followed by set or if referencing capture groups.