Configure payload logging for a Managed Ruleset in the dashboard

Configure payload logging for a ruleset in the ruleset configuration page.

Open Firewall > Managed Rules.

Click Configure next to the Managed Ruleset you want to configure.

At the bottom of the page, click Configure payload logging.

After reading and understanding the implications of enabling payload logging, select one of the available options: Generate key pair using your web browser — Generates a key pair (a private and a public key) in your browser and configures payload logging with the generated public key.

Use my own public key — Enter a public key generated by the matched-data-cli command-line tool.

Click Next.

If you generated a key pair in the browser, copy the displayed private key and store it safely. You will use this private key later to view the decrypted payload content.