Generate a key pair in the command line

Generate a public/private key pair using the Cloudflare matched-data-cli External link icon Open external link command-line tool. After generating a key pair, enter the generated public key in the payload logging configuration.

Do the following:

Download External link icon Open external link the matched-data-cli tool for your platform from the Releases page on GitHub, under Assets. Extract the content of the downloaded .tar.gz file to a local folder. Open a terminal and navigate to the local folder containing the matched-data-cli tool. ~ $ cd matched-data-cli

Run the following command: ~/matched-data-cli $ ./matched-data-cli generate-key-pair

{

"private_key": "uBS5eBttHrqkdY41kbZPdvYnNz8Vj0TvKIUpjB1y/GA=",

"public_key": "Ycig/Zr/pZmklmFUN99nr+taURlYItL91g+NcHGYpB8="

}



After generating the key pair, copy the public key value and enter it in the payload logging configuration.