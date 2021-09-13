Manage Custom Rules in the dashboard
You can manage Custom Rules under the Custom Rules tab in the Firewall app.
The Custom Rules interface allows you to:
- Create Custom Firewall rules
- Create Rate Limiting rules
- Browse and filter rules
- Edit and delete rules
- Enable or disable rules
Manage Custom Rules
Edit, delete, or enable/disable rules in the Custom Rules card.
Enable or disable a rule
To enable/disable a rule, click the toggle button on the right of the rule you want to change.
Edit a rule
To edit a rule:
- Click Edit on the right of the rule you want to change.
- Update the rule parameters.
- Click Save.
Delete a rule
To delete a rule, click Delete on the right of the rule you want to delete and confirm the operation.