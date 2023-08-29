Roles

Whenever you add a new member to your account, you can assign specific roles to these users.

If you are adding members whose role scope includes All domains and has no other limitations, you can assign Account Scoped Roles that apply to every domain across your account.

If you are adding members whose role scope has some limitations (specific domains allowed or excluded, limited to a domain group), you can assign Domain Scoped Roles that apply to all relevant domains.