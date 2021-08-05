Manage list items (IP addresses)

​ View items in a Firewall Rules list

To view the items in a Firewall Rules list, follow these steps:

Access the Lists interface in the Configurations > Lists page of your Cloudflare account. To view items in a list, click the Edit link associated with the list you want to view.

The list of items displays sorted by IP address, ascending:

Note You cannot download a list in CSV format from the dashboard. If you need to download the contents of a list to your device, use the Get Lists External link icon Open external link operation to fetch them.

​ Add items to a list

Rules Lists support:

Individual IPv4 addresses

IPv4 CIDR ranges with a prefix from /8 to /32

to IPv6 CIDR ranges with a prefix from /4 to /64

You can combine individual addresses and CIDR ranges in the same list.

Note To specify an IPv6 address, enter it as a CIDR range with a /64 prefix, the largest supported prefix for IPv6 CIDR ranges. For example, instead of 2001:8a0:6a0b:1a01:d423:43b9:13c5:2e8f , enter one of the following: 2001:8a0:6a0b:1a01:0000:0000:0000:0000/64

2001:8a0:6a0b:1a01::/64 (using the double colon notation External link icon Open external link )

You can use uppercase or lowercase characters for IPv6 addresses in lists. However, when you save the list, uppercase characters are converted to lowercase.

To add items to a Firewall Rules list, follow these steps:

​ Add items to a list manually

In the Add items to list page, add an IP Address and an optional description in the text inputs. As you enter information into a text input, a new row of inputs displays below the current one. To delete any of the IP addresses that you have entered, click X. Click Add to list to add the new items. The updated list displays.

​ Add items in CSV format

Important Importing a CSV file to a list only updates descriptions or adds items to the list. It does not delete items from a list. If you need to replace the entire contents of a list, format the data as an array and use the Update Lists operation in the Lists API.

​ Use valid CSV file format

When uploading a CSV file containing a list of IP addresses and optional descriptions, be sure that each item is on its own line, as in this example:

IP-address,description

IP-address



​ Upload a CSV file

To add items to a Firewall Rules list by uploading a CSV file, follow these steps:

In the Add items to list page, click Upload CSV. Your operating system's file browser dialog displays. Browse to the location of the CSV file, select it, and click Open. The Add items to list page updates to include the items from the CSV file: You can continue to edit the items in the list before adding them: To delete any of the IP addresses that you have entered, click X .

. To add extra IP addresses manually, enter the information in the text inputs. Click Add to list to add the new items to your list. The updated list displays.

Important When uploading CSV data, keep in mind that duplicate data is treated as follows: IP addresses that were already in the list are updated with the description from the CSV file.

IP addresses in the CSV file that were not already in the list are added to the list.

​ Delete items from a list

To delete items from a Firewall Rules list, follow these steps: