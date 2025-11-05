Changelog
Workers VPC Services is now available, enabling your Workers to securely access resources in your private networks, without having to expose them on the public Internet.
- VPC Services: Create secure connections to internal APIs, databases, and services using familiar Worker binding syntax
- Multi-cloud Support: Connect to resources in private networks in any external cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.) or on-premise using Cloudflare Tunnels
Set up a Cloudflare Tunnel, create a VPC Service, add service bindings to your Worker, and access private resources securely. Refer to the documentation to get started.
Workers WebSocket message size limit increased from 1 MiB to 32 MiB
Workers, including those using Durable Objects and Browser Rendering, may now process WebSocket messages up to 32 MiB in size. Previously, this limit was 1 MiB.
This change allows Workers to handle use cases requiring large message sizes, such as processing Chrome Devtools Protocol messages.
For more information, please see the Durable Objects startup limits.
We've raised the Cloudflare Workflows account-level limits for all accounts on the Workers paid plan:
- Instance creation rate increased from 100 workflow instances per 10 seconds to 100 instances per second
- Concurrency limit increased from 4,500 to 10,000 workflow instances per account
These increases mean you can create new instances up to 10x faster, and have more workflow instances concurrently executing. To learn more and get started with Workflows, refer to the getting started guide.
If your application requires a higher limit, fill out the Limit Increase Request Form or contact your account team. Please refer to Workflows pricing for more information.
You can now access preview URLs directly from the build details page, making it easier to test your changes when reviewing builds in the dashboard.
What's new
- A Preview button now appears in the top-right corner of the build details page for successful builds
- Click it to instantly open the latest preview URL
- Matches the same experience you're familiar with from Pages
AI Search now supports reranking for improved retrieval quality and allows you to set the system prompt directly in your API requests.
You can now enable reranking to reorder retrieved documents based on their semantic relevance to the user’s query. Reranking helps improve accuracy, especially for large or noisy datasets where vector similarity alone may not produce the optimal ordering.
You can enable and configure reranking in the dashboard or directly in your API requests:
Previously, system prompts could only be configured in the dashboard. You can now define them directly in your API requests, giving you per-query control over behavior. For example:
Learn more about Reranking and System Prompt in AI Search.
Previously, if you wanted to develop or deploy a worker with attached resources, you'd have to first manually create the desired resources. Now, if your Wrangler configuration file includes a KV namespace, D1 database, or R2 bucket that does not yet exist on your account, you can develop locally and deploy your application seamlessly, without having to run additional commands.
Automatic provisioning is launching as an open beta, and we'd love to hear your feedback to help us make improvements! It currently works for KV, R2, and D1 bindings. You can disable the feature using the
--no-x-provisionflag.
To use this feature, update to wrangler@4.45.0 and add bindings to your config file without resource IDs e.g.:
wrangler devwill then automatically create these resources for you locally, and on your next run of
wrangler deploy, Wrangler will call the Cloudflare API to create the requested resources and link them to your Worker.
Though resource IDs will be automatically written back to your Wrangler config file after resource creation, resources will stay linked across future deploys even without adding the resource IDs to the config file. This is especially useful for shared templates, which now no longer need to include account-specific resource IDs when adding a binding.
The Cloudflare Vite plugin now supports TanStack Start ↗ apps. Get started with new or existing projects.
Create a new TanStack Start project that uses the Cloudflare Vite plugin via the
create-cloudflareCLI:
Migrate an existing TanStack Start project to use the Cloudflare Vite plugin:
- Install
@cloudflare/vite-pluginand
wrangler
- Add the Cloudflare plugin to your Vite config
- Add your Worker config file
- Modify the scripts in your
package.json
See the TanStack Start framework guide for more info.
- Install
Developers can now programmatically retrieve a list of all file formats supported by the Markdown Conversion utility in Workers AI.
You can use the
env.AIbinding:
Or call the REST API:
Both return a list of file formats that users can convert into Markdown:
Learn more about our Markdown Conversion utility.
We have updated the default behavior for Cloudflare Workers Preview URLs. Going forward, if a preview URL setting is not explicitly configured during deployment, its default behavior will automatically match the setting of your
workers.devsubdomain.
This change is intended to provide a more intuitive and secure experience by aligning your preview URL's default state with your
workers.devconfiguration to prevent cases where a preview URL might remain public even after you disabled your
workers.devroute.
What this means for you:
- If neither setting is configured: both the workers.dev route and the preview URL will default to enabled
- If your workers.dev route is enabled and you do not explicitly set Preview URLs to enabled or disabled: Preview URLs will default to enabled
- If your workers.dev route is disabled and you do not explicitly set Preview URLs to enabled or disabled: Preview URLs will default to disabled
You can override the default setting by explicitly enabling or disabling the preview URL in your Worker's configuration through the API, Dashboard, or Wrangler.
Wrangler Version Behavior
The default behavior depends on the version of Wrangler you are using. This new logic applies to the latest version. Here is a summary of the behavior across different versions:
- Before v4.34.0: Preview URLs defaulted to enabled, regardless of the workers.dev setting.
- v4.34.0 up to (but not including) v4.44.0: Preview URLs defaulted to disabled, regardless of the workers.dev setting.
- v4.44.0 or later: Preview URLs now default to matching your workers.dev setting.
Why we’re making this change
In July, we introduced preview URLs to Workers, which let you preview code changes before deploying to production. This made disabling your Worker’s workers.dev URL an ambiguous action — the preview URL, served as a subdomain of
workers.dev(ex:
preview-id-worker-name.account-name.workers.dev) would still be live even if you had disabled your Worker’s
workers.devroute. If you misinterpreted what it meant to disable your
workers.devroute, you might unintentionally leave preview URLs enabled when you didn’t mean to, and expose them to the public Internet.
To address this, we made a one-time update to disable preview URLs on existing Workers that had their workers.dev route disabled and changed the default behavior to be disabled for all new deployments where a preview URL setting was not explicitly configured.
While this change helped secure many customers, it was disruptive for customers who keep their
workers.devroute enabled and actively use the preview functionality, as it now required them to explicitly enable preview URLs on every redeployment.This new, more intuitive behavior ensures that your preview URL settings align with your
workers.devconfiguration by default, providing a more secure and predictable experience.
Securing access to
workers.devand preview URL endpoints
To further secure your
workers.devsubdomain and preview URL, you can enable Cloudflare Access with a single click in your Worker's settings to limit access to specific users or groups.
You can now view and write to each Durable Object's storage using a UI editor on the Cloudflare dashboard. Only Durable Objects using SQLite storage can use Data Studio.Go to Durable Objects
Data Studio unlocks easier data access with Durable Objects for prototyping application data models to debugging production storage usage. Before, querying your Durable Objects data required deploying a Worker.
To access a Durable Object, you can provide an object's unique name or ID generated by Cloudflare. Data Studio requires you to have at least the
Workers Platform Adminrole, and all queries are captured with audit logging for your security and compliance needs. Queries executed by Data Studio send requests to your remote, deployed objects and incur normal usage billing.
To learn more, visit the Data Studio documentation. If you have feedback or suggestions for the new Data Studio, please share your experience on Discord ↗
You can now upload a Worker that takes up 1 second to parse and execute its global scope. Previously, startup time was limited to 400 ms.
This allows you to run Workers that import more complex packages and execute more code prior to requests being handled.
For more information, see the documentation on Workers startup limits.
You can now upload Workers with static assets (like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, images) with the Cloudflare Terraform provider v5.11.0 ↗, making it even easier to deploy and manage full-stack apps with IaC.
Previously, you couldn't use Terraform to upload static assets without writing custom scripts to handle generating an asset manifest, calling the Cloudflare API to upload assets in chunks, and handling change detection.
Now, you simply define the directory where your assets are built, and we handle the rest. Check out the examples for what this looks like in Terraform configuration.
You can get started today with the Cloudflare Terraform provider (v5.11.0) ↗, using either the existing
cloudflare_workers_scriptresource ↗, or the beta
cloudflare_worker_versionresource ↗.
Here's how you can use the existing
cloudflare_workers_script↗ resource to upload your Worker code and assets in one shot.
And here's an example using the beta
cloudflare_worker_version↗ resource, alongside the
cloudflare_worker↗ and
cloudflare_workers_deployment↗ resources:
Under the hood, the Cloudflare Terraform provider now handles the same logic that Wrangler uses for static asset uploads. This includes scanning your assets directory, computing hashes for each file, generating a manifest with file metadata, and calling the Cloudflare API to upload any missing files in chunks. We support large directories with parallel uploads and chunking, and when the asset manifest hash changes, we detect what's changed and trigger an upload for only those changed files.
- Get started with the Cloudflare Terraform provider (v5.11.0) ↗
- You can use either the existing
cloudflare_workers_scriptresource ↗ to upload your Worker code and assets in one resource.
- Or you can use the new beta
cloudflare_worker_versionresource ↗ (along with the
cloudflare_worker↗ and
cloudflare_workers_deployment↗) resources to more granularly control the lifecycle of each Worker resource.
You can now create and manage Workflows using Terraform, now supported in the Cloudflare Terraform provider v5.11.0 ↗. Workflows allow you to build durable, multi-step applications -- without needing to worry about retrying failed tasks or managing infrastructure.
Now, you can deploy and manage Workflows through Terraform using the new
cloudflare_workflowresource ↗:
Here are full examples of how to configure
cloudflare_workflowin Terraform, using the existing
cloudflare_workers_scriptresource ↗, and the beta
cloudflare_worker_versionresource ↗.
You can more granularly control the lifecycle of each Worker resource using the beta
cloudflare_worker_version↗ resource, alongside the
cloudflare_worker↗ and
cloudflare_workers_deployment↗ resources.
- Get started with the Cloudflare Terraform provider (v5.11.0) ↗ and the new
cloudflare_workflowresource ↗.
- Get started with the Cloudflare Terraform provider (v5.11.0) ↗ and the new
Each of your Workers now has a new overview page in the Cloudflare dashboard.
The goal is to make it easier to understand your Worker without digging through multiple tabs. Think of it as a new home base, a place to get a high-level overview on what's going on.
It's the first place you land when you open a Worker in the dashboard, and it gives you an immediate view of what’s going on. You can see requests, errors, and CPU time at a glance. You can view and add bindings, and see recent versions of your app, including who published them.
Navigation is also simpler, with visually distinct tabs at the top of the page. At the bottom right you'll find guided steps for what to do next that are based on the state of your Worker, such as adding a binding or connecting a custom domain.
We plan to add more here over time. Better insights, more controls, and ways to manage your Worker from one page.
If you have feedback or suggestions for the new Overview page or your Cloudflare Workers experience in general, we'd love to hear from you. Join the Cloudflare developer community on Discord ↗.
You can now enable compaction for individual Apache Iceberg ↗ tables in R2 Data Catalog, giving you fine-grained control over different workloads.
This allows you to:
- Apply different target file sizes per table
- Disable compaction for specific tables
- Optimize based on table-specific access patterns
Learn more at Manage catalogs.
You can now enable Cloudflare Access for your
workers.devand Preview URLs in a single click.
Access allows you to limit access to your Workers to specific users or groups. You can limit access to yourself, your teammates, your organization, or anyone else you specify in your Access policy.
To enable Cloudflare Access:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.Go to Workers & Pages
-
In Overview, select your Worker.
-
Go to Settings > Domains & Routes.
-
For
workers.devor Preview URLs, click Enable Cloudflare Access.
-
Optionally, to configure the Access application, click Manage Cloudflare Access. There, you can change the email addresses you want to authorize. View Access policies to learn about configuring alternate rules.
To fully secure your application, it is important that you validate the JWT that Cloudflare Access adds to the
Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertionheader on the incoming request.
The following code will validate the JWT using the jose NPM package ↗:
Add these environment variables to your Worker:
POLICY_AUD: Your application's AUD tag
TEAM_DOMAIN:
https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com
Both of these appear in the modal that appears when you enable Cloudflare Access.
You can set these variables by adding them to your Worker's Wrangler configuration file, or via the Cloudflare dashboard under Workers & Pages > your-worker > Settings > Environment Variables.
-
Deepgram's newest Flux model
@cf/deepgram/fluxis now available on Workers AI, hosted directly on Cloudflare's infrastructure. We're excited to be a launch partner with Deepgram and offer their new Speech Recognition model built specifically for enabling voice agents. Check out Deepgram's blog ↗ for more details on the release.
The Flux model can be used in conjunction with Deepgram's speech-to-text model
@cf/deepgram/nova-3and text-to-speech model
@cf/deepgram/aura-1to build end-to-end voice agents. Having Deepgram on Workers AI takes advantage of our edge GPU infrastructure, for ultra low latency voice AI applications.
For the month of October 2025, Deepgram's Flux model will be free to use on Workers AI. Official pricing will be announced soon and charged after the promotional pricing period ends on October 31, 2025. Check out the model page for pricing details in the future.
The new Flux model is WebSocket only as it requires live bi-directional streaming in order to recognize speech activity.
- Create a worker that establishes a websocket connection with
@cf/deepgram/flux
- Deploy your worker
- Write a client script to connect to your worker and start sending random audio bytes to it
- Create a worker that establishes a websocket connection with
You can now perform more powerful queries directly in Workers Analytics Engine ↗ with a major expansion of our SQL function library.
Workers Analytics Engine allows you to ingest and store high-cardinality data at scale (such as custom analytics) and query your data through a simple SQL API.
Today, we've expanded Workers Analytics Engine's SQL capabilities with several new functions:
argMin()- Returns the value associated with the minimum in a group
argMax()- Returns the value associated with the maximum in a group
topK()- Returns an array of the most frequent values in a group
topKWeighted()- Returns an array of the most frequent values in a group using weights
first_value()- Returns the first value in an ordered set of values within a partition
last_value()- Returns the last value in an ordered set of values within a partition
bitAnd()- Returns the bitwise AND of two expressions
bitCount()- Returns the number of bits set to one in the binary representation of a number
bitHammingDistance()- Returns the number of bits that differ between two numbers
bitNot()- Returns a number with all bits flipped
bitOr()- Returns the inclusive bitwise OR of two expressions
bitRotateLeft()- Rotates all bits in a number left by specified positions
bitRotateRight()- Rotates all bits in a number right by specified positions
bitShiftLeft()- Shifts all bits in a number left by specified positions
bitShiftRight()- Shifts all bits in a number right by specified positions
bitTest()- Returns the value of a specific bit in a number
bitXor()- Returns the bitwise exclusive-or of two expressions
abs()- Returns the absolute value of a number
log()- Computes the natural logarithm of a number
round()- Rounds a number to a specified number of decimal places
ceil()- Rounds a number up to the nearest integer
floor()- Rounds a number down to the nearest integer
pow()- Returns a number raised to the power of another number
lowerUTF8()- Converts a string to lowercase using UTF-8 encoding
upperUTF8()- Converts a string to uppercase using UTF-8 encoding
hex()- Converts a number to its hexadecimal representation
bin()- Converts a string to its binary representation
New type conversion functions: ↗
toUInt8()- Converts any numeric expression, or expression resulting in a string representation of a decimal, into an unsigned 8 bit integer
Whether you're building usage-based billing systems, customer analytics dashboards, or other custom analytics, these functions let you get the most out of your data. Get started with Workers Analytics Engine and explore all available functions in our SQL reference documentation.
-
New instance types provide up to 4 vCPU, 12 GiB of memory, and 20 GB of disk per container instance.
Instance Type vCPU Memory Disk lite 1/16 256 MiB 2 GB basic 1/4 1 GiB 4 GB standard-1 1/2 4 GiB 8 GB standard-2 1 6 GiB 12 GB standard-3 2 8 GiB 16 GB standard-4 4 12 GiB 20 GB
The
devand
standardinstance types are preserved for backward compatibility and are aliases for
liteand
standard-1, respectively. The
standard-1instance type now provides up to 8 GB of disk instead of only 4 GB.
See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container, and the limits documentation for more details on the available instance types and limits.
The
ctx.exportsAPI contains automatically-configured bindings corresponding to your Worker's top-level exports. For each top-level export extending
WorkerEntrypoint,
ctx.exportswill contain a Service Binding by the same name, and for each export extending
DurableObject(and for which storage has been configured via a migration),
ctx.exportswill contain a Durable Object namespace binding. This means you no longer have to configure these bindings explicitly in
wrangler.jsonc/
wrangler.toml.
Example:
At present, you must use the
enable_ctx_exportscompatibility flag to enable this API, though it will be on by default in the future.
Today, we're launching the new Cloudflare Pipelines: a streaming data platform that ingests events, transforms them with SQL, and writes to R2 as Apache Iceberg ↗ tables or Parquet files.
Pipelines can receive events via HTTP endpoints or Worker bindings, transform them with SQL, and deliver to R2 with exactly-once guarantees. This makes it easy to build analytics-ready warehouses for server logs, mobile application events, IoT telemetry, or clickstream data without managing streaming infrastructure.
For example, here's a pipeline that ingests clickstream events and filters out bot traffic while extracting domain information:
Get started by creating a pipeline in the dashboard or running a single command in Wrangler:
Check out our getting started guide to learn how to create a pipeline that delivers events to an Iceberg table you can query with R2 SQL. Read more about today's announcement in our blog post ↗.
Today, we're launching the open beta for R2 SQL: A serverless, distributed query engine that can efficiently analyze petabytes of data in Apache Iceberg ↗ tables managed by R2 Data Catalog.
R2 SQL is ideal for exploring analytical and time-series data stored in R2, such as logs, events from Pipelines, or clickstream and user behavior data.
If you already have a table in R2 Data Catalog, running queries is as simple as:
To get started with R2 SQL, check out our getting started guide or learn more about supported features in the SQL reference. For a technical deep dive into how we built R2 SQL, read our blog post ↗.
We’re shipping three updates to Browser Rendering:
- Playwright support is now Generally Available and synced with Playwright v1.55 ↗, giving you a stable foundation for critical automation and AI-agent workflows.
- We’re also adding Stagehand support (Beta) so you can combine code with natural language instructions to build more resilient automations.
- Finally, we’ve tripled limits for paid plans across both the REST API and Workers Bindings to help you scale.
To get started with Stagehand, refer to the Stagehand example that uses Stagehand and Workers AI to search for a movie on this example movie directory ↗, extract its details using natural language (title, year, rating, duration, and genre), and return the information along with a screenshot of the webpage.
AutoRAG is now AI Search! The new name marks a new and bigger mission: to make world-class search infrastructure available to every developer and business.
With AI Search you can now use models from different providers like OpenAI and Anthropic. By attaching your provider keys to the AI Gateway linked to your AI Search instance, you can use many more models for both embedding and inference.
To use AI Search with other model providers:
- Add provider keys to AI Gateway
- Go to AI > AI Gateway in the dashboard.
- Select or create an AI gateway.
- In Provider Keys, choose your provider, click Add, and enter the key.
- Connect a gateway to AI Search: When creating a new AI Search, select the AI Gateway with your provider keys. For an existing AI Search, go to Settings and switch to a gateway that has your keys under Resources.
- Select models: Embedding models are only available to be changed when creating a new AI Search. Generation model can be selected when creating a new AI Search and can be changed at any time in Settings.
Once configured, your AI Search instance will be able to reference models available through your AI Gateway when making a
/ai-searchrequest:
In the coming weeks we will also roll out updates to align the APIs with the new name. The existing APIs will continue to be supported for the time being. Stay tuned to the AI Search Changelog and Discord ↗ for more updates!
- Add provider keys to AI Gateway
You can now run more Containers concurrently with higher limits on CPU, memory, and disk.
Limit New Limit Previous Limit Memory for concurrent live Container instances 400GiB 40GiB vCPU for concurrent live Container instances 100 20 Disk for concurrent live Container instances 2TB 100GB
You can now run 1000 instances of the
devinstance type, 400 instances of
basic, or 100 instances of
standardconcurrently.
This opens up new possibilities for running larger-scale workloads on Containers.
See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container, and the limits documentation for more details on the available instance types and limits.