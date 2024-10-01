 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Sleeping and retrying

This guide details how to sleep a Workflow and/or configure retries for a Workflow step.

Sleep a Workflow

You can set a Workflow to sleep as an explicit step, which can be useful when you want a Workflow to wait, schedule work ahead, or pause until an input or other external state is ready.

Sleep for a relative period

Use step.sleep to have a Workflow sleep for a relative period of time:

await step.sleep("sleep for a bit", "1 hour")

The second argument to step.sleep accepts both number (seconds) or a human-readable format, such as “1 minute” or “26 hours”. The accepted units for step.sleep when used this way are as follows:

| "second"
| "minute"
| "hour"
| "day"
| "week"
| "month"
| "year"

Sleep until a fixed date

Use step.sleepUntil to have a Workflow sleep to a specific Date: this can be useful when you have a timestamp from another system or want to “schedule” work to occur at a specific time (e.g. Sunday, 9AM UTC).

// sleepUntil accepts a Date object as its second argument
const workflowsLaunchDate = Date.parse("24 Oct 2024 13:00:00 UTC");
await step.sleepUntil("sleep until X times out", workflowsLaunchDate)

You can also provide a Unix timestamp (seconds since the Unix epoch) directly to sleepUntil.

Retry steps

Each call to step.do in a Workflow accepts an optional StepConfig, which allows you define the retry behaviour for that step.

If you do not provide your own retry configuration, Workflows applies the following defaults:

const defaultConfig: WorkflowStepConfig = {
  retries: {
    limit: 5,
    delay: 10000,
    backoff: 'exponential',
  },
  timeout: '10 minutes',
};

When providing your own StepConfig, you can configure:

  • The total number of attempts to make for a step
  • The delay between attempts
  • What backoff algorithm to apply between each attempt: any of constant, linear, or exponential
  • When to timeout (in duration) before considering the step as failed (including during a retry attempt)

For example, to limit a step to 10 retries and have it apply an exponential delay (starting at 10 seconds) between each attempt, you would pass the following configuration as an optional object to step.do:

let someState = step.do("call an API", {
  retries: {
    limit: 10, // The total number of attempts
    delay: "10 seconds", // Delay between each retry
    backoff: "exponential" // Any of "constant" | "linear" | "exponential";
  },
  timeout: "30 minutes",
}, async () => { /* Step code goes here /* }

Force a Workflow to fail

You can also force a Workflow instance to fail and not retry by throwing a NonRetryableError from within the step.

This can be useful when you detect a terminal (permanent) error from an upstream system (such as an authentication failure) or other errors where retrying would not help.

// Import the NonRetryableError definition
import { WorkflowEntrypoint, WorkflowStep, WorkflowEvent } from 'cloudflare:workers';
import { NonRetryableError } from 'cloudflare:workflows';


// In your step code:
export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint<Env, Params> {
  async run(event: WorkflowEvent<Params>, step: WorkflowStep) {
    await step.do("some step", async () => {
        if !(event.data) {
          throw NonRetryableError("event.data did not contain the expected payload")
        }
      })
  }
}

The Workflow instance itself will fail immediately, no further steps will be invoked, and the Workflow will not be retried.

Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
Cookie Settings