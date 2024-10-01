Sleeping and retrying
This guide details how to sleep a Workflow and/or configure retries for a Workflow step.
You can set a Workflow to sleep as an explicit step, which can be useful when you want a Workflow to wait, schedule work ahead, or pause until an input or other external state is ready.
Use
step.sleep to have a Workflow sleep for a relative period of time:
The second argument to
step.sleep accepts both
number (seconds) or a human-readable format, such as “1 minute” or “26 hours”. The accepted units for
step.sleep when used this way are as follows:
Use
step.sleepUntil to have a Workflow sleep to a specific
Date: this can be useful when you have a timestamp from another system or want to “schedule” work to occur at a specific time (e.g. Sunday, 9AM UTC).
You can also provide a Unix timestamp (seconds since the Unix epoch) directly to
sleepUntil.
Each call to
step.do in a Workflow accepts an optional
StepConfig, which allows you define the retry behaviour for that step.
If you do not provide your own retry configuration, Workflows applies the following defaults:
When providing your own
StepConfig, you can configure:
- The total number of attempts to make for a step
- The delay between attempts
- What backoff algorithm to apply between each attempt: any of
constant,
linear, or
exponential
- When to timeout (in duration) before considering the step as failed (including during a retry attempt)
For example, to limit a step to 10 retries and have it apply an exponential delay (starting at 10 seconds) between each attempt, you would pass the following configuration as an optional object to
step.do:
You can also force a Workflow instance to fail and not retry by throwing a
NonRetryableError from within the step.
This can be useful when you detect a terminal (permanent) error from an upstream system (such as an authentication failure) or other errors where retrying would not help.
The Workflow instance itself will fail immediately, no further steps will be invoked, and the Workflow will not be retried.