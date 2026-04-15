/pdf - Render PDF

The /pdf endpoint instructs the browser to generate a PDF of a webpage or custom HTML using Cloudflare's headless Browser Run service.

Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to Quick Actions — Before you begin.

Endpoint

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/pdf

Required fields

You must provide either url or html :

url (string)

(string) html (string)

Common use cases

Capture a PDF of a webpage

Generate PDFs, such as invoices, licenses, reports, and certificates, directly from HTML

Basic usage

Convert a URL to PDF

curl

TypeScript SDK Navigate to https://example.com/ and inject custom CSS and an external stylesheet. Then return the rendered page as a PDF. Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/pdf' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/", "addStyleTag": [ { "content": "body { font-family: Arial; }" } ] }' \ --output "output.pdf" Explain Code TypeScript import Cloudflare from "cloudflare" ; const client = new Cloudflare ( { apiToken : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ] , } ) ; const pdf = await client . browserRendering . pdf . create ( { account_id : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ] , url : "https://example.com/" , addStyleTag : [ { content : "body { font-family: Arial; }" } ] , } ) ; console . log ( pdf ) ; const content = await pdf . blob () ; console . log ( content ) ; Explain Code

Convert custom HTML to PDF

If you have raw HTML you want to generate a PDF from, use the html option. You can still apply custom styles using the addStyleTag parameter.

Terminal window curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/pdf \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "html": "<html><body>Advanced Snapshot</body></html>", "addStyleTag": [ { "content": "body { font-family: Arial; }" }, { "url": "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@3.3.7/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" } ] }' \ --output "invoice.pdf" Explain Code

Request size limits The PDF endpoint accepts request bodies up to 50 MB. Requests larger than this will fail with Error: request entity too large .

Advanced usage

Looking for more parameters? Visit the Browser Run API reference for all available parameters, such as setting HTTP credentials using authenticate , setting cookies , and customizing load behavior using gotoOptions .

Advanced page load with custom headers and viewport

Navigate to https://example.com , setting additional HTTP headers and configuring the page size (viewport). The PDF generation will wait until there are no more than two network connections for at least 500 ms, or until the maximum timeout of 4500 ms is reached, before rendering.

The goToOptions parameter exposes most of Puppeteer's API ↗.

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/pdf' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/", "setExtraHTTPHeaders": { "X-Custom-Header": "value" }, "viewport": { "width": 1200, "height": 800 }, "gotoOptions": { "waitUntil": "networkidle2", "timeout": 45000 } }' \ --output "advanced-output.pdf" Explain Code

Blocking images and styles when generating a PDF

The options rejectResourceTypes and rejectRequestPattern can be used to block requests during rendering. The opposite can also be done, only allow certain requests using allowResourceTypes and allowRequestPattern .

Terminal window curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/pdf \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://cloudflare.com/", "rejectResourceTypes": ["image"], "rejectRequestPattern": ["/^.*\\.(css)"] }' \ --output "cloudflare.pdf"

You can customize page headers and footers with HTML templates using the headerTemplate and footerTemplate options. Enable displayHeaderFooter to include them in your output. This example generates an A5 PDF with a branded header, a footer message, and page numbering.

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/pdf' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com", "pdfOptions": { "format": "a5", "headerTemplate": "<div style=\"font-size: 10px; text-align: center; width: 100%; padding: 5px;\"><span>brand name</span></div>", "displayHeaderFooter": true, "footerTemplate": "<div style=\"color: lightgray; border-top: solid lightgray 1px; font-size: 10px; padding-top: 5px; text-align: center; width: 100%;\"><span>This is a test message</span> - <span class=\"pageNumber\"></span></div>", "margin": { "top": "70px", "bottom": "70px" } } }' \ --output "header-footer.pdf" Explain Code

Include dynamic placeholders from page metadata

You can include dynamic placeholders such as title , date , pageNumber , and totalPages in the header or footer to display metadata on each page. This example produces an A4 PDF with a company-branded header, current date and title, and page numbering in the footer.

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/pdf' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://news.ycombinator.com", "pdfOptions": { "format": "a4", "landscape": false, "printBackground": true, "preferCSSPageSize": true, "displayHeaderFooter": true, "scale": 1.0, "headerTemplate": "<div style=\"width: 100%; font-size: 10px; padding: 10px; text-align: center;\"><div style=\"border-bottom: 1px solid #ddd;\"><span style=\"color: #666;\">Company Name</span> | <span class=\"date\"></span> | <span class=\"title\"></span></div></div>", "footerTemplate": "<div style=\"width: 100%; font-size: 10px; padding: 10px; text-align: center;\"><div style=\"border-top: 1px solid #ddd;\">Page <span class=\"pageNumber\"></span> of <span class=\"totalPages\"></span></div></div>", "margin": { "top": "100px", "bottom": "80px", "right": "30px", "left": "30px" }, "timeout": 30000 } }' \ --output "dynamic-header-footer.pdf" Explain Code

Use custom fonts

If your PDF requires a font that is not pre-installed in the Browser Run environment, you can load custom fonts using the addStyleTag parameter. For instructions and examples, refer to Use your own custom font.

Handling JavaScript-heavy pages

For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.

The simplest solution is to use the gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to networkidle0 or networkidle2 :

{ " url " : "https://example.com" , " gotoOptions " : { " waitUntil " : "networkidle0" } }

For faster responses, advanced users can use waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.

Set a custom user agent

You can change the user agent at the page level by passing userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.

Note The userAgent parameter does not bypass bot protection. Requests from Browser Run will always be identified as a bot. Because the User-Agent is configurable, destination servers looking to identify or block Browser Run requests should use the non-configurable headers rather than relying on the User-Agent string.

Troubleshooting

If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Run FAQ and troubleshooting guide.