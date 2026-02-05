Agent instances use the observability property to emit various internal events that can be used for logging and monitoring.

Default behavior

The default behavior is to console.log() the event value:

{ " displayMessage " : "State updated" , " id " : "EnOzrS_tEo_8dHy5oyl8q" , " payload " : {}, " timestamp " : 1758005142787 , " type " : "state:update" }

Custom observability

You can configure observability by overriding the property with an implementation of the Observability interface. This interface has a single emit() method that takes an ObservabilityEvent .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import {} from "agents/observability" ; const observability = { emit ( event ) { if ( event . type === "connect" ) { console . log ( event . timestamp , event . payload . connectionId ) ; } }, }; class MyAgent extends Agent { observability = observability ; } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { type Observability } from "agents/observability" ; const observability : Observability = { emit ( event ) { if ( event . type === "connect" ) { console . log ( event . timestamp , event . payload . connectionId ) ; } }, }; class MyAgent extends Agent { override observability = observability ; }

Disabling observability

Alternatively, you can set the property to undefined to ignore all events:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { observability = undefined ; } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { override observability = undefined ; }

Event types

The observability system emits events for various agent activities:

Event Type Description connect WebSocket connection established disconnect WebSocket connection closed state:update Agent state was updated message Message received from client error Error occurred during processing schedule:execute Scheduled task executed queue:process Queue task processed

ObservabilityEvent structure

Each event has the following structure:

TypeScript type ObservabilityEvent = { id : string ; // Unique event identifier type : string ; // Event type (e.g., "connect", "state:update") displayMessage : string ; // Human-readable description timestamp : number ; // Unix timestamp in milliseconds payload : Record < string , unknown >; // Event-specific data };

Integration with external services

You can integrate observability with external logging and monitoring services:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import {} from "agents/observability" ; const observability = { emit ( event ) { // Send to external logging service fetch ( "https://logging.example.com/ingest" , { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ( { service : "my-agent" , level : event . type === "error" ? "error" : "info" , message : event . displayMessage , metadata : { eventId : event . id , eventType : event . type , timestamp : event . timestamp , ... event . payload , }, } ) , } ) . catch ( console . error ) ; }, }; class MyAgent extends Agent { observability = observability ; } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { type Observability , type ObservabilityEvent , } from "agents/observability" ; const observability : Observability = { emit ( event : ObservabilityEvent ) { // Send to external logging service fetch ( "https://logging.example.com/ingest" , { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ( { service : "my-agent" , level : event . type === "error" ? "error" : "info" , message : event . displayMessage , metadata : { eventId : event . id , eventType : event . type , timestamp : event . timestamp , ... event . payload , }, } ) , } ) . catch ( console . error ) ; }, }; class MyAgent extends Agent { override observability = observability ; }

Filtering events

You can filter which events to process:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const observability = { emit ( event ) { // Only log errors and state updates if ( event . type === "error" || event . type === "state:update" ) { console . log ( JSON . stringify ( event )) ; } }, }; TypeScript const observability : Observability = { emit ( event ) { // Only log errors and state updates if ( event . type === "error" || event . type === "state:update" ) { console . log ( JSON . stringify ( event )) ; } }, };

Next steps

Configuration wrangler.jsonc setup and deployment.

Dashboard setup View logs in the Cloudflare dashboard.