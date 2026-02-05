Agent instances use the
observability property to emit various internal events that can be used for logging and monitoring.
The default behavior is to
console.log() the event value:
You can configure observability by overriding the property with an implementation of the
Observability interface. This interface has a single
emit() method that takes an
ObservabilityEvent.
Alternatively, you can set the property to
undefined to ignore all events:
The observability system emits events for various agent activities:
|Event Type
|Description
connect
|WebSocket connection established
disconnect
|WebSocket connection closed
state:update
|Agent state was updated
message
|Message received from client
error
|Error occurred during processing
schedule:execute
|Scheduled task executed
queue:process
|Queue task processed
ObservabilityEvent structure
Each event has the following structure:
Integration with external services
You can integrate observability with external logging and monitoring services:
You can filter which events to process:
Agents API Complete API reference for the Agents SDK.