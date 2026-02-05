 Skip to content
Agent instances use the observability property to emit various internal events that can be used for logging and monitoring.

Default behavior

The default behavior is to console.log() the event value:

{
  "displayMessage": "State updated",
  "id": "EnOzrS_tEo_8dHy5oyl8q",
  "payload": {},
  "timestamp": 1758005142787,
  "type": "state:update"
}

Custom observability

You can configure observability by overriding the property with an implementation of the Observability interface. This interface has a single emit() method that takes an ObservabilityEvent.

JavaScript
import { Agent } from "agents";
import {} from "agents/observability";


const observability = {
  emit(event) {
    if (event.type === "connect") {
      console.log(event.timestamp, event.payload.connectionId);
    }
  },
};


class MyAgent extends Agent {
  observability = observability;
}

Disabling observability

Alternatively, you can set the property to undefined to ignore all events:

JavaScript
import { Agent } from "agents";


class MyAgent extends Agent {
  observability = undefined;
}

Event types

The observability system emits events for various agent activities:

Event TypeDescription
connectWebSocket connection established
disconnectWebSocket connection closed
state:updateAgent state was updated
messageMessage received from client
errorError occurred during processing
schedule:executeScheduled task executed
queue:processQueue task processed

ObservabilityEvent structure

Each event has the following structure:

TypeScript
type ObservabilityEvent = {
  id: string; // Unique event identifier
  type: string; // Event type (e.g., "connect", "state:update")
  displayMessage: string; // Human-readable description
  timestamp: number; // Unix timestamp in milliseconds
  payload: Record<string, unknown>; // Event-specific data
};

Integration with external services

You can integrate observability with external logging and monitoring services:

JavaScript
import { Agent } from "agents";
import {} from "agents/observability";


const observability = {
  emit(event) {
    // Send to external logging service
    fetch("https://logging.example.com/ingest", {
      method: "POST",
      headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" },
      body: JSON.stringify({
        service: "my-agent",
        level: event.type === "error" ? "error" : "info",
        message: event.displayMessage,
        metadata: {
          eventId: event.id,
          eventType: event.type,
          timestamp: event.timestamp,
          ...event.payload,
        },
      }),
    }).catch(console.error);
  },
};


class MyAgent extends Agent {
  observability = observability;
}

Filtering events

You can filter which events to process:

JavaScript
const observability = {
  emit(event) {
    // Only log errors and state updates
    if (event.type === "error" || event.type === "state:update") {
      console.log(JSON.stringify(event));
    }
  },
};

