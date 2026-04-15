/content - Fetch HTML
The
/content endpoint instructs the browser to navigate to a website and capture the fully rendered HTML of a page, including the
head section, after JavaScript execution. This is ideal for capturing content from JavaScript-heavy or interactive websites.
Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with
Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to Quick Actions — Before you begin.
You must provide either
url or
html:
url(string)
html(string)
- Capture the fully rendered HTML of a dynamic page
- Extract HTML for parsing, scraping, or downstream processing
Go to
https://developers.cloudflare.com/ and return the rendered HTML.
Navigate to
https://cloudflare.com/ but block images and stylesheets from loading. Undesired requests can be blocked by resource type (
rejectResourceTypes) or by using a regex pattern (
rejectRequestPattern). The opposite can also be done, only allow requests that match
allowRequestPattern or
allowResourceTypes.
Many more options exist, like setting HTTP headers using
setExtraHTTPHeaders, setting
cookies, and using
gotoOptions to control page load behaviour - check the endpoint reference for all available parameters.
For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.
The simplest solution is to use the
gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to
networkidle0 or
networkidle2:
For faster responses, advanced users can use
waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.
You can change the user agent at the page level by passing
userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.
If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Run FAQ and troubleshooting guide.