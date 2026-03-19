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Hyperdrive now supports custom TLS/SSL certificates for MySQL

Hyperdrive

Hyperdrive now supports custom TLS/SSL certificates for MySQL databases, bringing the same certificate options previously available for PostgreSQL to MySQL connections.

You can now configure:

  • Server certificate verification with VERIFY_CA or VERIFY_IDENTITY SSL modes to verify that your MySQL database server's certificate is signed by the expected certificate authority (CA).
  • Client certificates (mTLS) for Hyperdrive to authenticate itself to your MySQL database with credentials beyond username and password.

Create a Hyperdrive configuration with custom certificates for MySQL:

Terminal window
# Upload a CA certificate
npx wrangler cert upload certificate-authority --ca-cert your-ca-cert.pem --name your-custom-ca-name


# Create a Hyperdrive with VERIFY_IDENTITY mode
npx wrangler hyperdrive create your-hyperdrive-config \
  --connection-string="mysql://user:password@hostname:port/database" \
  --ca-certificate-id <CA_CERT_ID> \
  --sslmode VERIFY_IDENTITY

For more information, refer to SSL/TLS certificates for Hyperdrive and MySQL TLS/SSL modes.