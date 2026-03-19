Hyperdrive now supports custom TLS/SSL certificates for MySQL databases, bringing the same certificate options previously available for PostgreSQL to MySQL connections.

You can now configure:

Server certificate verification with VERIFY_CA or VERIFY_IDENTITY SSL modes to verify that your MySQL database server's certificate is signed by the expected certificate authority (CA).

with or SSL modes to verify that your MySQL database server's certificate is signed by the expected certificate authority (CA). Client certificates (mTLS) for Hyperdrive to authenticate itself to your MySQL database with credentials beyond username and password.

Create a Hyperdrive configuration with custom certificates for MySQL:

Terminal window # Upload a CA certificate npx wrangler cert upload certificate-authority --ca-cert your-ca-cert.pem --name your-custom-ca-name # Create a Hyperdrive with VERIFY_IDENTITY mode npx wrangler hyperdrive create your-hyperdrive-config \ --connection-string="mysql://user:password@hostname:port/database" \ --ca-certificate-id <CA_CERT_ID> \ --sslmode VERIFY_IDENTITY

For more information, refer to SSL/TLS certificates for Hyperdrive and MySQL TLS/SSL modes.