Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Hyperdrive now supports custom TLS/SSL certificates for MySQL
Hyperdrive now supports custom TLS/SSL certificates for MySQL databases, bringing the same certificate options previously available for PostgreSQL to MySQL connections.
You can now configure:
- Server certificate verification with
VERIFY_CAor
VERIFY_IDENTITYSSL modes to verify that your MySQL database server's certificate is signed by the expected certificate authority (CA).
- Client certificates (mTLS) for Hyperdrive to authenticate itself to your MySQL database with credentials beyond username and password.
Create a Hyperdrive configuration with custom certificates for MySQL:
For more information, refer to SSL/TLS certificates for Hyperdrive and MySQL TLS/SSL modes.