Better Windows support for Python Workers

Pywrangler ↗, the CLI tool for managing Python Workers and packages, now supports Windows, allowing you to develop and deploy Python Workers from Windows environments. Previously, Pywrangler was only available on macOS and Linux.

You can install and use Pywrangler on Windows the same way you would on other platforms. Specify your Worker's Python dependencies in your pyproject.toml file, then use the following commands to develop and deploy:

Terminal window uvx --from workers-py pywrangler dev uvx --from workers-py pywrangler deploy

All existing Pywrangler functionality, including package management, local development, and deployment, works on Windows without any additional configuration.

Requirements

This feature requires the following minimum versions:

wrangler >= 4.64.0

>= 4.64.0 workers-py >= 1.72.0

>= 1.72.0 uv >= 0.29.8

To upgrade workers-py (which includes Pywrangler) in your project, run:

Terminal window uv tool upgrade workers-py

To upgrade wrangler , run:

Terminal window npm install -g wrangler@latest

To upgrade uv , run:

Terminal window uv self update

To get started with Python Workers on Windows, refer to the Python packages documentation for full details on Pywrangler.