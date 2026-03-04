 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

New conversion options for Markdown Conversion

Workers AI

You can now customize how the Markdown Conversion service processes different file types by passing a conversionOptions object.

Available options:

  • Images: Set the language for AI-generated image descriptions
  • HTML: Use CSS selectors to extract specific content, or provide a hostname to resolve relative links
  • PDF: Exclude metadata from the output

Use the env.AI binding:

JavaScript
await env.AI.toMarkdown(
  { name: "page.html", blob: new Blob([html]) },
  {
    conversionOptions: {
      html: { cssSelector: "article.content" },
      image: { descriptionLanguage: "es" },
    },
  },
);

Or call the REST API:

Terminal window
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/tomarkdown \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}' \
  -F 'files=@index.html' \
  -F 'conversionOptions={"html": {"cssSelector": "article.content"}}'

For more details, refer to Conversion Options.