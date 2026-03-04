Changelog
New conversion options for Markdown Conversion
You can now customize how the Markdown Conversion service processes different file types by passing a
conversionOptions object.
Available options:
- Images: Set the language for AI-generated image descriptions
- HTML: Use CSS selectors to extract specific content, or provide a hostname to resolve relative links
- PDF: Exclude metadata from the output
Use the
env.AI binding:
Or call the REST API:
For more details, refer to Conversion Options.