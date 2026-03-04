New conversion options for Markdown Conversion

You can now customize how the Markdown Conversion service processes different file types by passing a conversionOptions object.

Available options:

Images : Set the language for AI-generated image descriptions

: Set the language for AI-generated image descriptions HTML : Use CSS selectors to extract specific content, or provide a hostname to resolve relative links

: Use CSS selectors to extract specific content, or provide a hostname to resolve relative links PDF: Exclude metadata from the output

Use the env.AI binding:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await env . AI . toMarkdown ( { name : "page.html" , blob : new Blob ([ html ]) }, { conversionOptions : { html : { cssSelector : "article.content" }, image : { descriptionLanguage : "es" }, }, }, ) ; TypeScript await env . AI . toMarkdown ( { name : "page.html" , blob : new Blob ([ html ]) }, { conversionOptions : { html : { cssSelector : "article.content" }, image : { descriptionLanguage : "es" }, }, }, ) ;

Or call the REST API:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/tomarkdown \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}' \ -F 'files=@index.html' \ -F 'conversionOptions={"html": {"cssSelector": "article.content"}}'

For more details, refer to Conversion Options.