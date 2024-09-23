Connect to MySQL
Hyperdrive supports MySQL and MySQL-compatible databases, popular drivers, and Object Relational Mapper (ORM) libraries that use those drivers.
To create a Hyperdrive that connects to an existing MySQL database, use the Wrangler CLI or the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
When using Wrangler, replace the placeholder value provided to
--connection-string with the connection string for your database:
The command above will output the ID of your Hyperdrive, which you will need to set in the Wrangler configuration file for your Workers project:
This will allow Hyperdrive to generate a dynamic connection string within your Worker that you can pass to your existing database driver. Refer to Driver examples to learn how to set up a database driver with Hyperdrive.
Refer to the Examples documentation for step-by-step guides on how to set up Hyperdrive with several popular database providers.
Hyperdrive uses Workers TCP socket support to support TCP connections to databases. The following table lists the supported database drivers and the minimum version that works with Hyperdrive:
|Driver
|Documentation
|Minimum Version Required
|Notes
|mysql2 (recommended)
|mysql2 documentation ↗
mysql2@3.13.0
|Supported in both Workers & Pages. Using the Promise API is recommended.
|mysql
|mysql documentation ↗
mysql@2.18.0
|Requires
compatibility_flags = ["nodejs_compat"] and
compatibility_date = "2024-09-23" - refer to Node.js compatibility. Requires wrangler
3.78.7 or later.
|Drizzle
|Drizzle documentation ↗
|Requires
mysql2@3.13.0
|Kysely
|Kysely documentation ↗
|Requires
mysql2@3.13.0
^ The marked libraries can use either mysql or mysql2 as a dependency.
Other drivers and ORMs not listed may also be supported: this list is not exhaustive.
Node.js compatibility is required for database drivers, including mysql and mysql2, and needs to be configured for your Workers project.
To enable both built-in runtime APIs and polyfills for your Worker or Pages project, add the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your Wrangler configuration file, and set your compatibility date to September 23rd, 2024 or later. This will enable Node.js compatibility for your Workers project.
Hyperdrive supports the following MySQL TLS/SSL connection modes when connecting to your origin database:
|Mode
|Supported
|Details
DISABLED
|No
|Hyperdrive does not support insecure plain text connections.
PREFERRED
|No (use
required)
|Hyperdrive will always use TLS.
REQUIRED
|Yes (default)
|TLS is required, and server certificates are validated (based on WebPKI).
VERIFY_CA
|Not currently supported in beta
|Verifies the server's TLS certificate is signed by a root CA on the client.
VERIFY_IDENTITY
|Not currently supported in beta
|Identical to
VERIFY_CA, but also requires that the database hostname matches the certificate's Common Name (CN).
The following examples show you how to:
- Create a database client with a database driver.
- Pass the Hyperdrive connection string and connect to the database.
- Query your database via Hyperdrive.
The following Workers code shows you how to use mysql2 ↗ with Hyperdrive using the Promise API.
Install the mysql2 ↗ driver:
Create a new
connection instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:
Install the
mysql driver:
Ensure you have
compatibility_flags and
compatibility_date set in your Wrangler configuration file as shown below:
Create a new connection and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:
To identify active connections to your MySQL database server from Hyperdrive:
- Hyperdrive's connections to your database will show up with
Cloudflare Hyperdrivein the
PROGRAM_NAMEcolumn in the
performance_schema.threadstable.
- Run
SELECT DISTINCT USER, HOST, PROGRAM_NAME FROM performance_schema.threads WHERE PROGRAM_NAME = 'Cloudflare Hyperdrive'to show whether Hyperdrive is currently holding a connection (or connections) open to your database.
- Refer to the list of supported database integrations to understand other ways to connect to existing databases.
- Learn more about how to use the Socket API in a Worker.
- Understand the protocols supported by Workers.
