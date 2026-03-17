@cloudflare/codemode v0.2.1: MCP barrel export, zero-dependency main entry point, and custom sandbox modules

The latest releases of @cloudflare/codemode ↗ add a new MCP barrel export, remove ai and zod as required peer dependencies from the main entry point, and give you more control over the sandbox.

New @cloudflare/codemode/mcp export

A new @cloudflare/codemode/mcp entry point provides two functions that wrap MCP servers with Code Mode:

codeMcpServer({ server, executor }) — wraps an existing MCP server with a single code tool where each upstream tool becomes a typed codemode.* method.

— wraps an existing MCP server with a single tool where each upstream tool becomes a typed method. openApiMcpServer({ spec, executor, request }) — creates search and execute MCP tools from an OpenAPI spec with host-side request proxying and automatic $ref resolution.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { codeMcpServer } from "@cloudflare/codemode/mcp" ; import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER } ) ; // Wrap an existing MCP server — all its tools become // typed methods the LLM can call from generated code const server = await codeMcpServer ( { server : upstreamMcp , executor } ) ; TypeScript import { codeMcpServer } from "@cloudflare/codemode/mcp" ; import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER } ) ; // Wrap an existing MCP server — all its tools become // typed methods the LLM can call from generated code const server = await codeMcpServer ( { server : upstreamMcp , executor } ) ;

Zero-dependency main entry point

Breaking change in v0.2.0: generateTypes and the ToolDescriptor / ToolDescriptors types have moved to @cloudflare/codemode/ai :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Before import { generateTypes } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; // After import { generateTypes } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai" ; TypeScript // Before import { generateTypes } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; // After import { generateTypes } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai" ;

The main entry point ( @cloudflare/codemode ) no longer requires the ai or zod peer dependencies. It now exports:

Export Description sanitizeToolName Sanitize tool names into valid JS identifiers normalizeCode Normalize LLM-generated code into async arrow functions generateTypesFromJsonSchema Generate TypeScript type definitions from plain JSON Schema jsonSchemaToType Convert a single JSON Schema to a TypeScript type string DynamicWorkerExecutor Sandboxed code execution via Dynamic Worker Loader ToolDispatcher RPC target for dispatching tool calls from sandbox to host

The ai and zod peer dependencies are now optional — only required when importing from @cloudflare/codemode/ai .

Custom sandbox modules

DynamicWorkerExecutor now accepts an optional modules option to inject custom ES modules into the sandbox:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER , modules : { "utils.js" : `export function add(a, b) { return a + b; }` , }, } ) ; // Sandbox code can then: import { add } from "utils.js" TypeScript const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER , modules : { "utils.js" : `export function add(a, b) { return a + b; }` , }, } ) ; // Sandbox code can then: import { add } from "utils.js"

Internal normalization and sanitization

DynamicWorkerExecutor now normalizes code and sanitizes tool names internally. You no longer need to call normalizeCode() or sanitizeToolName() before passing code and functions to execute() .

Upgrade

Terminal window npm i @cloudflare/codemode@latest

See the Code Mode documentation for the full API reference.