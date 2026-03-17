Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
@cloudflare/codemode v0.2.1: MCP barrel export, zero-dependency main entry point, and custom sandbox modules
The latest releases of
@cloudflare/codemode ↗ add a new MCP barrel export, remove
ai and
zod as required peer dependencies from the main entry point, and give you more control over the sandbox.
A new
@cloudflare/codemode/mcp entry point provides two functions that wrap MCP servers with Code Mode:
codeMcpServer({ server, executor })— wraps an existing MCP server with a single
codetool where each upstream tool becomes a typed
codemode.*method.
openApiMcpServer({ spec, executor, request })— creates
searchand
executeMCP tools from an OpenAPI spec with host-side request proxying and automatic
$refresolution.
Breaking change in v0.2.0:
generateTypes and the
ToolDescriptor /
ToolDescriptors types have moved to
@cloudflare/codemode/ai:
The main entry point (
@cloudflare/codemode) no longer requires the
ai or
zod peer dependencies. It now exports:
|Export
|Description
sanitizeToolName
|Sanitize tool names into valid JS identifiers
normalizeCode
|Normalize LLM-generated code into async arrow functions
generateTypesFromJsonSchema
|Generate TypeScript type definitions from plain JSON Schema
jsonSchemaToType
|Convert a single JSON Schema to a TypeScript type string
DynamicWorkerExecutor
|Sandboxed code execution via Dynamic Worker Loader
ToolDispatcher
|RPC target for dispatching tool calls from sandbox to host
The
ai and
zod peer dependencies are now optional — only required when importing from
@cloudflare/codemode/ai.
DynamicWorkerExecutor now accepts an optional
modules option to inject custom ES modules into the sandbox:
DynamicWorkerExecutor now normalizes code and sanitizes tool names internally. You no longer need to call
normalizeCode() or
sanitizeToolName() before passing code and functions to
execute().
See the Code Mode documentation for the full API reference.