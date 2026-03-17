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@cloudflare/codemode v0.2.1: MCP barrel export, zero-dependency main entry point, and custom sandbox modules

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The latest releases of @cloudflare/codemode add a new MCP barrel export, remove ai and zod as required peer dependencies from the main entry point, and give you more control over the sandbox.

New @cloudflare/codemode/mcp export

A new @cloudflare/codemode/mcp entry point provides two functions that wrap MCP servers with Code Mode:

  • codeMcpServer({ server, executor }) — wraps an existing MCP server with a single code tool where each upstream tool becomes a typed codemode.* method.
  • openApiMcpServer({ spec, executor, request }) — creates search and execute MCP tools from an OpenAPI spec with host-side request proxying and automatic $ref resolution.
JavaScript
import { codeMcpServer } from "@cloudflare/codemode/mcp";
import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode";


const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor({ loader: env.LOADER });


// Wrap an existing MCP server — all its tools become
// typed methods the LLM can call from generated code
const server = await codeMcpServer({ server: upstreamMcp, executor });

Zero-dependency main entry point

Breaking change in v0.2.0: generateTypes and the ToolDescriptor / ToolDescriptors types have moved to @cloudflare/codemode/ai:

JavaScript
// Before
import { generateTypes } from "@cloudflare/codemode";


// After
import { generateTypes } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai";

The main entry point (@cloudflare/codemode) no longer requires the ai or zod peer dependencies. It now exports:

ExportDescription
sanitizeToolNameSanitize tool names into valid JS identifiers
normalizeCodeNormalize LLM-generated code into async arrow functions
generateTypesFromJsonSchemaGenerate TypeScript type definitions from plain JSON Schema
jsonSchemaToTypeConvert a single JSON Schema to a TypeScript type string
DynamicWorkerExecutorSandboxed code execution via Dynamic Worker Loader
ToolDispatcherRPC target for dispatching tool calls from sandbox to host

The ai and zod peer dependencies are now optional — only required when importing from @cloudflare/codemode/ai.

Custom sandbox modules

DynamicWorkerExecutor now accepts an optional modules option to inject custom ES modules into the sandbox:

JavaScript
const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor({
  loader: env.LOADER,
  modules: {
    "utils.js": `export function add(a, b) { return a + b; }`,
  },
});


// Sandbox code can then: import { add } from "utils.js"

Internal normalization and sanitization

DynamicWorkerExecutor now normalizes code and sanitizes tool names internally. You no longer need to call normalizeCode() or sanitizeToolName() before passing code and functions to execute().

Upgrade

Terminal window
npm i @cloudflare/codemode@latest

See the Code Mode documentation for the full API reference.