New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Crawl entire websites with a single API call using Browser Rendering
You can now crawl an entire website with a single API call using Browser Rendering's new
/crawl endpoint, available in open beta. Submit a starting URL, and pages are automatically discovered, rendered in a headless browser, and returned in multiple formats, including HTML, Markdown, and structured JSON. This is great for training models, building RAG pipelines, and researching or monitoring content across a site.
Crawl jobs run asynchronously. You submit a URL, receive a job ID, and check back for results as pages are processed.
Key features:
- Multiple output formats - Return crawled content as HTML, Markdown, and structured JSON (powered by Workers AI)
- Crawl scope controls - Configure crawl depth, page limits, and wildcard patterns to include or exclude specific URL paths
- Automatic page discovery - Discovers URLs from sitemaps, page links, or both
- Incremental crawling - Use
modifiedSinceand
maxAgeto skip pages that haven't changed or were recently fetched, saving time and cost on repeated crawls
- Static mode - Set
render: falseto fetch static HTML without spinning up a browser, for faster crawling of static sites
- Well-behaved bot - Honors
robots.txtdirectives, including
crawl-delay
Available on both the Workers Free and Paid plans.
To get started, refer to the crawl endpoint documentation. If you are setting up your own site to be crawled, review the robots.txt and sitemaps best practices.